WTI Weekly: Minor Pullback Early Week Before Buy-Side Continuation To 54.66s

Price discovery higher developed to 54.66s through Thursday’s auction where sell excess developed, halting the buy-side auction as retracement developed to 52.54s ahead of the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 49.31s as support. This expectation did play out as a pullback to 51.15s developed early week before price discovery higher resumed to 54.66s into Thursday's auction. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence before retracement developed to 52.55s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 53.38s.

17-21 February 2020

This week's auction saw narrow balance, 52.64s-52.04s, during Monday's holiday-shortened Globex auction as selling interest emerged, 52.34s into Monday's close. Monday's late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower developed in Tuesday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 51.15s. The pullback halted there before price discovery higher resumed to 52.37s into Tuesday's NY close. Buying interest emerged, 52.29s, following Tuesday's Globex re-open, driving price higher to 52.89s into Wednesday's early trade.

Buying interest emerged, 52.90s, at key resistance early in Wednesday's auction, as a buy-side breakout developed to 53.70s into Wednesday's NY close. Narrow balance developed, 54.09s-53.43s, early in Thursday's trade as buying interest emerged, 53.66s-53.79s, before price discovery higher continued into the EIA release (+400k v +2.4mil expected), achieving the weekly stopping point high, 54.66s. Buyers trapped, as structural sell excess developed, 54.66s-54.50s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed into Friday's trade achieving a stopping point, 52.55s. Minor buy excess developed there as balance developed, 52.55s-53.60s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 53.38s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery higher barring failure of 49.31s as support. This probability path did play out as an early week pullback to 51.15s developed before price discovery higher resumed to 54.66s. Structural excess formed there, halting the buy-side sequence begun at 49.42s. This week's rotation (351 ticks) traded just shy of the average weekly range expectancy (360 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's resistance area, 54s-54.66s, will be key. It was noted last week that a structural low had likely developed, 49.31s-49.42s, despite the global doom and gloom narrative attributed to Coronavirus and the failure of the buy-side at Fall 2019's demand cluster, 55s-51s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key resistance area will target key supply clusters overhead, 54.77s-55.95s/57.35s-59.20s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at key resistance will target key demand clusters below, 51.50s-51.15s/50.70s-49.70s, respectively. Near-term bias remains buy-side, provided 54.66s fails as resistance. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the intermediate-term balance, 65.65s-50.52s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked there. Similarly, from mid-December 2019 to mid-January 2020, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. In both cases, the market saw meaningful corrections. This week's report shows MM net long posture (+95k contracts), a decrease from last week as MM seems to be in a near-term cycle of net long reduction while more than doubling short posture (-119k contracts). MM Long: Short Ratio, MM Net Long As % Of Open Interest, and MM Net Long Posture are all nearing levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-May). This divergence implies a broader neutral posture as the buy-side once again failed near major structural resistance, 64s, and the market subsequently traded to major structural support, 50s, where the sell-side also failed. The development of and defense of support, 49.31s in the last two weeks implies a potential structural support is developing.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.