Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/20/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/20/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

HG (OTC:STLY);

Star (SGU);

Macerich (MAC); and

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Ultralife (ULBI); and

Bioanalytical Systems (BASI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

YETI (YETI);

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Twin River Worldwide (TRWH);

Steris (STE);

Credit Acceptance (CACC); and

Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX);

DLH (DLHC); and

A.H. Belo (AHC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Dermira (DERM); and

Yunhong Intl (ZGYHU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bald Eagle Acquisition BO Dermira DERM JB* $767,362,944 2 Li Yubao DIR, BO Yunhong Intl ZGYHU JB* $2,325,000 3 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,305,615 4 Whitmore Bradford T DIR, BO Ultralife ULBI B $723,721 5 Decherd Robert W CB, CEO, DIR A.H. Belo AHC JB* $637,220 6 Wynnefld SmCap Val BO DLH DLHC B,JB* $241,484 7 Coppola Edward C PR, DIR Macerich MAC B $230,287 8 Solas Capital Mgt BO HG STLY B $139,491 9 Johnson Richard Allen DIR Bioanalytical Systems BASI B $92,600 10 Vermylen Paul A Jr DIR Star SGU B $90,732

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Cortec Gp BO YETI YETI S,JS* $359,174,610 2 Seiders Roy J DIR YETI YETI S $36,383,848 3 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $20,623,766 4 Stoecker Dean CB, CEO, BO Alteryx AYX S $19,807,544 5 Standard General DIR, BO Twin River Worldwide TRWH JS* $14,511,412 6 Rosebrough Walter M Jr CEO, DIR Steris STE S $12,121,794 7 Ayers Jonathan W DIR Idexx Laboratories IDXX S $11,473,578 8 Benhorin Roy CAO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $9,974,570 9 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $8,360,108 10 Pelosi Janine SO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $7,761,940

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.