Hunting For Sustainable Dividend Growth
Long-term dividend growth is unsustainable without earnings growth, earnings growth is unsustainable without revenue growth and revenue growth is unsustainable without capital employed growth.
If you're looking for sustainable dividend growth, you should start by looking for sustainable capital employed growth.
The more it pays out as a dividend, the lower its sustainable growth rate will be.
I write the regular Dividend Hunter column for Master Investor magazine, and in the February issue I wrote about sustainable dividend growth and how to identify it.
In almost all cases, long-term dividend growth is unsustainable without earnings growth, earnings growth is unsustainable without revenue growth and revenue growth is unsustainable without capital employed growth.
In practice, this means companies can only produce long-term sustainable growth if they employ more capital to fund more factories, warehouses, vehicles, machines, robots, offices, computers and an endless array of other capital assets.
Or to put it another way, if you’re looking for sustainable dividend growth, you should start by looking for sustainable capital employed growth…
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.