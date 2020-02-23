Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended February 16, 2020

(Source: Exploration Insights)



Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Eagle River gold mine in Canada

On February 12, Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCPK:OTCPK:WDOFF) released an update on the underground exploration drilling program at its Eagle River project and the best interception was 0.5m @ 2,690g/t Au from 114.5m in hole ERM-2019-60. This is equal to 1,345(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled at the Falcon Zones.

(Source: Wesdome Gold)

The Falcon Zone is located near mine infrastructure and is thus among the priorities for surface and underground drilling in the first half of this year.

Eagle River is Wesdome’s main producing asset, and the cash flow from it is funding exploration and development at the Kiena project. Eagle River consists of two central deposits feeding an 850 tpd mill, and it has proven and probable reserves of 404,000 ounces of gold.

(Source: Wesdome Gold)

In 2019, the mine produced 88,617 ounces of gold at a head grade of 23.1g/t Au.

2) La Colorada silver project in Mexico

On February 13, silver major Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) released a batch of 13 drill results from the polymetallic skarn discovery at its La Colorada mine and the best interception was 270.9g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu, 2.69% Pb and 4.52% Zn from 528.9m in hole U-88-19. This is equal to 1,020(AuEq.)m .

(Source: Pan American Silver)

On December 11, Pan American announced an initial mineral resource estimate for this polymetallic skarn discovery and it included an inferred mineral resource of 72.5 million tonnes, averaging 44 grams per tonne of silver, 0.17% copper, 2.02% lead and 4.40% zinc.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

La Colorada produces silver and gold dore and silver-rich lead and zinc concentrates and is the largest silver producing mine in Pan American Silver’s portfolio.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

In 2019, La Colorada produced 8.21 million ounces of silver and is expected to churn out 8.5-8.7 million ounces at AISC of 5.50-6.50 per ounce in 2020.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

As of the end of June 2019, the mine had reserves of 86.4 million ounces of silver.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

3) Aripuana polymetallic project in Brazil

On February 13, Nexa Resources (NEXA) released drill results for its Aripuana project and the best interception was 257.5m @ 3.71% Zn, 1.87% Pb, 0.36% Cu, 0.23g/t Au and 43.68g/t Ag from 607m in hole BRAPD000057. This is equal to 871(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled at the Babacu exploration target.

(Source: Nexa Resources)

There are currently two drill rigs active at Babacu and they are focused on exploring extensions of a mineralized zone identified in late 2018.

Aripuana is located in the state of Mato Grosso and is currently under construction, with an estimated capex of $392 million.

(Source: Nexa Resources)

The mine is set to be commissioned in 2021 and is expected to boost Nexa’s output by 120kt of zinc equivalent per year.

(Source: Nexa Resources)

The net present value of the project is just $129 million and the internal rate of return is a measly 15.8%, but this is using a 9% discount rate. The mine life is 13 years, but it can be extended by up to six years based on mineral resources.

Conclusion

Wesdome has been having a great drilling campaign at Eagle River and reserves and resources are set to increase significantly in the near future. However, the company is already valued at over $950 million, and I think that even three million ounces of reserves at Eagle River wouldn't make it look cheap. At the moment, Wescome is a company producing of less than 100,000 ounces of gold per year.

Pan American Silver delivered another batch of good drill results from the newly discovered wide zones of mineralization below the current production levels at La Colorada. However, I’m not a fan of the silver mining sector as I think that pretty much every silver producer is overvalued from a discounted cash flow perspective.

Nexa’sAripuana polymetallic project doesn’t look very good on paper, but the exploration potential is there and is key for improving the financials of the project. The best way to do that is to convert resources to reserves. The project can also expand in satellite regions such as Babacu and Massaranduba. Looking at Nexa, the company looks expensive at the moment considering zinc prices are in the doldrums.

