NG Weekly: Last Week's Structural Low Held As Price Discovery Higher Developed To 2.02s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring failure of 1.75s as support. This probability path did play out as key resistance, 1.85s-1.90s, failed early in the week. Price discovery higher developed to 2.02s into Thursday’s auction, where sell excess developed, halting the buy-side sequence before price discovery lower unfolded to 1.86s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.91s.

16-21 February 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Sunday’s Globex trade as last Friday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery higher developed during Monday’s holiday-shortened trade, achieving a stopping point, 1.94s, as buying interest emerged, 1.93s/1.94s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued into Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 1.98s, where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as balance developed, 1.98s-1.94s through Wednesday’s auction. A minor probe lower developed to 1.93s early in Thursday’s trade before a failed buy-side breakout developed through the EIA release (-151 bcf vs. -147 bcf expected), achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.02s. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, driving price back below Tuesday’s resistance to 1.91s into Thursday’s NY close. Price discovery lower continued in Friday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 1.86s, where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.91s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop as a buy-side breakout through key resistance, 1.85s-1.90s, drove price higher to 2.02s. Sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence before retracement unfolded to 1.86s as the March-April contract liquidity roll completed into the week’s end.

Focus into next week rests upon the market response to key support, 1.88s-1.86s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 1.98s-2.02s/2.10s-2.17s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target the key demand cluster/major support below, 1.80s-1.75s/1.60s, respectively. The highest probability path, near-term, remains buy-side, barring failure of 1.86s as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflect signs of potential structural low formation as the market trades to this major demand area. A structural low has likely developed at 1.75s.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high to the August 2019 low, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net short posture decreased (-290k contracts), an approximately 40k contract shift, near fourteen-year low as open interest (OI) decreased modestly.

The MM short posture stands at -479k contracts, a minor decline from the fourteen-year high. The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019 and current levels are more extreme. This development is likely now underway, and last week’s support may have larger structural implications. MM posture is now reflecting extreme pessimism with leveraged capital having materially increased short exposure at/near major lows. This type of development warrants caution on the sell-side as this type of herding behavior generally creates potential for abrupt price movement in the opposite direction.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.