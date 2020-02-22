MLP Monthly Report: February 2020

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P board of directors has authorized MMP to repurchase up to $750 million of common units over the course of the next three years, potentially indicating MMP views the units as undervalued.

CNX Resources Corporation and CNX Midstream Partners LP entered into a definitive agreement to eliminate CNXM's Incentive distribution rights held by CNX along with its 2% general partner's interest.

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. plans to utilize nearly 2% of its cash flow from operations to buy back its common units in 2020.

The February MLP Monthly Report can be found here offering insights on MLP industry news, the asset class's performance, yields, valuations, and fundamental drivers.

1) Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) plans to utilize nearly 2% of its cash flow from operations (CFFO) to buy back its common units in 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2019, EPD affiliates purchased approximately 2.2 million of EPD's common units for $58 million and showed an intention to continue this in 2020.

2) CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) entered into a definitive agreement to eliminate CNXM's Incentive distribution rights (IDRs) held by CNX along with its 2% general partner's interest. In exchange, CNX would receive 26 million of CNXM's common units, 3 million of CNXM's class B units, and cash worth $135 million in three installments.

3) Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P (NYSE:MMP) board of directors has authorized MMP to repurchase up to $750 million of common units over the course of the next three years, potentially indicating MMP views the units as undervalued.

Performance: Midstream MLPs, as measured by the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index, fell by -6.26% last month. The index is down by -9.90% since last January. (Source: Bloomberg)

Yield: The current yield on MLPs stands at 9.93%. MLP yields remained higher than the broad market benchmarks for High Yield Bonds (5.52%), Fixed Rate Preferreds (4.88%), Emerging Market Bonds (4.73%), and Investment Grade Bonds (2.80%).1 MLP yield spreads versus 10-year Treasuries currently stand at 7.95%, higher than the long-term average of 4.66%.2 (Sources: Bloomberg, AltaVista Research, and Fed Reserve)

Valuations: The Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio (EV-to-EBITDA), which seeks to provide more color on the valuations of MLPs, fell by -3.32% last month. Since January 2019, the EV-to-EBITDA ratio has fallen by approximately -2.62%. (Source: Bloomberg).

Crude Production: The Baker Hughes Rig Count decreased last month to 790 rigs, falling by 15 rigs from last month's count of 805 rigs. US production of crude oil stayed flat at 12.900 mb/d in the last week of January compared to 12.900 mb/d in December. (Source: Baker Hughes & EIA)

As of 1/31/2020, Enterprise Product Partners L.P. was a holding in the Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA), with a 9.77% weighting and Global X MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX), with a 4.27% weighting, CNX Midstream Partners LP was a holding in the Global X MLP ETF, with a 1.83% weighting, Magellan Midstream Partners, LP was a holding in the Global X MLP ETF, with a 8.11% weighting and Global X MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF, with a 3.59% weighting.

MLPX ETF and MLPA ETF do not have any holding in CNX Resources Corporation.

1. Asset class representations are as follows, MLPs, Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index; High Yield Bonds, Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index; Preferreds, ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index; Emerging Market Bonds, J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index; Investment Grade Bonds, iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index;

2. MLPs are represented by the S&P MLP Index.

Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index: The Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the performance of the energy infrastructure MLP asset class in the United States. The index is composed of Midstream MLPs engaged in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural resources.

The Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index: The Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the performance of MLPs and energy infrastructure corporations. Midstream energy infrastructure MLPs and corporations principally own and operate assets used in energy logistics, including, but not limited to, pipelines, storage facilities and other assets used in transporting, storing, gathering, and processing natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products. The index limits its exposure to partnerships in order to comply with applicable tax diversification rules. Securities must be publicly traded in the United States. The index is maintained by Solactive AG.

S&P MLP Index: S&P MLP Index provides investors with exposure to the leading partnerships that trade on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The index includes both master limited partnerships (MLPs) and publicly traded limited liability companies (LLCs), which have a similar legal structure to MLPs and share the same tax benefits

Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index: The Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody's, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. Bonds from issuers with an emerging markets country of risk, based on Barclays EM country definition, are excluded.

ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index: ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index tracks the performance of fixed rate US dollar denominated preferred securities issued in the US domestic market.

J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index: J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index is a broad, diverse U.S. dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark that tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index: The iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade index measures the performance of 600 highly liquid investment grade corporate bonds.

Crude Oil: Measured based on the Generic 1st 'CL' Future, which is the nearest crude oil future to expiration.

EBITDA: Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a measure of a company's operating performance. Essentially, it's a way to evaluate a company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Average Spread: Average spread is the average of the excess of the MLPs yield over the 10 year treasuries yield.

Enterprise Value (EV): EV is a measure of a company's total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization.

