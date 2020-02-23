The Federal Reserve Has Failed To Jump Start The Economy

Last week, the 30-year Treasury yield hit an all-time low at 1.97%. This is a major warning that the bond market is sending to us. It is telling us that growth is in free fall.

It is a signal that the velocity of money is plunging. The rate at which money gets exchanged in the economy is hitting a new low. Supply chains all over the world are broken due to the coronavirus. The trade war between the U.S. and China is finally taking its toll on the economy.

There are multiple signs of a weakening economy here. First of all, we see that trade is coming to a standstill as freight rates have hit a new low for the decade.

This is also very visible in the Baltic dry index.

Second, the manufacturing and services PMI just went into contraction. This means that GDP is going to start contracting as well. The latest capacity utilization rate number declined to 76.7% in January 2020 which indicates manufacturers are not producing at normal capacity.

I expect real GDP to come in on the lower end based on the credit spread chart below.

Loan growth has dropped as businesses aren't borrowing as much anymore in this slowing U.S. industrial economy.

Third, the consumer isn't doing too well either. Disposable income growth has been slowing down since the trade war started in 2018 and this doesn't bode well for the retail industry.

The fact is that the U.S. economy is deteriorating and the Federal Reserve has been trying to prop up this market as I explained in my last article. In that article, I said that the Federal Reserve will print money (through repo operations and Treasury bill purchase) and increase its balance sheet to keep the stock market going higher and higher. This would start reverting the yield curve into positive territory and the Federal Reserve almost succeeded in doing that. However, the coronavirus has put a dent to this recovery. The following chart shows how the Federal Reserve is losing control.

In a normal environment, whenever the Federal Reserve increases its balance sheet, the long-term bond yields should bounce upwards to show growth in the economy. This is what is visible on this chart. However, when you take a look at the incredible amount of repurchase agreements that the Federal Reserve bought in September 2019 (see spike in red line), you'll see that it had only a minimal effect on the 10-year bond yield.

Moreover, the entire U.S. yield curve has now fallen below the inflation rate of 2.5% and is inverted up to the 10-year Treasury at a Fed funds rate of 1.55%.

The yield curve inversion is going to accelerate in the coming months as evidenced by the leading indicator (3-year to 2-year bond). On the chart below, you can see a small bump at the end of 2019 due to the repo operations of the Federal Reserve. But it has clearly failed to jump start the economy.

One of the catalysts of this yield curve inversion is because the Federal Reserve has started what I call "Repo Redux". The Federal Reserve is going to diminish its scheduled repo buying from $35 billion in January to $20 billion in March 2020 and the markets didn't like this at all. I believe this event will cause stocks to correct.

I expect that the Federal Reserve will need to take action soon to turn this weakening economy around. There is a high probability that there will be a rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on March 17-18, 2020. The 2-year Treasury yield is now already pricing in a 0.25% rate cut. If there is no rate cut, then the market is going to be in a lot of trouble.

I advise investors to take some money off the table and go into cash as we are most likely headed for a recession. Considering the fact that the entire yield curve is below the inflation rate, having gold is a good option as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.