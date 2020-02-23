Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify(click the highlighted links).

Coronavirus news could send investors scrambling back and forth once again as major multinationals look for normalcy with their operations. Companies like Toyota (NYSE:TM) are slowly resuming production in China and keeping a close watch on the outbreak in Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, President Trump is set to visit India next week. No major trade announcements are anticipated for the visit to Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Agra, but Westinghouse is expected to announce a deal with state-run Nuclear Power Corporation for six nuclear reactors. On the economic front, Q4 GDP is due out on February 28. Economists forecast 2.1% growth for the U.S. economy for the last quarter of 2020, while the early estimate for Q1 of 2020 is +1.7%. A trio of consumer IPO stocks will be put to the test this week when Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) runs up against a share lockup expiration, and both Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) spill earnings. The financial sector has JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) investor day event featuring CEO Jamie Dimon to keep things interesting.

Notable earnings reports: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) on February 24; Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Macy's (NYSE:M), Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Saleforce.com (NYSE:CRM) on February 25; Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Square (NYSE:SQ), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Box (NYSE:BOX) on February 26, VMWare (NYSE:VMW), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:OTC:CRON), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on February 27; Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) on February 28.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO watch: Passage Bio (PASG) is expected to price its IPO on February 27. Quiet period expirations arrive on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Annovis Bio (OTC:ANVS) on February 24, as well as Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN), 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), Arcutis Bio (NASDAQ:ARQT) and Anpac Bio-Medical (NASDAQ:ANPC) on February 25. Also of interest to investors, Peloton Interactive (PTON) moved up its IPO share lockup expiration period to February 24 from March 24. Wedbush Securities analyst James Hardiman believes the value in the Peloton long-term business model could be appreciated even more by investors after the lockup overhang is in the rear-view mirror.

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to $0.12 from $0.10, Dick's SportingGoods (NYSE:DKS) to $0.325 from $0.27, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to $0.22 from $0.19, TJX (TJX) to $0.265 from $0.23, Best Buy (BBY) to $0.57 from $0.50, Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) to $0.27 from $0.24, Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to $0.50 from $0.45, Willis Towers (NASDAQ:WLTW) to $0.72 from $0.65, Carter's (NYSE:CRI) to $0.55 from $0.50, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to $0.40 from $0.3675, Flir (NASDAQ:FLIR) to $0.18 from $0.17, Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) to $0.75 from $0.71, SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to $0.20 from $0.19, Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) to $1.13 from $1.08, Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to $0.57 from $0.545, Dine Brands (DIN) to $0.72 from $0.69, Lamar (NASDAQ:LAMR) to $1.00 from $0.96, Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to $0.66 from $0.64, Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) to $0.09 from $0.875, Weingarten (NYSE:WRI) to $0.405 from $0.395, Home Depot (HD) to $1.39 from $1.36. Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders with Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) are scheduled to have a vote on the buyout by Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) on February 25. WMGI/SYK - The tender offer on the Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)-Stryker (NYSE:SYK) deal on February 27. Other M&A developments to watch include the efforts by Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to sell its Speedway gas station unit to Seven & i Holdings (OTCPK:SVNDY) and the refiled application of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) to land merger approval in China.

Analyst/investor meetings: JPMorgan (JPM) will hold its 2020 Investor Day event on February 25, with CEO Jamie Dimon and other top execs giving a look ahead at the bank's outlook for the year. Other companies with events this week include Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) on February 24, Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) on February 25, Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO) on February 26 and Crane (NYSE:CR) on February 27.

JMP Securities Technology Conference: JMP Securities’ annual technology conference matches institutional investors and financial sponsors with publicly traded and privately held companies in sectors including software, Internet and digital media, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, and industrial and energy technology. Companies due to appear include CSG (NASDAQ:CSGS), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:OTC:LIVX), PROS (NYSE:PRO), Model N (NYSE:MODN), Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), Wix (NASDAQ:WIX), Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI), Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL).

RSA Conference: The cybersecurity conference scheduled for San Francisco from February 24-28 is still on despite high-profile pullouts from AT&T (NYSE:T) and IBM(NYSE:IBM). Notable companies still planning making the trip to the Bay include Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:OTC:CRWD), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), General Motors (NYSE:GM), VMware (VMW) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

FDA/drug data watch: BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) will present pre-clinical data from its colorectal cancer program at the plenary session of the American Association for Cancer Research Microbiome, Viruses, and Cancer Conference taking place from February 21-24 in Orlando, Florida. Phase 2 data is also due in for Kadmon Holdings' (NYSE:KDMN) ROCKstar trial. FDA review decisions are expected in on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) for Trulicity and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for its inclisiran therapy.

Nevada casinos: The Nevada Gaming Control Board is due to report gaming win numbers for January sometime next week. Casinos generated gaming win revenue growth of 5.8% in December, including a 4.5% gain for casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. It's possible the very first impact of the coronavirus outbreak could be seen with the baccarat numbers with Asian tourism down. M&A is also on the front burner for the sector on reports Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is looking to trim some Caesars Entertainment (CZR) assets to follow in the path of MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM). Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has reportedly inquired about buying the new Caesars conference center in Vegas.

Tesla: The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to hold a board meeting on February 25 to determine the probable cause of the fatal crash of a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model X in Mountain View, California. The vehicle was being operated with Tesla's advanced driver assistance features engaged. Documents already released confirm a claim by the driver's family that glitches had been experienced multiple times prior to the fatal crash.

Wolfe Research's Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference:Tesla is also listed as one of the participants at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference on February 25-26. The conference is described as an event where C-suite management from leading global automakers and suppliers will present their strategies (and in many cases initial guidance) for the coming year and beyond. Other companies making an appearance include Adient (NYSE:ADNT), American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB), Dana (NYSE:DAN), Fiat Chrysler (NASDAQ:FCA), Fisker, Ford (NYSE:F), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), GM Cruise(GM), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), Lear (NYSE:LEA), Magna International (NYSE:MGA), Ridecell, Rivian (backed by Ford (F) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), Veoneer (NYSE:VNE), Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Zoox (ZOOX).

PAX East: The videogame community will have its eyes on Pax East in Boston from February 27 to March 1. While Sony (NYSE:SNE) has pulled out of the event due to the COVID-19 virus, the company will still be talked about as well as Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Microsoft (MSFT), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), Sega Sammy (OTCPK:SGAMY) and Nintendo (NTODY).

Notable annual meetings: Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) on February 25, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) on February 28.

Barron's mentions: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is recommended to investors with the company seeing rising peaks for earnings during upcycles. Cat is seen returning as much as 20% over the next year if the U.S. economy avoids a recession. Meanwhile, Intelsat is seen as a casualty in a 5G showdown among hedge-fund managers, satellite operators and the federal government. There is an in-depth breakdown of the Virtus Vontobel Global Opportunities fund (MUTF:NWWOX) and some of its holdings like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). The fund of all-star stocks is up 25% over the last 52 weeks.

Sources: CNBC, EDGAR, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Bloomberg