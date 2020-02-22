Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 23

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 2/27 3/10 0.54 0.62 14.81% 2.02% 18 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 3/30 4/15 1.95 2.0775 6.54% 2.53% 26 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 3/5 4/1 0.7625 0.79 3.61% 3.28% 64 Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 2/28 3/16 0.29 0.3 3.45% 1.13% 11 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 3/5 3/20 0.365 0.4 9.59% 3.10% 11 National Health Investors (NHI) 3/30 5/8 1.05 1.1025 5.00% 4.86% 18 Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCPK:PNBI) 3/19 3/31 0.22 0.23 4.55% 3.19% 11 PPL Corp. (PPL) 3/9 4/1 0.4125 0.415 0.61% 4.66% 19 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 2/27 3/17 0.21 0.225 7.14% 1.50% 18 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 3/13 3/30 0.197 0.2 1.52% 4.70% 11 Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 2/28 3/13 1.13 1.34 18.58% 0.93% 42 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 3/16 3/31 0.165 0.17 3.03% 3.06% 46 Waste Management (WM) 3/5 3/20 0.5125 0.545 6.34% 1.75% 17 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 3/19 4/6 0.53 0.54 1.89% 1.82% 47 Xcel Energy (XEL) 3/12 4/20 0.405 0.43 6.17% 2.43% 17

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 24 (Ex-Div 2/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 3/10 0.43 57.18 3.00% 37 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 3/11 0.67 293.25 0.90% 47

Tuesday February 25 (Ex-Div 2/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 3/13 0.48 61.17 3.10% 18 Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 3/12 0.185 103.33 0.70% 10

Wednesday February 26 (Ex-Div 2/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 3/10 0.62 122.76 2.00% 18 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 3/15 0.275 81.23 1.40% 10 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 3/30 0.5425 56.35 3.80% 11 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 3/31 0.5375 55.45 3.80% 13 Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 3/13 0.17 69.63 1.00% 27 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 3/16 0.71 93 3.00% 26 CSX Corp. (CSX) 3/13 0.26 79.56 1.30% 16 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 3/20 0.94 89.38 4.20% 17 Dover Corp. (DOV) 3/16 0.49 119.44 1.60% 64 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) 3/16 0.48 209.27 0.90% 10 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 3/13 0.58 79.14 2.80% 13 FactSet Research System Inc. (FDS) 3/19 0.72 299.59 1.00% 21 Flowers Foods (FLO) 3/13 0.19 22.06 3.40% 18 Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 3/27 0.20125 30.45 2.70% 18 Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 3/16 0.91 144.52 2.50% 12 Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 3/31 0.48 143.24 1.30% 10 Meredith Corp. (MDP) 3/13 0.595 30.99 7.50% 27 MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 3/15 0.3525 80.83 1.70% 44 NACCO Industries (NC) 3/13 0.19 48.35 1.60% 34 NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 3/16 1.4 277.59 2.00% 26 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 3/11 0.375 29.84 5.00% 20 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 3/17 0.225 59.86 1.50% 18 RLI Corp. (RLI) 3/20 0.23 91.11 1.00% 44 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 3/16 0.12 32.59 4.40% 10 Union Pacific (UNP) 3/31 0.97 181.72 2.10% 13

Thursday February 27 (Ex-Div 2/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) 3/13 0.36 122.61 1.20% 10 Chemed Corp. (CHE) 3/23 0.32 485.56 0.30% 11 Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 3/12 0.39 76.96 2.00% 11 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 3/12 0.6 39.84 3.40% 11 Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 3/16 0.3 106.15 1.10% 11 Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 3/19 0.43 171.01 1.00% 30 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 3/27 2.4 427.8 2.30% 17 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 3/16 1.25 215.87 2.30% 44 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 4/1 0.41 170.96 1.00% 12 MidWest One Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 3/16 0.22 32.06 2.70% 10 Nike Inc. (NKE) 4/1 0.245 100.25 1.00% 18 Realty Income Corp. (O) 3/13 0.2325 82.44 3.40% 27 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 3/27 0.56 54.41 4.00% 12 Polaris Inc. (PII) 3/16 0.62 91.43 2.60% 25 Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 3/13 1.34 573.34 0.90% 42 Tennant Company (TNC) 3/16 0.22 82.71 1.10% 48 Wendy's Company (WEN) 3/16 0.12 23.94 2.00% 10

Friday February 28 (Ex-Div 3/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 3/13 0.26 34.89 3.00% 26 Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 3/13 0.27 52.91 2.10% 18 Kellogg Company (K) 3/16 0.57 65.52 3.50% 16 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 3/17 0.69 158.1 1.70% 52

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 3/2 0.42 1.7% AFLAC Inc. (AFL) 3/2 0.28 2.2% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 2/28 0.32 1.9% Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 2/28 0.41 3.0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 2/28 0.97 2.2% American States Water (AWR) 3/2 0.305 1.4% Bunge Limited (BG) 3/2 0.5 3.7% BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 2/27 0.51 2.5% Celanese Corp. (CE) 2/28 0.62 2.3% Church & Dwight (CHD) 3/2 0.24 1.3% CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 2/28 0.4075 2.4% Carlisle Companies (CSL) 3/2 0.5 1.2% Donaldson Company (DCI) 2/28 0.21 1.6% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 3/2 0.175 2.3% Fastenal Company (FAST) 2/28 0.25 2.6% Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) 3/2 0.71 6.2% Invesco Limited (IVZ) 3/2 0.31 6.9% Lazard Limited (LAZ) 2/28 0.47 4.5% Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 2/28 0.31 1.2% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 2/26 0.6 0.7% Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 3/2 0.25625 1.5% Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 2/28 0.25 2.7% Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 2/27 0.7 1.8% J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 3/2 0.88 3.2% SJW Corp. (SJW) 3/2 0.32 1.8% Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 3/2 0.25 1.9% Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 2/28 2.1 6.0% Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 3/2 0.545 2.8% Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 3/2 0.39 2.8% Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 2/27 0.23 3.1% Winmark Corp. (WINA) 3/2 0.25 0.5% WestRock Company (WRK) 2/26 0.465 4.6% Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 2/28 0.48 2.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

