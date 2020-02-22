XLF Weekly: Balance Below All-Time Highs Before A Sell-Side Breakdown Attempt Early Week

Aggressive price discovery lower in Tuesday’s trade as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction driving price lower to 30.72s where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 31.20s as support. This primary expectation did play out as price discovery lower developed early week to 30.72s where buying interest emerged. Rotation higher then ensued to 31.28s into Thursday’s trade as key resistance was tested. Sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, driving price lower to 30.60s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.77s.

18-21 February 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower to 30.72s in Tuesday’s trade as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side sequence as rotation higher began to 30.93s where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close. Price discovery higher continued in Wednesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 31.21s, near key resistance as selling interest emerged into Wednesday’s close.

Wednesday’s late sellers initially failed to hold the auction as minor buy-side continuation developed to 31.28s early in Thursday’s trade. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower ensued to 30.86s as buying interest emerged, driving price modestly higher to 31.12s before selling interest emerged, 31.10s-31.05s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late sellers held the auction as new selling emerged, 30.93s, early in Friday’s trade, driving price lower to 30.60s. Buy excess developed there as sellers trapped, developing balance, 30.60s-30.80s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.77s.

This week’s auction saw sell-side defense of the key resistance area developed last week. Within the broader context, this price action occurs within the larger supply area developed December-January correction developed near all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the key demand cluster, 30.80s-30.60s. Buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 30.50s-29.75s/29s-28.33s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to key supply above, 31.20s-31.38s/new all time-highs, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower provided 30.60s fails as support. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is neutral barring failure of 31.38s as resistance or 29.75s as support.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that based on one year’s data, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), and Bank America (NYSE:BAC) have contributed the most to the current rally (316 bps, 149 bps, and 134 bps, respectively).

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen the upward trend stall in the bullish extreme area. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen recent consolidation below extreme bullish levels. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. As the broad market and financials’ breadth are rolling over, potential for price discovery higher is muted. Breadth and sentiment can remain extreme for prolonged periods, and thus, financials now shift neutral until market structure and breadth both confirm sell-side potential.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.