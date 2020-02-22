U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 Blank Check Companies In Short Holiday Week
Two SPACs entered the public market this past week, raising nearly $320 million.
Three companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.
dMY Technology raised $200 million at a market cap of $250 million.
dMY Technology (DMYT.U) raised $200 million at a market cap of $250 million. The blank check company, led by former Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi, is aiming to acquire a mobile app company in a consumer oriented segment such as gaming or dating.
East Stone Acquisition (ESSCU), a SPAC formed by Chinese private equity firm East Stone Capital, raised $120 million at a market cap of $149 million. The company is targeting the fintech sectors in North America and Asia.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
East Stone Acquisition
|
$120M
|
$149M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Blank check company formed by East Stone Capital to acquire a fintech business.
|
dMY Technology Group
|
$200M
|
$250M
|
0%
|
n/a
|
+0%
Blank check company targeting a consumer internet or mobile app business.
Online DTC insurance platform SelectQuote (SLQT) filed to raise up to $100 million on the NYSE, although the deal size is likely a placeholder and we estimate the deal could $250 million. Inari Medical (NARI), a medical device maker for the treatment of venous diseases, filed to raise $100 million on the Nasdaq and micro-cap video streaming platform FreeCast (FRCT) filed for a $17 million IPO on the Nasdaq. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (DFPHU), a SPAC formed by Deerfield Management, filed to raise $200 million on the Nasdaq.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
DFP Healthcare Acq.
|
$200M
|
SPAC
|
Deutsche Bank
Blank check company formed by Deerfield Management targeting the healthcare industry.
|
Inari
|
$100M
|
Health Care
|
BofA
Medical device company for venous diseases.
|
SelectQuote
|
$250M
|
Financials
|
Credit Suisse
Provides an online DTC insurance platform.
|
FreeCast
|
$17M
|
Technology
|
Alexander Capital
Provides an integrated platform for video streaming services.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/20/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 12.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 4.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 5.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 1.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and Meituan-Dianping.
