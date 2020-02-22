Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Allstate Corp. (ALL) 2/28 4/1 0.5 0.54 8.00% 1.75% 10 Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 3/12 3/27 0.25 0.27 8.00% 1.43% 8 Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) 2/27 3/13 0.1 0.2 100.00% 3.41% 6 Danaher Corp. (DHR) 3/26 4/24 0.17 0.18 5.88% 0.44% 7 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 3/12 3/30 0.65 0.78 20.00% 0.84% 8 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 2/28 3/20 0.29 0.3 3.45% 3.65% 10 Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) 3/11 4/2 0.52 0.58 11.54% 2.94% 9 Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCPK:EXSR) 3/5 3/20 1.15 1.2 4.35% 3.00% 8 Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 4/16 5/1 0.38 0.4 5.26% 4.12% 10 First National Corp. (FXNC) 2/27 3/13 0.09 0.11 22.22% 2.13% 7 Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 3/11 4/6 0.134 0.154 14.93% 2.25% 10 Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) 3/4 3/20 0.375 0.38 1.33% 4.32% 10 Humana Inc. (HUM) 3/30 4/24 0.55 0.625 13.64% 0.68% 10 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 3/3 3/18 0.07 0.08 14.29% 2.66% 6 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 3/3 3/18 0.25 0.26 4.00% 1.72% 6 Insperity Inc. (NSP) 3/4 3/19 0.3 0.4 33.33% 2.22% 10 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 3/9 3/31 0.47 0.49 4.26% 3.27% 9 QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 3/19 4/7 0.44 0.47 6.82% 2.98% 7 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 3/3 3/18 0.21 0.22 4.76% 2.60% 7 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 3/12 3/27 0.55 0.625 13.64% 2.25% 10 Service Corp International (SCI) 3/12 3/31 0.18 0.19 5.56% 1.45% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 24 (Ex-Div 2/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 3/18 2.66 655.99 1.60% 6 Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 3/11 0.303 41.88 2.90% 7 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 3/10 0.34 133.95 1.00% 7

Tuesday February 25 (Ex-Div 2/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Barnes Group Inc. (B) 3/10 0.16 66.28 1.00% 9 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) 3/12 0.54 125.56 1.70% 7 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 3/26 0.26 88.52 1.20% 10

Wednesday February 26 (Ex-Div 2/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 3/17 0.3 14.8 8.10% 8 Aircastle Limited (AYR) 3/6 0.32 32.21 4.00% 9 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 4/1 0.18 68.08 1.10% 9 Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) 3/13 0.2 23.46 3.50% 6 Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 3/31 0.3325 18.67 7.10% 8 Cabot Corp. (CBT) 3/13 0.35 42.97 3.20% 8 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 3/13 0.055 50.45 0.40% 5 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 3/16 0.23 27.91 3.20% 7 EPR Properties (EPR) 3/16 0.375 68.23 6.50% 9 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 3/18 0.24 71.03 1.30% 8 First National Corp. (FXNC) 3/13 0.11 20.66 2.10% 7 GATX Corp. (GATX) 3/31 0.48 80.02 2.40% 10 Corning Inc. (GLW) 3/31 0.22 27.96 3.10% 10 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 3/13 1.03 236.02 1.70% 8 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 3/6 0.9 179.88 2.00% 9 Lear Corp. (LEA) 3/18 0.77 119.31 2.50% 10 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 3/13 0.27 39.28 2.70% 7 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 3/13 0.2 58.34 1.40% 5 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 3/20 0.16 294.07 0.20% 8 Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 3/20 0.1746 46.39 1.50% 7 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 3/31 0.19 98.87 0.80% 7 Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 3/13 0.42 77.83 2.10% 8 Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) 3/15 0.125 56.69 0.90% 7 Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 3/15 1.2 147.19 3.20% 9 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 3/13 0.23 106.11 0.90% 7

Thursday February 27 (Ex-Div 2/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allstate Corp. (ALL) 4/1 0.54 123.62 1.70% 10 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 3/16 0.31 62.65 2.00% 7 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 3/16 0.18 19.95 3.50% 8 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 3/12 0.31 36.25 3.40% 7 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 3/20 0.3 32.84 3.70% 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.PK) 3/30 1.25 230.62 2.10% 9 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 4/2 0.325 58.05 2.20% 10 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 3/13 0.3175 53.2 2.40% 8 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 3/16 0.255 24.41 4.10% 8 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 3/9 1.05 82.91 5.00% 9 Marcus Corp. (MCS) 3/16 0.17 32.06 2.00% 7 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 3/16 0.09 49.9 0.70% 6

Friday February 28 (Ex-Div 3/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years KeyCorp (KEY) 3/13 0.185 19.67 3.70% 9 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 3/19 0.095 30.38 1.20% 10 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 3/16 0.15 28.22 2.10% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 2/27 0.11 1.0% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 2/28 0.31 1.7% BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 2/28 0.1 3.3% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 2/28 0.24 3.5% Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) 2/28 0.125 4.8% Citigroup Inc (C.PK) 2/28 0.51 2.6% Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 2/28 0.4175 3.3% Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 3/2 0.14 2.5% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 2/28 0.25 1.6% Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 2/28 0.055 1.9% Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 2/28 0.235 2.4% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 3/2 0.93 2.8% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 2/28 0.675 7.0% Franklin Financial Services Inc. (FRAF) 2/26 0.3 3.2% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 2/28 0.07 6.0% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 2/28 0.11 1.5% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 3/2 0.16 5.7% Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) 2/26 0.3 3.9% HNI Corp. (HNI) 3/2 0.305 3.1% Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 2/28 0.67 2.4% Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 2/25 0.12 4.1% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 2/28 0.04465 3.7% Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 2/27 0.08 3.0% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 2/26 0.11 2.8% Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 2/28 0.56 1.8% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 2/28 0.3 1.4% Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 2/28 0.23 4.0% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 3/2 0.7825 3.1% Phillips 66 (PSX) 3/2 0.9 4.0% Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 2/28 0.18 1.5% Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 2/26 0.1 3.8% Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) 2/28 0.37 5.2% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 3/2 0.23 1.4% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 2/28 0.15 1.6% S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 2/27 0.28 3.0% Standex International Inc. (SXI) 2/25 0.22 1.2% TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 3/2 0.35 3.3% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) 3/2 0.45 3.3% Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 2/28 0.2 2.9% Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 2/28 0.15 0.6% Unitil Corp. (UTL) 2/28 0.375 2.3% Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 2/25 0.4 3.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.