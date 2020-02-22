Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Coronavirus takes bite out of Apple

Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it won't meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated," the company announced, adding that "stores which are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic." Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had forecast revenue of $63B-$67B for the fiscal second quarter ending in March, ahead of estimates of $62.4B.

Major overhaul at HSBC

Facing substantial challenges in its key markets, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) said it would cut 35,000 jobs and $100B in assets over the next three years, and incur $7.2B of costs because of the restructuring. "Around 30% of our capital is currently allocated to businesses that are delivering returns below their cost of equity," said interim CEO Noel Quinn, adding that net profit at the bank fell 53% to $5.97B in 2019. HSBC also suspended buybacks for two years (but maintained its dividend) and announced it would close around a third of its 224 underperforming U.S. branches.

Rare profit miss at Walmart

Despite missing the Q4 consensus EPS mark ($1.38 vs. $1.44) and comparable sales estimates (1.9% vs. 2.4%), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares rebounded during Monday's session, rising 1.5% to $119.63. CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson noted that while the EPS miss was only the second in 18 quarters, investors may have been prepared for the weak mark after Target's (NYSE:TGT) disappointing holiday sales update a few weeks ago. Walmart's sluggish holiday sales came despite continued online gains, as traditional retailers adjust to changing shopping habits.

GM pulls out of Australia, NZ and Thailand

Continuing a years-long global restructuring, General Motors (NYSE:GM) revealed it would wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand, and retire the Holden brand by 2021. The company also announced that it had signed a binding term sheet with Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLY) to purchase GM's Rayong vehicle manufacturing facility in Thailand and would withdraw Chevrolet from the domestic market by the end of 2020. GM expects to take $1.1B in charges mostly in the first quarter as a result of the actions, including $300M in cash.

Fed minutes

The FOMC viewed "current stance of monetary policy" as "appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the committee’s symmetric 2% objective," according to the minutes of its Jan. 28-29 meeting. Still, uncertainties remain, "including those posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus," which warrants "close watching." The monetary policy-setting committee further indicated it could slow the $60B-per-month pace of Treasury bill purchases in Q2 and most Fed officials were comfortable with the proposal.

China attempts to shore up economy

Ramping up its stimulus efforts, the PBOC lowered its benchmark lending rates on Wednesday, cutting its one-year loan prime rate from 4.15% to 4.05% and the five-year rate from 4.80% to 4.75%. The move followed the central bank's decision on Monday to lower interest rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility - funds the PBOC lends to financial institutions - from 3.25% to 3.15%. "The ten basis point reduction will help companies weather the damage from the coronavirus at the margins," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

Space tourism

NASA gave SpaceX (SPACE) the thumbs-up to become the first company in its Commercial Crew program to send humans into space. Four privately-paying space tourists will orbit the planet aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, in missions set for late 2021 or 2022. The space frenzy was also seen in the stock market. Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) topped the $40 level during the week, recording a 100% gain over a record eight sessions.

Alphabet scales back moonshot projects

Espousing increased financial discipline, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) called it quits on efforts to build and monetize its Makani wind energy kites. It's the first project from X, Alphabet's moonshot factory, to be terminated since Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped aside as leaders in December. The news follows Alphabet's disappointing earnings report, where the losses from its "Other Bets" category swelled to $4.8B in 2019, up from $3.4B the year before.

Victoria's Secret goes private

L Brands (NYSE:LB) confirmed a deal to sell control of Victoria's Secret in a transaction that values the lingerie brand at about $1.1B. Private-equity player Sycamore Partners will buy 55% of the struggling business and take it private, while L Brands will retain a 45% stake that will include the Pink chain. Alongside, L Brands Chairman and CEO Leslie Wexner, the embattled billionaire who has run the retail company for more than 50 years, will step down from both roles (but remain on the board).

Morgan Stanley takes out E*Trade