Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 23

Includes: ABC, ADI, AFL, AIT, AIV, AMP, AROW, ASH, AWR, BEP, BG, BGEPF, BIP, BMI, BOKF, CASS, CBOE, CE, CFR, CFR.PA, CHD, CHE, CMS, CMSA, CMSC, CMSD, CNS, CSL, CSX, D, DCI, DOV, DRUA, EBTC, EL, ESS, EVR, FAST, FDS, FIBK, FLO, GPC, GPI, HCSG, HP, HUBB, IVZ, JKHY, K, LAZ, LMT, LNN, MAR, MCD, MCK, MDP, MDPEB, MGA, MGEE, MKTX, MOFG, MSEX, MXIM, NC, NEE, NHI, NKE, NUS, O, ODC, PFG, PII, PNBI, PPL, PRGO, RGA, RLI, ROIC, RZA, RZB, SHW, SJM, SJW, SMP, SON, SPG, SPG.PJ, SPGI, STAG, STAG.PC, SWK, SWP, SWX, SXT, TBNK, TDA, TDE, TDI, TDJ, TDS, TNC, UNP, WCN, WEN, WINA, WM, WMT, WRK, WSM, XEL
by: Justin Law
Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Analog Devices Inc.

(ADI)

2/27

3/10

0.54

0.62

14.81%

2.02%

18

Essex Property Trust

(ESS)

3/30

4/15

1.95

2.0775

6.54%

2.53%

26

Genuine Parts Co.

(GPC)

3/5

4/1

0.7625

0.79

3.61%

3.28%

64

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

(GPI)

2/28

3/16

0.29

0.3

3.45%

1.13%

11

Magna International Inc.

(MGA)

3/5

3/20

0.365

0.4

9.59%

3.10%

11

National Health Investors

(NHI)

3/30

5/8

1.05

1.1025

5.00%

4.86%

18

Pioneer Bankshares Inc.

(OTCPK:PNBI)

3/19

3/31

0.22

0.23

4.55%

3.19%

11

PPL Corp.

(PPL)

3/9

4/1

0.4125

0.415

0.61%

4.66%

19

Perrigo Company plc

(PRGO)

2/27

3/17

0.21

0.225

7.14%

1.50%

18

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

(ROIC)

3/13

3/30

0.197

0.2

1.52%

4.70%

11

Sherwin-Williams Co.

(SHW)

2/28

3/13

1.13

1.34

18.58%

0.93%

42

Telephone & Data Sys.

(TDS)

3/16

3/31

0.165

0.17

3.03%

3.06%

46

Waste Management

(WM)

3/5

3/20

0.5125

0.545

6.34%

1.75%

17

Walmart Inc.

(WMT)

3/19

4/6

0.53

0.54

1.89%

1.82%

47

Xcel Energy

(XEL)

3/12

4/20

0.405

0.43

6.17%

2.43%

17

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 24 (Ex-Div 2/25)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Sonoco Products Co.

(SON)

3/10

0.43

57.18

3.00%

37

S&P Global Inc.

(SPGI)

3/11

0.67

293.25

0.90%

47

Tuesday February 25 (Ex-Div 2/26)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Maxim Integrated Products

(MXIM)

3/13

0.48

61.17

3.10%

18

Waste Connections Inc.

(WCN)

3/12

0.185

103.33

0.70%

10

Wednesday February 26 (Ex-Div 2/27)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Analog Devices Inc.

(ADI)

3/10

0.62

122.76

2.00%

18

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

(ASH)

3/15

0.275

81.23

1.40%

10

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

(BEP)

3/30

0.5425

56.35

3.80%

11

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

3/31

0.5375

55.45

3.80%

13

Badger Meter Inc.

(BMI)

3/13

0.17

69.63

1.00%

27

Cullen/Frost Bankers

(CFR)

3/16

0.71

93

3.00%

26

CSX Corp.

(CSX)

3/13

0.26

79.56

1.30%

16

Dominion Energy Inc.

(D)

3/20

0.94

89.38

4.20%

17

Dover Corp.

(DOV)

3/16

0.49

119.44

1.60%

64

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

(EL)

3/16

0.48

209.27

0.90%

10

Evercore Inc.

(EVR)

3/13

0.58

79.14

2.80%

13

FactSet Research System Inc.

(FDS)

3/19

0.72

299.59

1.00%

21

Flowers Foods

(FLO)

3/13

0.19

22.06

3.40%

18

Healthcare Services Group Inc.

(HCSG)

3/27

0.20125

30.45

2.70%

18

Hubbell Inc.

(HUBB)

3/16

0.91

144.52

2.50%

12

Marriott International Inc.

(MAR)

3/31

0.48

143.24

1.30%

10

Meredith Corp.

(MDP)

3/13

0.595

30.99

7.50%

27

MGE Energy Inc.

(MGEE)

3/15

0.3525

80.83

1.70%

44

NACCO Industries

(NC)

3/13

0.19

48.35

1.60%

34

NextEra Energy Inc.

(NEE)

3/16

1.4

277.59

2.00%

26

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

3/11

0.375

29.84

5.00%

20

Perrigo Company plc

(PRGO)

3/17

0.225

59.86

1.50%

18

RLI Corp.

(RLI)

3/20

0.23

91.11

1.00%

44

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

3/16

0.12

32.59

4.40%

10

Union Pacific

(UNP)

3/31

0.97

181.72

2.10%

13

Thursday February 27 (Ex-Div 2/28)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Cboe Global Markets Inc.

(CBOE)

3/13

0.36

122.61

1.20%

10

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

3/23

0.32

485.56

0.30%

11

Cohen & Steers Inc.

(CNS)

3/12

0.39

76.96

2.00%

11

First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

(FIBK)

3/12

0.6

39.84

3.40%

11

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

(GPI)

3/16

0.3

106.15

1.10%

11

Jack Henry & Associates

(JKHY)

3/19

0.43

171.01

1.00%

30

Lockheed Martin

(LMT)

3/27

2.4

427.8

2.30%

17

McDonald's Corp.

(MCD)

3/16

1.25

215.87

2.30%

44

McKesson Corp.

(MCK)

4/1

0.41

170.96

1.00%

12

MidWest One Financial Group Inc.

(MOFG)

3/16

0.22

32.06

2.70%

10

Nike Inc.

(NKE)

4/1

0.245

100.25

1.00%

18

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

3/13

0.2325

82.44

3.40%

27

Principal Financial Group Inc.

(PFG)

3/27

0.56

54.41

4.00%

12

Polaris Inc.

(PII)

3/16

0.62

91.43

2.60%

25

Sherwin-Williams Co.

(SHW)

3/13

1.34

573.34

0.90%

42

Tennant Company

(TNC)

3/16

0.22

82.71

1.10%

48

Wendy's Company

(WEN)

3/16

0.12

23.94

2.00%

10

Friday February 28 (Ex-Div 3/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Arrow Financial Corp.

(AROW)

3/13

0.26

34.89

3.00%

26

Cass Information Systems Inc.

(CASS)

3/13

0.27

52.91

2.10%

18

Kellogg Company

(K)

3/16

0.57

65.52

3.50%

16

Stanley Black & Decker

(SWK)

3/17

0.69

158.1

1.70%

52

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

(ABC)

3/2

0.42

1.7%

AFLAC Inc.

(AFL)

3/2

0.28

2.2%

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

(AIT)

2/28

0.32

1.9%

Apartment Investment & Management Co.

(AIV)

2/28

0.41

3.0%

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

(AMP)

2/28

0.97

2.2%

American States Water

(AWR)

3/2

0.305

1.4%

Bunge Limited

(BG)

3/2

0.5

3.7%

BOK Financial Corp.

(BOKF)

2/27

0.51

2.5%

Celanese Corp.

(CE)

2/28

0.62

2.3%

Church & Dwight

(CHD)

3/2

0.24

1.3%

CMS Energy Corp.

(CMS)

2/28

0.4075

2.4%

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

3/2

0.5

1.2%

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

2/28

0.21

1.6%

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

(EBTC)

3/2

0.175

2.3%

Fastenal Company

(FAST)

2/28

0.25

2.6%

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

(HP)

3/2

0.71

6.2%

Invesco Limited

(IVZ)

3/2

0.31

6.9%

Lazard Limited

(LAZ)

2/28

0.47

4.5%

Lindsay Corp.

(LNN)

2/28

0.31

1.2%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

2/26

0.6

0.7%

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

3/2

0.25625

1.5%

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

2/28

0.25

2.7%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

(RGA)

2/27

0.7

1.8%

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

3/2

0.88

3.2%

SJW Corp.

(SJW)

3/2

0.32

1.8%

Standard Motor Products Inc.

(SMP)

3/2

0.25

1.9%

Simon Property Group Inc.

(SPG)

2/28

2.1

6.0%

Southwest Gas Holdings

(SWX)

3/2

0.545

2.8%

Sensient Technologies Corp.

(SXT)

3/2

0.39

2.8%

Territorial Bancorp

(TBNK)

2/27

0.23

3.1%

Winmark Corp.

(WINA)

3/2

0.25

0.5%

WestRock Company

(WRK)

2/26

0.465

4.6%

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

(WSM)

2/28

0.48

2.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDP, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.