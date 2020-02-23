Cognex: Headwinds Depress Sales

It is uncertain if in 2020 the company returns to growth.

Despite growing expenses that depressed margins, the company delivered higher operating cash flow and both organic and inorganic FCF.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) had been sold off after it presented mixed fourth-quarter results and disappointing Q1 2020 guidance. It undershot Wall Street's Q4 EPS estimates, but topped on revenue even despite some softness in its key end-markets.

As CGNX is a growth stock, its ability to live up to Street's expectations is of high importance to the market, and the unpleasant consequences of its miss are fully explainable.

Nevertheless, while the market's temporary bearishness depressed its valuation, I believe the long-term growth prospects tied to the machine vision industry trends remain predominantly safe. The stock is richly priced, but I think its valuation factors in a few obvious merits that deserve appreciation, from almost perfect financial position to margins, returns on equity, and anticipated rapid top-line growth later in the 2020s.

I am relatively skeptical of the 2020 revenue given the coronavirus outbreak and a few trends I discuss below, but from 2021, sales will likely recuperate.

Now let's assess the company's 2019 financials in greater depth.

Bleak 2019 amid headwinds

Cognex Corporation is a machine vision company that offers 2D (e.g., Insight 8000) and 3D vision (e.g., 3D-A5000 Series) products, vision software, and barcode readers (e.g., DataMan 370 Series). CGNX also has a footprint in the deep learning that was expanded with the acquisition of Korean SUALAB in 2019.

Machine vision is a technology that fundamentally reshapes the manufacturing processes. It helps to automate production, verify assembly, eliminate defects, track parts and components, and make processes and tasks fully accountable, thus improving product quality and decreasing costs.

Among the key players in this highly competitive and fragmented industry is the firm itself, Basler AG (OTC:BSLAF), Isra Vision AG (OTC:IRAVF), and Keyence Corporation (OTCPK:KYCCF), to name a few.

CGNX has a broad client base including BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Renault (OTC:RNSDF), IKEA, and a plethora of other companies. For instance, BMW has been using Cognex solutions to control the quality and inspect head-up displays (abbreviated as HUDs).

While CGNX addresses a wide range of sectors and industries, it is principally dependent on two key end-markets: consumer electronics and automotive. 2019 was overshadowed by the capital budget reductions trend in both its pivotal end-markets. Growth in logistics (e.g. brick-and-mortar retail) together with positive trends in medical-related applications and food & beverage last year failed to offset the deteriorating revenue from electronics and automotive markets.

Among the culprits of reduced spending in the automotive were a few factors that CGNX Chairman enumerated during the earnings call:

Changes in consumer trends, the cooling-off of cost sales, and evolving product roadmaps.

At the same time, in consumer electronics, sizeable automation projects in smartphone manufacturing were canceled or postponed.

Among other things, clients are at the crossroads and still ponder how to adapt to emerging tendencies in the most efficient way possible. There are disruptive technological trends in both its principal markets. While consumer electronics enter the transition from 4G to 5G, the car industry has already been undergoing a momentous overhaul due to the rise of electric vehicles.

So, as the environment deteriorated, 2019 revenue slipped 10% to just $725.6 million, below the FY 2018 and 2017 levels. Revenue from consumer electronics dropped by around a third; at the same time, the automotive end-market disappointed with a 10% reduction in revenue.

Margins & earnings

While full-year sales tumbled, softness in the principal end-markets also hamstrung profitability. The gross margin was stable and stood at 74% (it is anticipated to stay around the same level in the Q1 FY 2020), but operating expenses (especially Research & Development) crept higher, and operating margin expectedly shrunk to just 19.7%, around 8% lower than in 2018.

16.5% of its revenue was used to finance research, development and engineering activities, in line with the industry. For a broader context, in 2018, Basler used around 13.8% of sales in R&D.

As I have said above, the machine vision market is highly competitive, and CGNX has to exert muscles to develop the most cutting-edge products to address clients' needs. So, high R&D expenses are inevitable; put briefly, no one investor would like a company to recklessly scale back research spending and jeopardize competitive advantages to temporarily buttress operating margins and face the market share contraction in the future.

The consolidated statement of operations shows that in 2019, GAAP net income was bolstered by a $40.9 million tax benefit, which, however, failed to offset the effect of weaker sales and shrunk margins. As a result, GAAP diluted EPS dived 6.5%. Adjusted EPS purified from one-off benefits was noticeably weaker and equaled $1.13, 31% below the 2018 result.

Cash flow & capital efficiency

While sales and profits have taken a hit, operating cash flow contrarily edged higher thanks to a reduction in receivables and inventory and an increase in accrued income taxes and prepaid expenses. So, a favorable working capital change largely contributed to $253 million in net CFFO, a 13.5% increase year-over-year.

As we delve deeper into the cash flow statement, here it is worth mentioning that adjusted net income has high quality, as there is a large spread between earnings and net CFFO. Speaking about FCF, in 2019, capital expenditures and acquisitions were adequately financed with the operating cash flow. The surplus left after covering all investing activities amounted to $95.7 million.

Next, CGNX represents a rare case when my favorite capital efficiency metric, Cash Return on Total Capital, can be substituted with a Return on Equity or Cash Return on Equity, as the company has a virtually perfect balance sheet with zero debt and a cyclopean cash and short-term investments pile.

As of my calculations, CGNX delivered an around 7.7% FCF Return on Equity, while CROE hit more than 20%. These figures prompt me to conclude CGNX is an exceptionally efficient company.

2020 has started on a low note

Cognex expects the first-quarter sales to contract ~8.7% vs. Q4 in the worst-case scenario and be between $155 million and $170 million (see page 3 of the earnings release), as long as issues that depressed its 2019 revenue continue to weigh on results. Also, the Q1 guidance includes a $10 million impact from the coronavirus outbreak. Consensus revenue estimates for the March quarter equal $161.9 million, specifying a 6.7% drop YoY.

Briefly on multiples

It would not be an exaggeration to say CGNX has highly inflated valuation. This debt-free company is trading at ~45x Price/GAAP Earnings (yes, in its case, it is reasonable to use P/E, forasmuch as there are no borrowings in its capital structure), well above the Information Technology sector median of around 33.9x. Next, its Enterprise Value/Operating income approaches 61x. This level is atypical even for the IoT sector, which is famous for lofty multiples.

Final thoughts

While in 2019 Cognex's revenue was buffeted, there is no certainty if in 2020 sales are due to edge higher. Nevertheless, the debt-free company with an enormous cash pile on the balance sheet can withstand temporary headwinds.

The automotive end-market is likely not about to recuperate this year. It's no secret the COVID-19 has taken a toll on the world's growth engine, the Chinese economy, and also added to the difficulties of the electronics and automotive industries. The virus outbreak precipitated plant shutdowns because some of them fell short of parts due to supply chain disruptions.

So, I believe CGNX is not about to return to sales growth in the first half of 2020. But medium-term prospects remain more robust; analysts predict its 2024 revenue to hit $1.34 billion, almost 2x increase vs. 2019.

