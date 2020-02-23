Eldorado Gold's Share Price Rocketed, But More Is To Come

Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its Q4 2019 financial results. Although the quarterly results were by far the best over the last two years, the market was very positively surprised by a different thing. Eldorado Gold has also announced a positive 2020 production and cost guidance, and more importantly, a new mine plan for the Kisladaq mine that envisages another 15 years of gold production. As a result, Eldorado's share price rocketed by more than 30% and it has a lot of room to grow further.

In Q4 2019, Eldorado produced 118,955 toz gold, which is by far the best operational result recorded over the last two years. Compared to Q3, the production increased by more than 17% and compared to Q4 2018 even by nearly 57%. Although the total cash costs of $652/toz and AISC of $1,110/toz are higher than in Q3 or Q2, they are lower than in Q1 or in Q4 2018.

Source: own processing, using data of Eldorado Gold

Although the average realized gold price declined from $1,513/toz in Q3 to $1,475/toz in Q4, the increased gold sales helped to push the revenues higher. In Q4, Eldorado recorded revenues of $191.9 million, which is 11.4% more than in Q3 and almost 107% more than in Q4 2018. Also, the operating cash flow climbed up to new highs, reaching the level of $64.2 million, which is 25% higher than in Q3 and substantially higher when compared to the Q4 2018 negative cash flow of $5.3 million. The Q4 net income is impressive, at $91.2 million. However, it is important to note that the net income was significantly boosted by the Kisladaq mine-related net impairment reversal worth $85.2 million. The adjusted Q4 net earnings equaled only $20.3 million. The EPS equaled $0.57 and adjusted EPS equaled $0.13.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Eldorado Gold

The strong operating cash flow helped Eldorado to improve its cash position. As of the end of Q4, the company held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $181 million, which represents 34% growth quarter-over-quarter. Eldorado's total debt decreased only by $5.2 million, to $504.8 million. However, the net debt experienced a notable 13.7% decline.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Eldorado Gold

Although the Q4 2019 financial results were positive, the 2020 production and cost guidance and the new life of mine plan for Kisladaq had a major impact on Eldorado's share price.

Eldorado expects to produce 520,000-550,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $850-950 in 2020. It is a major improvement compared to the 2019 production of 395,331 toz gold at an AISC of $1,034/toz. The production should increase by 35%, mainly due to the Kisladaq mine, where the gold production should increase approximately by 110,000 toz gold, to 250,000 toz gold. Some growth is expected also at Lamaque (from 113,940 toz gold to 127,500 toz gold) and at Olympias (from 37, 410 toz gold to 55,000 toz gold). If the midpoint of the 2020 guidance is met, Eldorado should generate free cash flow around $375 million, at a gold price of $1,600/toz.

What is important, after two years of issues, the Kisladaq mine should get back on track. According to the news release:

Results of the testwork indicate that increased leach time at Kisladag, in conjunction with HPGR, increases heap leach life of mine recovery to approximately 56% and extends mine life through 2034.

Source: Eldorado Gold

Kisladaq's mine life was expanded to 15 years, and the reserves were expanded to 4.01 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 0.72 g/t. As can be seen in the chart above, Eldorado's gold production should decline after 2020; however, it should remain well above the 400,000 toz level. In 2023 and 2024, it should approach the 500,000 toz level again. And this doesn't take into account the potential development of the Skouries mine that could add further 140,000 toz gold and 66.9 million lb copper per year on average.

After the positive news were announced, Eldorado's share price jumped up by more than 30%. A strong resistance level was broken and the share price got well above the 10-day and 50-day moving averages. The share price peaked at $9.95 and closed the day at $9.93. There is a good chance that the August high of $10.09 will be broken over the coming days. But this should be only the beginning. Eldorado's market capitalization is only $1.24 billion. At an expected free cash flow of $375 million, the price-to-free-cash-flow stands only at 3.3. The value should get closer to 10 over the coming quarters, if the quarterly results start confirming that the very positive guidance will be met.

What I like about Eldorado's Q4:

The gold production increased notably.

The revenues, operating cash flow and net income increased as well.

The net debt decreased notably.

The Kisladaq mine is about to become Eldorado's cornerstone asset again.

The 5-year guidance and especially the 2020 guidance look really good.

What I don't like about Eldorado's Q4:

The total cash costs and AISC increased, despite the growth of production volumes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.