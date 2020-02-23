Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/20/20

Includes: BASI, EPD, MAC, SGU, STLY, ULBI
InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/20/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Ultralife (ULBI); and
  • Bioanalytical Systems (BASI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • YETI (YETI);
  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Twin River Worldwide (TRWH);
  • Steris (STE);
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC); and
  • Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Idexx Laboratories (IDXX);
  • DLH (DLHC); and
  • A.H. Belo (AHC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bald Eagle Acquisition

BO

Dermira

DERM

JB*

$767,362,944

2

Li Yubao

DIR, BO

Yunhong Intl

ZGYHU

JB*

$2,325,000

3

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,305,615

4

Whitmore Bradford T

DIR, BO

Ultralife

ULBI

B

$723,721

5

Decherd Robert W

CB, CEO, DIR

A.H. Belo

AHC

JB*

$637,220

6

Wynnefld SmCap Val

BO

DLH

DLHC

B,JB*

$241,484

7

Coppola Edward C

PR, DIR

Macerich

MAC

B

$230,287

8

Solas Capital Mgt

BO

HG

STLY

B

$139,491

9

Johnson Richard Allen

DIR

Bioanalytical Systems

BASI

B

$92,600

10

Vermylen Paul A Jr

DIR

Star

SGU

B

$90,732

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Cortec Gp

BO

YETI

YETI

S,JS*

$359,174,610

2

Seiders Roy J

DIR

YETI

YETI

S

$36,383,848

3

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$20,623,766

4

Stoecker Dean

CB, CEO, BO

Alteryx

AYX

S

$19,807,544

5

Standard General

DIR, BO

Twin River Worldwide

TRWH

JS*

$14,511,412

6

Rosebrough Walter M Jr

CEO, DIR

Steris

STE

S

$12,121,794

7

Ayers Jonathan W

DIR

Idexx Laboratories

IDXX

S

$11,473,578

8

Benhorin Roy

CAO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$9,974,570

9

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$8,360,108

10

Pelosi Janine

SO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$7,761,940

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.