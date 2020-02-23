The Bottom Fishing Club: Goodyear

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) is approaching a recession valuation in February 2020. Despite steady cash flow generation the last several years, its stock quote has fallen from $36 in early 2018 to $11 today. Similar to the August sell-off setup and price bottom around $10 a share, trading activity has reached an oversold area again. Under current operating conditions, the company should be able to continue paying its dividend, delivering a 5.8% yield on a multi-year low share price. My battle plan is to begin accumulating shares around current levels and add on weakness the next 3-6 months.

Image Source: Orlando Store

Brand Name - Margin of Safety Business Model

Goodyear is the leading tire maker on earth for automobiles, motorcycles, and all sorts of machines where wheels touch the ground. It owns 5,000 patents and 1,500 trademarks globally. The company employs 63,000 people all around the world and has a 122-year business history. It has a proven, durable business model, surviving every recession since the company was founded.

The enterprise has been around for decades because it is a low-cost producer, with cutting-edge products, fully integrated from manufacture to final customer sales. Goodyear sources raw supplies like rubber and steel, purchased in the open market, then turns basic commodities into tire products installed on your car. Advanced supply chains, efficient plants, cutting-edge technology, and industry-leading service centers play a role along the path to each consumer.

Goodyear has two major worldwide competitors, Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCF) based in Japan and Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) based in France. Other significant competitors include Continental, Cooper, Hankook, Kumho, Nexen, Pirelli, Sumitomo, Toyo, Yokohama and regional tire manufacturers. Below is a breakdown of Goodyear sales internationally. While the U.S. is the company’s largest market, unit sales occur everywhere on the planet. In addition, Goodyear is not dependent on new cars sales and/or a super-strong global economy to remain profitable. Fully 75% of unit sales are replacement related.

Image Source: 2019 10-K

I am a loyal customer of Goodyear, as my local store has super service, provides quality tires at a fair price, and is just down the street. With so many locations all over the world, Goodyear’s community-focused sales blueprint is noteworthy and nearly impossible to replicate today. Compared to the auto dealerships I have used in the past for tire changes and replacements, Goodyear remains a better cost and service proposition. Where upfront cost is not the only determinate of value, Goodyear stands out. When you consider convenience, warranties, and free return visit services, Goodyear is hands down the tire provider winner for most consumers.

Its brand name reputation built through each customer over years, length of generational service, product reliability, and continuing innovation in service/sales at each store are the reasons Goodyear stays in business. Below I have pictured the new age sales channel, with easy-to-use options to find/buy a tire using your smart phone. Customers can search the tire size and deal they want, ask questions through live chat, handle the purchase transaction, and schedule a time to drop off a vehicle for quick turnaround tire changes.

Image Source: Company Website

Weak Asian Car Sales and Coronavirus Fears

Goodyear’s quote had been under pressure from slow global car sales trends in 2019, moving lower than 2018 in many nations. Unit sales for the company have not grown in several years, as represented in the above sales breakdown table. The latest share price drop in January and February appears to be a function of weak Asian auto sales and fears of the coronavirus spreading. Without doubt, expanding coronavirus exposure on the planet will hurt sales trends for everything, including tires. If consumers are staying home, they are driving less. New tires may not be at the top of the spending list either. So, we could be on the verge of a short-term trend lower in tire sales worldwide lasting 3-6 months.

My best guess is, once maximum fear and spending delay is reached, sales could undergo a material rebound into 2021 as pent-up demand spikes numbers next year. Depending on what scenarios play out from the global manufacturing slowdown underway, and the overall virus effect on economic activity, Goodyear may or may not fall further. Given coronavirus bounces from region to region over the year with smaller numbers of infected individuals (a pandemic globally is avoided), it is reasonable to look for Goodyear’s quote to bottom around $10 a share soon. Keep in mind the risk of a worst-case scenario, however. A major recession and stock market crash this year could pull Goodyear well under $10 a share before rebounding. Don’t laugh, deep recession and stock market crash patterns happen every 10-20 years, on average. They will happen again in our lifetime.

Fundamental Value

Over the last five years, operating profit margins have drifted lower. A result of rising labor wages and stagnant demand for tires globally, the 70% stock decline in price since early 2018 is discounting weak tire sales the rest of 2020. Below I have highlighted the steady to drifting lower trend in margins. Typical of slow growth revenue years historically, Goodyear took some charges to earnings late in 2019, to realign the business with sales.

Nevertheless, the stock valuation is approaching recession levels. Goodyear is trading at five-year lows on its basic trailing financial ratios pictured below. The company is the cheapest it has been in aggregate since the last recession low of 2009-10 on price to sales, cash flow, book value and enterprise value (including outstanding debt levels) to revenues. The current 2.1x multiple on cash flow, 0.59x ratio on book value, and 0.17x number on sales are an outlier in today's inflated stock market generally.

Versus 2020’s near record overvaluation of the U.S. stock market, or comparable industrial company financial ratios, Goodyear has become a unique buy candidate. If you are into “relative” valuations like I am and believe stock ratios tend to gravitate back toward normal from extremes, Goodyear has a good chance to “outperform” many stocks going forward.

You would think Goodyear is nearing bankruptcy from the low valuation being discounted by Wall Street in February 2020. However, the company held $900 million in cash at the end of 2019, generated $1.2 billion in annual trailing cash flow and has $3.8 billion in revolving credit facilities against an equity market capitalization of just $2.6 billion at $11 per share. Yes, total liabilities of $12.6 billion look large as a single data point on one hand. On the other hand, the company held $6 billion in short-term assets like cash, receivables and inventory. A net $6.6 billion in long-term liabilities (subtracting current assets) is quite manageable if cash flow generation remains near $1 billion annually. This 6x multiple is roughly the same as the average S&P 500 business and lower than most industrial and manufacturing enterprises.

Good news for your investment capital, the dividend yield is getting quite high at 5.8%. Is it fully covered by cash flows? After the dividend was paid, capital expenditures were made, and short-term liquidity changes were addressed, Goodyear still retained $437 million in “free” cash flow last year. Conclusion: If we are not entering economic collapse, I expect the company to continue paying a dividend rate similar to last year, costing $150 million per annum.

Oversold Technical Momentum

Goodyear’s stock price is getting incredibly oversold in late February. On the 2-year chart below, I am drawing green circles around the sky-high 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) numbers above 40. The last two instances over the summer proved to be a good short-term buy signal. Also, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reached levels associated with past bottoms and reversals, circled in red. While the present oversold condition does not automatically guarantee a bump higher, it should not be ignored. I would argue even lower prices in the weeks ahead may provide a great entry level long-term.

Buy on Weakness Plan

The company’s core business model is durable and proven successful over decades of changing consumer tastes and spending patterns. Whether we drive electric or gas vehicles, large or small cars, consumers still use tires made, sold and serviced by Goodyear.

A 2020-21 recession with too much debt globally as a backdrop, triggered by slack consumer spending as coronavirus repercussions spread, will definitely stress Goodyear’s business sales and profitability. If Wall Street valuations of Goodyear move from economic slowdown concerns to something of a panic reaction to recession, investors should get more excited about Goodyear’s future, not less. This is often the best time to consider buying shares, historically. Recession charts of Goodyear stock trading show panic lows offer the strongest possible upside gains. In 2020, the company has plenty of liquidity going into recession, and can cut some expenses to lower costs, if necessary.

Should we skirt a deep recession during 2020-21, Goodyear retains the potential to rebound in price 50-100% from $11 a share. New investors can look forward to a generous, well above average dividend yield of 5-6% annually while waiting for better fundamental news from the operating business.

Finally, remember to keep Goodyear as a lighter weighting in your portfolio. Volatile swings higher and lower may be coming in 2020. In terms of bottom fishing, if you are an optimist on the global economy, Goodyear could be a decent sized gainer for your effort. My personal plan is to buy a starter amount vs. a full position in Goodyear in case bigger downside is right around the corner. With next to zero for online trading commissions today, why not own small positions in a diverse portfolio of names to start? You can now increase or reduce position totals without much trading expense, as market swings dictate.

You can become a member of the Bottom Fishing Club and get timely articles on well-positioned, oversold turnaround picks by clicking on the Follow button (Get Email Alerts) at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.