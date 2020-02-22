Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

The largest three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, and JPMorgan Chase, and they add up to ~48% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Glenn Greenberg’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Greenberg’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q3 2019.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $1.87B to $1.89B. The top three holdings represent ~48% of the portfolio while the top five is at 69%. The largest position is Berkshire Hathaway which is at ~18% of the portfolio.

New Stakes:

Progressive Corp. (PGR) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH): PGR is a fairly large 6.60% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $68.50 and $77 and the stock currently trades above that range at $81.46. The 2.47% UNH position was purchased at prices between $215 and $296 and it is now at ~$301.

Dollar Tree (DLTR): DLTR is a minutely small 0.04% of the portfolio stake established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Citigroup (C): The ~5% C stake was established in Q3 2018 at prices between $66 and $75. Q4 2018 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $49 and $73 while next quarter there was a ~20% stake increase at prices between $52.50 and $66. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $66 and $80. The stock currently trades at $76.44.

Stake Increases:

Antero Midstream (AM): The very small 0.69% portfolio position in AM saw a ~600% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $11 and $14.50. There was a ~30% selling last quarter at prices between $6.65 and $12.10 while this quarter there was a ~270% stake increase at prices between $4.40 and $7.60. The stock is now at $4.76.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is currently the largest position at 17.64% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2019 at prices between $197 and $219. Last quarter saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $196 and $215. The stock currently trades at ~$229. There was a ~2% trimming this quarter. For investors attempting to follow, BRK.B is a good option to consider for further research.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG is the second largest position at 16.60% of the portfolio. It was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $952 and $1,077 and increased by ~12% next quarter at prices between $1,001 and $1,176. Q2 2018 also saw a ~14% increase at prices between $1,005 and $1,175. Last five quarters had seen only minor adjustments while this quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $1,177 and $1,360. The stock currently trades at ~$1,485.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a large (top three) 13.56% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q4 2017 & Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $95 and $119 while the next four quarters saw a ~40% increase at around the same price range. Last three quarters have seen a combined ~11% selling at prices between $104 and $139. The stock currently trades at ~$136.

Raymond James Financial (RJF): RJF is a large (top five) ~11% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $88 and $97 and increased by ~20% over the next two quarters at prices between $69 and $94. The stock currently trades at $97.61. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a large (top five) ~10% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $238 and $311 and the stock currently trades at $295. This quarter saw a ~2% trimming.

D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar Corp. (LEN): These two positions were established in H2 2018. LEN is a large ~7% portfolio stake established at prices between $46.50 and $55.50 and increased by ~55% in Q4 2018 at prices between $38 and $47. There was a ~25% reduction last quarter at prices between $46 and $56. It is now at ~$70.65. The medium-sized 3.55% DHI position was purchased at prices between $39.50 and $46.50 and increased by ~43% in Q4 2018 at prices between $33 and $43. The stock currently trades at $61.88. Both positions saw minor trimming this quarter.

Primerica Inc. (PRI): PRI is a ~5% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost-basis in the low-$20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The position has wavered since. Recent activity follows: the three quarters through Q1 2019 saw a combined ~20% selling at prices between $91 and $128. That was followed with a ~40% selling next quarter at prices between $115 and $132. Last quarter saw an about turn: ~16% stake increase at prices between $110 and $129. That was followed with a ~19% selling this quarter at prices between $118 and $137. The stock currently trades at ~$132.

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): The 4.67% SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Through 2015, the position had seen incremental purchases at higher prices. The nine quarters through Q1 2018 saw a combined ~38% selling at prices between $23 and $58. Last year saw another ~70% selling at prices between $35.50 and $50. The stock is now at $46.19.

Antero Resources (AR): AR is a ~1% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50 and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at $1.76. This quarter saw a ~40% selling at prices between $1.94 and $2.95. Brave Warrior realized losses from this position.

Bank of America (BAC) and Moody’s Corp. (MCO): These two minutely small (less than ~0.10% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): The minutely small 0.07% CMCSA stake was kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.