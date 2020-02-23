Read It And Weep

Data for risk assets also tells an interesting story. The Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Index is only 102 basis points higher than our Treasury Index indicating that the valuation of credit risk is almost non-existent.

There is virtually no yield left. None. I have pointed out Closed-End Funds as the only sector left with some yield and the complexities of this market, and I have pointed out that they trade as listed equities and this has not changed. However, if you are an insurance company, pension fund, university endowment, retiree or a person, or institution, that needs a steady cash flow of income from fixed-income investment products, you are left weeping on the sidelines.

Hang your heads.

This has all been caused by the central banks of the world, as directed by their governments, to lower the national borrowing rates as they just cannot afford their budgets, or social programs, at more normalized rates. So, they took to their back rooms, made "Pixie Dust" money from nothing, but a few computer strokes, and took the money and bought sovereign debt and corporate bonds and, in some cases, ETFs and equities. Yields plummeted like a rock falling off a mountain top.

Job done, for now though don't kid yourself. Things could worsen.

What happened, as a result of all of this, was a mad rush into equities. They were found to be the "saving grace," of last year, as they propped up both individual and institutional returns. Equities had a spectacular year in 2019 but I fear with the coronavirus, its impact upon the global economies, and borrowing costs flirting with Zero, that the dam could break in the equity markets. The legs that prop them up, in my opinion, are wobbling.

Many institutions, I can report, are heading off into private placements, venture capital, Real Estate investments, private equity and a wide range of less liquid investments, in a major effort to off-set what is happening in fixed-income. I see this as massively exploding the risk equation as people tumble over themselves to find some yield, any yield, any sort of return, when the central banks, and the governments that direct them, play havoc with our monetary system. Investors are being "gamed," in my opinion, as governments are being supported.

Nation 5 Year Yield

United States 1.36%

Canada 1.32%

UK 0.45%

France -0.51%

Germany -0.64%

Italy 0.28%

Netherlands -0.61%

Switzerland -0.87%

Greece 0.28%

Japan -0.15%

China 2.62%

*Data provided by Bloomberg

It is quite amazing, really. America with the world's biggest economy, the largest bond market, the most liquid bond market, has the highest yield of any major country, in the world, with the exception of China. Even in the case of China, however, there is a massive amount of currency manipulation which is where I think this may all ultimately end. "Currency Wars" may take over from coronavirus as the next theme for the markets, as the dollar breaks the 108 threshold against the euro.

The data for our risk assets also tells an interesting story. The Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Index is only 102 basis points higher than our Treasury Index indicating that the valuation of credit risk is almost non-existent. Our High Yield Index is only 353 bps over Treasuries which shows you the length buyers are willing to go to find some yield, any yield. You can compare this with the European High Yield Index which now stands at 3.17% and is some 192 basis points less than the corresponding American index.

Remember, there is a price for almost everything in the markets, but price is not the key component. The word is "Value" and there is just about none of it left. In fact, if the equity markets head south, for any reason, any reason at all, then you will hear a wailing that will remind you of something from a Charles Dickens' novel.

Credit is a system whereby a person who cannot pay gets another person who cannot pay to guarantee that he can pay. - Charles Dickens

I advise some caution now. I advise you to lock-up some profits, before they dwindle away before your eyes. I advise, once again, for the last eighteen years that I have written "Out of the Box," a nod to Grant's Rules, "Preservation of Capital." Not making the last penny is a minor error signifying nothing, as compared to the erosion of your wealth.

