Avoid Calling A Bottom In Cannabis With George Allen (Podcast Transcript)

Rena Sherbill: Today, I am very happy to be joined by George Allen. George is the founder of Geronimo Capital, was former President of Acreage Holdings ( Today, I am very happy to be joined by George Allen. George is the founder of Geronimo Capital, was former President of Acreage Holdings ( OTCQX:ACRGF ) and was previously Chief Investment Officer of Cambridge Information Group. He also managed corporate development at Blucora and, prior to that, spent nine years at Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs in New York and Hong Kong.

From investing in the cannabis space to being the President at Acreage Holdings, George has a lot of insightful takeaways for the industry and I’m really excited that he joined us today for this episode. Before we get to our interview with George some news to cover, we’ve been talking about the earnings that happened last week, Aurora (OTC:ACB) and Canopy (NYSE:CGC) weren’t the only ones to report, but they were the biggest names to report.

Aurora had a disappointing report for the second quarter. It announced a quarterly loss of about $980 million, about 1.3 billion in Canadian and the interim CEO there warned that Q3 was going to show little to no growth as well, as they look to recover with a number of fiscally responsible steps that they are announcing that will realign their business operations and get them back to the expected industry growth rate.

Canopy Growth on the other hand beat expectations with its revenue and net loss, there are still some big problems left over from previous management, most primarily huge cash burn and inventories although the revenue was a record for them and the cannabis industry as it grew to a CAD 137 million in the quarter. So, interesting news from those two companies, interesting to see how they follow through with their plans for growth and how some muted growth in Aurora’s case - what that means for investors and that stock.

In hemp news, and good news for customers not such great news for companies, hemp prices have fallen about 80% since the highs that were hit this past summer. This has to do with the industry working through a glut in the supply of hemp and this also bodes well, maybe for consumers in search of affordable hemp and CBD products, obviously though for the farmers and the businesses, less exciting news for them. And in social equity, highlight news, Los Angeles announced that they are expunging about 66,000 cannabis related convictions that date back to 1961. So, kudos to Los Angeles for that development.

George welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast, really great to have you on the show.

George Allen: Yes. Thanks for having me. I really appreciate it and I’ve been a fan for awhile and think that this show among others is a super important tool for investors to learn more about this industry.

RS: Well, I really appreciate that and I agree. I think, you know the more content, the more serious and better content we have about, you know the cannabis industry I think the better off investors are and people at large I think. So, yes, I’m very appreciative of your words and you joining us, because you have a host I think of expertise to offer us. So, you got started in the financial world and then made your way to the cannabis world, can you talk about that evolution or that kind of pivot.

GA: Yes. So, I started my carrier in the same way that a lot of people did in finance. I worked in an investment bank all the way back at the beginning of the century. I worked at Goldman Sachs for a couple of years and eventually found my way into a private equity firm where I did 10 years hard of transaction analysis in investing, I learned under some of the greatest in the industry. I focused at the time – my early part of my carrier was focused on tech and telecommunications.

I had done a public company vehicle where we took over an existing public company about 10 years ago and turned that into one of the largest tech software companies and I was looking for my next adventure and really enjoyed the entrepreneurialism and I had been working as an investment office, Chief Investment Officer at a family office. And we had decided to look into the cannabis industry and we started looking at a lot of different operators in the space and I came across what at the time was one of the more genuine visionaries I had met in the form of Kevin Murphy.

And Kevin had been in the industry for a couple of years and had been putting together a collection of investments into the business and I was really drawn by his passion and knowledge of the space as well he was more grounded than most of the entrepreneurs I met in financial realities. And so I eventually was going to make an investment into it in the family office, but through the process of due diligence we had realized that usually the infrastructure that we look for in investments was sort of lacking in the business and in terms of – so we declined the opportunity to make an investment and Kevin and I had a conversation about potentially joining forces and Kevin hired me a couple of months later or initially as CFO and then within three or four months as President.

RS: It’s so interesting you know how often I hear people just falling into roles based on who they met or who they talked to and that connection, that synergy just working and just based on how much personal relationships and you know mutual vision, I guess a shared vision helps in really setting the course for peoples' business lives?

GA: Listen. For me it was an awakening, and not only did I see an opportunity behind someone, but I thought it was a very strong visionary in the space, but I also had long been passionate around decriminalization around cannabis specifically. And I felt like it was a combination of opportunities that I just simply couldn't resist.

RS: And what did your time at Acreage, you left Acreage, can you talk to us about kind of that decision and if your shared vision changed or you just felt like it was time with the direction that Acreage was going and it was time for you to find something else?

GA: Yes. So, I want to be a little bit careful and respectful of all the parties involved, but I think that when we arrived at the juncture with Canopy it made sense, it made sense to step away. I am still a huge believer in the company and specially the people there, they are fantastic people there, I think the opportunity for the company is still extremely strong. I really enjoyed what we had done there, but after that transaction the – just what was going to happen and where the opportunity lied was going to shift substantially and so I just felt like it was a good juncture for me to step away.

RS: Right. You can pass on this question. I don't know if you could – how much you could answer if you can, but do you see that merger going through in the end?

GA: So, on the merger I do think that eventually it closes. I think that I think you’ve seen a fair amount of commitment from Constellation (NYSE:STZ) and Canopy. I think that, if you just, and this is by the way this is all from afar. So, I don't have any privileged or access to information that others wouldn’t, but I think we just do the war games here. I think what you know about that transaction is that Canopy wants to be in the U.S., it’s a much larger market than Canada and with far better fundamentals. They want to be in the U.S. they’ve signed a transaction with Kevin and the company that commits them that such that they are going to be in U.S. they have to do it through Acreage, and so, I think they’re balanced together, just by virtue of those two facts alone.

Of course there are things that could jeopardize that down the road and I know that both sides are very focused on working that that includes policy in Washington and it also includes making sure that both businesses are run to their highest potential.

RS: Right. I was going to say, you Acreage obviously has some people on board that have political connections and there is talk that legalization may be happening before the presidential election, do you have any sense of that or opinion on that?

GA: I think it’s a really good point. I think that we are in a doldrums right now in terms of the legalization trends, you’ve got a couple of democratic candidates, specifically Bloomberg and Biden, who are two pretty powerful candidates that haven't shown a lot of conviction around the argument for decriminalization or de-scheduling.

You’ve got the other end of the spectrum, which has been showing a lot more conviction around it, but I am actually growing increasingly convinced that there is a good chance that our President does something here, and the reason for that is, I think what was lost in a lot of a political discussion here is, despite the strength of the President's base it has been and it is unlikely to continue to do so. It has been not large enough to pull them over the threshold for winning the national election and I think it’s going to need something else despite the fact that all his base is going to go out and vote, he's going to need something else to win the election to bring over voters from the center. I think there is a combination of this issue and the facility to which he could make a change to this issue. I mean it’s super easy for him to by executive order to de-schedule cannabis. So, I think there’s a chance. I actually think there’s a better than 50% chance that that happens before the election. It seems like a pretty obvious one to me.

RS: It’s so interesting, you know a couple of months ago everybody or a few months ago everybody was talking about the Safe Banking Act and how de-scheduling on a federal level had pretty much very small chance of passing and now there is like a really compelling argument that you just made for it being legal on the federal level. I think it’s really interesting to think about what that means for the industry.

GA: I would be shocked, I mean, you obviously know this from just from the public discourse and you know that he is a calculating individual and you know that this issue has come onto his desk. I think the only arithmetic that he is likely to be doing is that you know, does he need to do it and if he does do it, does it bring over the voters that he would hope to and not offend as an existing base. I think there is very little chance that it offends his base, but whether or not it brings over the central voter or the centrist voters, who knows?

RS: Right, interesting. So, do you think a merger like Canopy and Acreage and more people getting their tentacles into the U.S. market, you think that’s a mutually assured success story there?

GA: That’s a good question. I would just back up and say that, I think of the cannabis industry in the U.S. can be an exceptionally good business and I think that it has a tremendous amount of opportunity to dislocate not only the $50 billion legal market in the U.S., but has a decent opportunity to dislocate the $200 billion alcohol industry in the U.S. as a changing way in which people recreate.

So, I think a lot of people are going to want to be in that space somewhat because it just has got tremendous growth potential, but others are going to want to be in that space because it’s a natural hedge to exposure that they already have. So, yes I do, I do think that it’s an industry that people want to be in and the sum total of people that are gonna want to be in it is going to increase. That said, there’s a lot that has to be done to clean up this business, it has really struggled with investor credibility.

RS: So, where do you see that going now, you know there is everybody is talking about a capital crunch, but then there is more institutional capital coming and you know we saw the deal with Aphria (OTC:APHA) a couple of weeks ago, and you see sector wide people are shrinking you know, but I think the experts would say they are shrinking in order to grow, where do you see the U.S. as it stands now. Let’s say, notwithstanding a federal change?

GA: So, a couple of things there. I would not conflate Canadian market with the U.S. market and certain institutional investors may be looking for a bottom in Canada, I wish them luck, looking for that bottom, but I don't think we have seen institutional investors weighed in to the U.S. markets and I think there is a reason for that. Some of it is in endemic, some of it is exogenous, but for the most part, the federal legality is an obstacle there, but that’s not it.

There's others. The other ones are just a severe lack of credibility and execution track record in the industry, you know lack of profitability some of that is attributable to taxation in the industry, but some of it’s not, and I think you look, I mean if you look back at what some of the U.S. MSOs declared when they went public and you look at their execution against those declarations it’s some of the most embarrassing execution in history in the capital markets, and it’s no surprise that that leaves investors with a bad taste in their mouth.

I think in addition to that, you have a capital markets environment that in Canada, which is fundamentally different than that capital markets in the U.S., and I think it has enticed Canadian investors into the market, Canadian retail investors who would have made a tremendous amount of money on the run up before legalization in Canada, but it hasn’t enticed to any material degree, a retail base in the U.S., and I think some of that is just because the disclosure is non-standard research coverage is very weak and that’s a place where something like this podcast and the research that occurs on Seeking Alpha can be really instrumental in making a difference.

But I also think that this hopefully, the people that are going to be successful in this sort of chasm if we were, the people that are going to be successful are the ones that actually start doing what they tell investors they are going to be doing and unfortunately, I have been doing a fair amount of investing in this space and I have been invited to do a number of different roles in the space, and my diligence suggests that a lot of historical past practices are still running rampant in the industry and I think that is a giant red caution sign for investors.

RS: So, these companies that have been spending excessively, let’s say like what happened to MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), you think that’s still going on more widespread than what - than we would like to think?

GA: I think the biggest challenge in the industry is folks looking for anything other than execution to substantiate their value to investors so that means trying to post big M&A transactions built on very shoddy foundations, which are supposed to be highly accretive that includes doing crazy things like saying that you have raised money when you haven't raised money saying you’ve raised money from parties who gave you a term sheet to give you $200 million when that party actually only has $4 million in the bank. There is, the amount of misbehavior here in terms of trying to build shareholder momentum via press release is just - it’s reminiscent of the worst in capital markets.

RS: Right. And we’ve seen a ton of M&As fall apart. We’re seeing a lot of that in present time with the MSO space, so as an investor is it a matter of just digging into all those moving parts of press releases and making sure all those moving parts makes sense and the terms of the transactions that it’s beneficial?

GA: Yes. So, I would say that this space just not yet, is not time for the casual investor, it isn’t. Unfortunately you have to dig in really hard and if you want to, you can get a lot of data and for example Florida state publishes week by week data at a very granular level for how each one of the operators is being successful in that state, you can see week-over-week and as well as their ability to open stores, but that is an extremely time-consuming exercise, the research coverage in the space is very company friendly and I mean that traditional research coverage coming out of Canada is very company friendly, very issuer friendly and not asking sort of the hard questions.

So, I think from a casual investor standpoint, trying to call bottom has been really dangerous, and so if I would give only a couple of pieces of advice to people trying - who want to invest in the upside here, which I see as massive. I would say number one, I would try to invest through a vehicle that can do the work for you. Can do the due diligence for you and has the resources to evaluate these companies because to a lot of extent the lights aren't on in the room and the transparency just isn't there.

And I think the second piece of advice I give people is, if you do want to invest in cannabis stocks, don't call the bottom. Look for companies that have actually had a couple of months of success and are building momentum within shareholders. And the reason why I say that is, when all these companies came public in 2018, you had this massive wave of U.S. MSOs come public and they had a bunch of challenges in front of them.

Number one, you were squeezing I think at the time $30 billion of brand-new issuers onto this widows and orphans stock exchange in Canada, which had henceforth been just home of tiny companies with tiny shareholder volumes, and these $30 billion of newly issued public companies issuing probably a couple of billion dollars worth of new paper, if those existing investors were all looking to get out, they are all looking to get liquidity, they had been in these cannabis start-ups for a long period of time, and so you're basically trying to squeeze a golf ball through a hose and that’s caused a tremendous amount of downside.

I think technically speaking, you look at some of the stocks that have actually always had some momentum built into it, I think what they can tell you is that the persistent selling that is going on has subsided and more buyers exist versus sellers and that’s really important mission in this industry given how thinly traded these stocks are. So that would be my advice, I do think that there are great places to put money to work in the public markets.

The only other thing I would say is, if you were an investor in this space and you want to put money to work and you want to do it in companies that you like. Before you buy that stock over the counter, call the company, because there is a decent chance that they are doing a new issue, they are issuing paper in the form of debt with warrants and I mean, I had this happen to me a couple of months ago. I was about to buy some stock in a public company, and I read that they were raising capital and I was able to go in and invest directly in a company in a security that was far superior to what you could buy over the counter.

RS: Interesting. And what you mentioned the first, your first point about having somebody have your money work for you, are you talking about more about an ETF or are you talking more like an investment arm of a firm let’s say something like a Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) or something?

GA: Yes. I would focus on an actively managed account and I think you're going to trade a little bit of liquidity there, but you're going to trade real insight and this is an industry where the information arbitrage is massive, it’s just massive, if you're willing to do the work great, but if you want to participate in the industry and what the eventual growth here and value creation is very hard to do that casually.

RS: Right. What about somebody that wants to make more of the play on the U.S. scene which has less exposure in the ETF space? Do you think that there is a right now it’s okay, unless you have a real stomach for risk or unless you’re a pretty savvy investor, you think the way to go is more, is this the safer route, the ETF route I guess.

GA: So, a couple of things. I have, I don't spend any time thinking about investing in Canada, so just to break that. I have spent, I was actually invited to become Chairman of a company in Canada, and I spent a lot of time doing due diligence on that and I walked away concluding this base is going to struggle in Canada for a long time due to several structural differences between Canada and the U.S., the most obvious in which was it was massively over-capitalized.

So, but in the U.S., I do think that there are great opportunities to make money and invest and I would say the rules that I cited looking for companies that have already made the turn and investing if you can behind people that are capable of doing the due diligence. I would say those rules are really sort of what I would try to steer people towards in U.S. I think it'd be very challenging to listen to one of the earnings calls, the side you like, the tone of the management team, and then jumping in to some of these stores you could find yourself looking at, so, serious losses.

RS: So, getting into your bearishness on the Canadian markets, are there any things you know people are at Alberta for one, just, you know let go of their ban on vapes, but in general yes, it’s been a pretty bearish outlook. They haven't rolled out as excitingly as everybody thought that they would, do you see any of those catalysts giving some [tailwinds] to the industry or do you think it’s just not happening fast enough over there?

GA: I would say even if all the great things happen in Canada, and that would mean real enforcement on the black market and 2.0 sort of rolling out with rollout bringing in new consumers into the space, I still think it’s way over built for the underlying market and it’s fundamentally why the Canadian operators have been sort of weaving this story around international expansion because the numbers just don't make sense for Canada, basically.

That said, I’m 100% sure that there are people who you’ve had on this podcast who can speak a lot more fluently about that market because it is in my opinion, it just hasn't been a market that’s been interesting enough for me to look at. There is some of the structural challenges in Canada like eventually cannabis, if it wants to be the alcohol industry or wants to look like the alcohol industry, which I think is the right aspiration thought, eventually the industry has to build brands and some of the structural on impediments in Canada around retail, as well as merchandising and advertising are really, really structural impediments to building brands. So, I just see just a much better path forward in the U.S.

RS: And do you have the sense of other markets, are you looking at other markets, you know people are excited about a whole host of countries, do you have an opinion on that or do you spend time looking at that?

GA: You know, I have looked at a couple of market specifically in Europe, and I think there are definitely interesting, especially, when you can look at are tightly regulated medical market. Do I think that there is anybody who has done this exceptionally well? No. I haven't seen that. I think there could be really some strong opportunities there, but really for me the way I view it is, the U.S. is basically today it’s 50 separate countries and each one has its own different regulatory policy, and so that’s almost enough for you to try to get your head around in terms of capitalizing on this opportunity. I feel like it’s a bit of a distraction to spend a lot of time on international right now.

RS: So, if you look at the states and if we say that legal – federal de-scheduling is on the table, what do you think that looks like in the states, what do you think that changes in the industry?

GA: I think this is a real pivotal question for the industry and frankly I think there is a good chance that it is very positive for the industry and I think most people in the industry would tell you that de-scheduling or States Act is very positive for the industry. I do think it brings in some real seminal questions about what happens on day two. We’ve seen the CBD, how the FDA has sort of governed themselves around the CBD rollout, and I think that makes people a little bit anxious about what de-scheduling cycle look like.

I think that the hope among the industry in sort of the fundamental assumption that no one wants to challenge in this industry because it’s too scary, it’s too scary to challenge is that whenever the federal government does what it is going to do it’s going to be respectful of the existing state laws and the state regulations in the space, and so it’s going to be preservative of the infrastructure that Massachusetts put in place and New York has put in place and Florida has put in place and Texas has put in place, and highly determined of those individual markets.

I think that there is something, there is some real pivotal questions around inter-state commerce, around product, product moving whether you could do mail delivery in that environment, I think those are all things that we're going to be finding ourselves asking in a really, really hard way if this message comes down from up high.

RS: And what do you think or who do you think are the companies that are best positioned to kind of meet that like do you see big pharma coming in, big tobacco, big alcohol, do you see them coming in right away, do you see them having the ability to come in right away or do you think well-positioned, well-managed companies will be able to maintain their position or at least a strong position?

GA: Yes. I would imagine, I mean, this part could break in any direction, but the way I would say, it would play out, just as we think about how to put money to work? My gut would be that the second that this happened, asset prices rise because there’s more buyers than have traditionally been for asset prices be it private or public. And just like in Canada, that’s going to make a speculative investment into the space very challenging for traditionally valued industries. So, I think there is a good chance that the industry remains independent for quite some time.

The cohort that needs to be in the space is a natural hedge, it’s definitely alcohol, they have the most to lose, and the transition from recreational behavior from one to the other. So, I think you will see alcohol putting down some bets, it’s unlikely that they will be excited about operating a highly regulated and multistate operation in, it’s more likely that they will try to get into brands and work via licensing arrangements, but I would generally say, this industry will be an independent industry for a while, and I think the operators that have started to build a rapport with investors is delivering a growth story with execution and profitability. I think those operators are going to rise to the top.

RS: Right. It seems to me also, I mean you mentioned that they will do - the cannabis industry would do well to model themselves after the alcohol industry and to me that really makes a lot of sense in terms of you have the bigger players and then you have the craft world, and there is room for both of those in that industry and I think probably the same thing will hold true in the cannabis industry?

GA: Without question, and then the reason why I say, we should model that for the alcohol industry is because our only other market that we can model this thing after is generic drugs. And I think generic drugs are, I don't think that there is enough opportunity for investors to capitalize on an industry if you are just pricing at the way a generic drug does, which was, I'm going to price my product at the marginal cost of the last person on the supply stack. And that’s a raise to the bottom, in fact nobody wants to see, but I also think that there is other reasons to believe that that’s not going to occur, and the most obvious of which is that let’s not forget that marketers tell , which products to consume, and right now in today's environment it’s very hard to have a dialogue with cannabis consumers about products, but that’s going to increase in a de-scheduling environment, marketers are going to have more degrees of freedom and allowing you to convince what your choice in cannabis brand says about you as an individual.

And so, the types of things that I’m focused on are cannabis products that will allow the biggest margin over the underlying commodity and those are products that I believe have the room for marketers to tell you or marketers to convince you that your brand and product selection is a testimony to who you are and that’s really the way alcohol works.

If you think about the way alcohol, most of the alcohol behind the bar is consistent in terms of what the juice inside the bottle is. The difference is largely around branding and marketing and how and what your choice when you order a drink at the bar says about you as a person. And that’s really where marketers have had a tremendous amount of influence in the alcohol industry and I think that is the future of cannabis.

RS: Do you see any brands now that you would point to as been really successful thus far in the industry?

GA: It’s a great question and that’s the one that we ask ourselves all the time. Do we see the lightning strikes of what strong brands are, and I would say, yes, there are a couple of brands out there that are really successful. Surprisingly, I think counter to most people's predictions that the best branding has happened on the flower side. There’s been a fair amount of cash aid. It’s occurred around some of the premium flower brands that are out there, but I’m not sure that that holds forever.

I think the best opportunity for real branding and marketing over the long run are products that allow a significant amount of badging, and by badging what I mean, our products that instead of concealing your choice of cannabis rather your choice of a specific brand is on display for the world to see. And that’s really where, when talking about cannabis most of innovation that we’ve seen thus far in terms of MIPs products or 2.0 products have really been around this concept of concealing the product, right. How can you, I think like the Plus Edible Tin is like a great example, it’s something you could stick in your product or Level is a great example. Something you stick in your product and you can consume cannabis without the world knowing about it. You’re miles away from the odor of smoking a pre-roll joint.

But I think as cannabis acceptance grows, that coin is likely to turn over and on the other side of the coin are products that not only are you showcasing your use of cannabis, but you're also showcasing your brand choice. And some modalities are far more conducive to showcasing a brand choice than other others, I think. One of the problems I used to talk the product team at Acreage about was, in general the disposable vape pen – vape pen cartridge, sorry. The vape pen cartridge is like one of the most flawed concepts in cannabis. It’s a great modality for consuming cannabis, but it has a fundamental flaw and that you can't really brand a product. So, you look at someone says that’s a great vape pen, I really enjoyed that, what is it? And nine times out of 10, I can't remember. I bought it in the store, a guy said it was a great vape pen.

And that opportunity that Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had to spread virally stops dead in its tracks in the cannabis industry. And so, I think that the places we’re focused are the formalities and the modalities or the form factors in the modalities that allow a significant amount of badging.

RS: It’s interesting when you mentioned that the first company or the first thing I thought of was Apple with the phones, and I believe they were the first ones to put, you know the apple on the back and you’re walking around and that’s like a badge of status. Yes, it’s very interesting, it’s changing the whole notion of the industry 180 degree, I would say, because we – I think the industry has been so long in the shadows and in the black market and the illegality of it all. Yes, that’s interesting that that will be the switch in the industry.

GA: And the other thing I think is fascinating is like, we don't know where it’s going to come from. We have no idea. I mean, I would have told you, I'm a big believer in cannabis beverages for the reasons I just laid out, but the take-up on cannabis beverages has been very slow to date. It doesn't mean that it’s game over for cannabis beverages, but we have no idea where it’s going to happen. I think the big thing is to watch this market as it evolves and pay attention to the lightning strikes, and the lightning strikes are places like Lowell Smokes is a great example. I mean with a very modest marketing budget in their early days that company did phenomenal things in the pre-roll market and charged a significant premium... that company's challenges not withstanding.

RS: Well in terms of, I mean, you mentioned earlier that you were around and analyzing the dotcom days, do you see parallels? What are the parallels that you have kind of learned from that bubble, let’s call it in the growth of this industry?

GA: It’s okay, you can call me old, I am – my kids remind me all the time, exactly how old I am. So…

RS: It’s all relative, we're all getting there…

GA: So, I do think there is a lot of parallels. I think the most obvious of which is probably the reason for my optimism right now in the space, which is, I always felt like the big challenge Kevin and I used to talk about this in great length. A big challenge of the industry was the risk of getting massively over capitalized and the cost of capital sliding to near zero, and just reckless competitive behavior entering the marketplace and driving this thing to... driving the margins to oblivion.

So, that actually has gone away, that has gone away way earlier in the development of this industry than we saw in the tech telecom bubble. And I think that’s one of the reasons where if you can do your work right now, and you can find assets in markets that are exhibiting strong execution that’s where there’s just a tremendous amount of value to be created.

And those industries got way in front of themselves and I think I would, you know I hadn't thought about this analogy in the past so it might be flawed, but I would posit that Canada and what we saw happen in Canada is very analogous to what we saw in the dotcom bubble, and I don't think that that has happened in the U.S. I think the U.S. opportunity is relatively undercapitalized relative to the opportunities set.

RS: And the other thing I want to just talk about on the U.S. was - and we touched on it briefly or you touched on it briefly - is the CBD market and where do you see that going or how long do you think it is before the FDA kind of figures that whole scene out and gets that market together and do you think it’s time or do you think there is companies right now like a Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) or GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), you think that those companies are leaders of the pack or do you think we haven't seen that happen yet because the market is still figuring itself out?

GA: I mean it’s funny. We had tremendous amount of opportunities to enter CBD at Acreage, they’ve had a lot of opportunities to enter it subsequent to me leaving and I’ve always been really reluctant to do so, and I think there’s been a fair amount of enthusiasm, and I think trying to reflect on where the enthusiasm comes from, I think it’s mostly stemmed from the fact that this is a marketplace that has become regulated and shows potential, but it’s gotten way in front of itself in my opinion in the CBD industry, like there is no $50 billion black market CBD industry.

You're talking about a new ingredient for the most part that you’re trying to convince people that they want and need. Good luck with that, I think I’ll stick with the one over here, the people who have been using since the dawn of time to recreate. So, I think, I don't know about wins in the CBD industry because I don't spend a lot of time thinking about, I will say that the people that I respect the most on this topic have told me and I think I respect the way they are thinking about it, they view it as an ingredient and that ingredient is something that Charlotte's Web can use to build branded products themselves, but eventually so can Pepsi and Gatorade and everybody else and in giving people ingestible products.

And even then, I don't know whether or not it turns into a fad or it turns into some ingredient that heretofore people have been in need of but haven't gotten and our quality life is going to dramatically improve from CBD. I haven't seen that data yet, so my instinct is people are moving into CBD because it’s deregulated, it has the potential for a larger audience, but most of the THC players that I have seen do that have regretted it. It’s very hard to build a brand inside CPG. And I mean you're talking about adding digits to marketing budgets.

RS: Right. And do you have any thoughts on the ancillary space as a way to get into the industry? Do you focus at all on that?

GA: Yes. I do. I think there is some really good opportunities out there in the picks and shovels world and I would say that for investors that’s a place that I would look at. Number one, you tend not to get the same kind of pirates that you have in the cannabis space. I think there is people who come from sort of more disciplined backgrounds in that space. So, the lab markets is a place that I think is really interesting. I have been following Grow Generation (NASDAQ:GRWG). I think that’s a great story or roll up play.

I think there are a lot of ways to play this and I do think one thing that’s really important for investors to think about in cannabis is and we talked a lot about MSOs and sort of their hegemony or dominance in the industry. And it’s tempting to be really drawn to those stories, but one challenge you have with the MSOs that I think you have, you don't have elsewhere in the stack is you cannot sell an MSO. They are virtually today and for the foreseeable future, unsellable companies.

You obviously know about the Acreage Canopy transaction and how structured that is, but you can’t, there is nobody you can go sell. Like for example, Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF) cannot merge with Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) or Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) can’t merge with Curaleaf. The last MSO deal I think that was done was Grassroots. And the reason for this is, the licenses that exist in these states are... they are limited in terms of the footprint you can have within one of the states. Florida, only allows you to have one license in, New York only allowing you to have one license; Maryland has caps, Illinois has caps.

So, the arithmetic of getting into an investor and if you think about like making an investment in a speculative growth business, half of your equation is, what happens if this company executes and half the equation is, what happens if this company can't execute, but their assets are still valuable. Well in the case of an MSO, their assets may be still valuable, but there is not going to be one transaction that’s going to come in and bail you out.

And in the ancillary space, I think you do have that. I think you have other participants out there who are going to say, I want to play the growth in the cannabis industry, and I’m going to play the lab space. I'm going to play the equipment space. I'm going to play the lending space. I think it’s very hard to see that happen down at the actual operational level of the business.

RS: Alright, George you’ve given us so many great topics and so many great things to think about. Can you, if you want to give like a takeaway for investors who are coming into this year, you know wondering if the downturn is going to turn around, wondering whether or not to get into the space, if you want to just kind of leave the investor with your final say so on the industry that you see it?

GA: Yes. I would generally say to the investor who is willing to do their work and dig in. There is no better opportunity than this industry. You have tremendous growth potential and you have a tremendous information arbitrage. Those are just absolute huge advantages for the investor who does this due diligence, his or her diligence.

RS: Well, thank you so much for being so generous with your time and sharing your knowledge with us. I really appreciate it.

GA: It’s been a real pleasure and I cannot emphasize how important in an information constrained environment things like this podcast are to the overall health of the industry.

