Amphenol: Well-Positioned For An Earnings Recovery

With ample opportunities across both the top-line and bottom-line, the company looks poised for an earnings growth recovery.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) recently reported a strong set of 4Q19 numbers – revenue and EPS of $2,151 million and $0.98, respectively, exceeding the company’s initial targets. The strong results were driven by growth in the military and commercial air markets, as well as a positive contribution from acquisitions, with a partial offset from moderation in communications-related markets, particularly mobile devices. Importantly, despite the uncertain end-market demand environment, APH continued to generate operating margins in the 20% range, which points to the company’s solid operational strength and its track record of successfully integrating acquisitions.

Going forward, I believe there is room for further margin expansion as management unlocks synergies from recently completed acquisitions. For instance, assuming a typical ~30% conversion on revenue guidance, this would imply 5-10 cents of incremental benefit to APH’s forward EPS. In addition, the secular content opportunities in key end-markets such as 5G, electrification, and automation confirm that the long-term opportunity remains intact; assuming the current ~26x earnings multiple holds, the stock should trade up to $120.

A Closer Look at the 4Q Results

Sales continued to be bolstered by acquisitions: 4Q19 sales came in at $2,151 million, down 3% YoY in US dollars, and 2% YoY in local currency terms, but was ahead of the company’s targeted $1,960-$2,000 million range. On an organic basis, sales decreased 8% YoY, implying that much of the quarter’s growth was attributable to acquisitions. That said, the strong order flow of $2.2 billion during the quarter (representing book-to-bill of 1.02:1) signals strong growth ahead, as I think sales may have bottomed out during the quarter.

Sales by end markets: APH serves a broad range of end markets, and no single end market accounts for over 20% of total sales. This broad diversification insulates the company from the volatility of its end-markets.

IT Datacom: At 20% of 4Q19 sales, IT Datacom sales declined by 3% YoY organically. Accounting for acquisitions, sales grew 3% due to contributions from the Charles Industries and XGiga acquisitions, and stronger sales of server-related products, partially offset by lower sales of products incorporated into networking and storage systems. Looking ahead, sales in 1Q20 is guided to moderate sequentially, while FY20 sales are set to remain flat relative to 2019 levels.

Industrial: At 19% of total 4Q19 sales, the Industrial end-market saw a sales decline of 3% YoY organically in the quarter, as strength in medical, factory automation, rail mass transit, and oil and gas markets was more than offset by weakness in other industrial markets. However, owing to acquisitions, overall sales rose 7% YoY, slightly higher than initial expectations. 1Q20 sales from the Industrial end-market is guided to decline slightly from 4Q19 levels due to an uncertain demand outlook, particularly in Europe, though for the full year, sales growth is guided to rise in the low-single-digits.

Automotive: At 18% of total sales, the Automotive end-market growth was flat organically for the quarter, though the ramp-up in new programs (like products to deal with new electronic systems in cars, electric drivetrains, new emission systems, new passenger comfort, and infotainment systems) was a key positive, offsetting the global production slowdown. For 1Q20, Automotive sales are expected to moderate slightly on a QoQ basis, while for FY20, growth is guided to be in the low-single-digits.

Mobile Devices: At 15% of total sales, the Mobile Devices end-market experienced considerable weakness, and was down 35% YoY. However, on a sequential basis, sales from the Mobile Devices market were above expectations, rising by 9% as increased demand from smartphones and tablet manufacturers was satisfactorily met. Management anticipates a sequential decline of 25% in 1Q20 and a flat YoY growth for FY20.

Military: At 13% of total sales, the Military end-market saw solid growth of over 30% YoY organically, driven by strength in vehicles, rotorcraft, and airframe applications. 1Q20 sales are guided toward a slight sequential decline, while FY20 end-market sales are guided to grow in the mid-to-high single-digits.

Mobile Networks: The Mobile Networks market represented 6% of total sales in the quarter. Unsurprisingly, organic sales decreased 31% due to reduced demand from both operators and OEM customers on account of the US government’s restrictions on sales to certain Chinese entities.

Commercial Aerospace: This end market represented 5% of total sales and grew 15% YoY during the quarter. The demand for next-generation planes remained strong during 4Q19, but due to ongoing Boeing (NYSE:BA) MAX production delays, 1Q20 sales are guided to moderate slightly from 4Q19 levels. As a result, the full-year sales growth is guided to remain flat relative to 2019 levels

Broadband: The market represented 4% of 4Q19 sales, and as expected, sales declined by 6% YoY due to reduced levels of broadband operator’s capital spending. 1Q20 sales are expected to moderate slightly QoQ, and for FY20, a low double-digit sales growth is expected as operators begin to ramp up their network upgrades.

Business Outlook

Company guidance: For 1Q20, overall sales are guided to fall within the $1.96-$2.0 billion range, representing a YoY growth of 0%-2% in US dollars and 1%-3% in local currency terms, while the FY20 sales are expected to be flat-to-up 2% to fall in the $8.240-$8.400 billion range. Adjusted EPS for the upcoming quarter is expected to decline by 2%-4%, but the full-year 2020 is guided to rebound to 1%-3% growth, driving a $3.76-$3.84 range.

Amid the heightened economic uncertainty, management’s guidance for the upcoming quarter and 2020 suggests troughing end markets and a gradual sequential earnings growth trajectory throughout 2020. I am particularly bullish on the rebound potential in the Automotive end-market given the increasing role of connectors in active safety, electrification and complex cockpit electronics. Additionally, improving customer inventory levels (book-to-bill rose to 1.02 in 4Q19 vs. 1.00 in the prior quarters) and normalized distribution levels could also drive upside in the Industrial end-market.

A Unique Operating Structure

Despite the uncertain demand environment, APH’s operating margins remain a solid 20% in FY19 as the company continues to reap margin expansion from operational efficiencies and the integration of its acquisitions. I would note that the company has maintained stable operating margins over the past few years despite the uncertain macro scenarios. A flat operating structure allows its over 115 general managers to manage their segments more efficiently (with separate P&Ls and localized cost structures), while effectively responding to evolving end-market demands. Further, this structure provides APH’s segments the option to work more collaboratively across its global network to drive product synergies between connectors and sensors.

M&A Opportunities

Similarly, APH has a consistent track record of identifying acquisition opportunities and successfully integrating them into the core business. For instance, APH has acquired five new companies on average since 2015, delivering acquisition revenue growth contribution at ~5% CAGR. Further, assuming an in-line ~25-30% conversion margin (post-integration) on revenue guidance would imply an incremental $0.05-$0.10 accretion to EPS.

Additionally, APH has also set a target to allocate 50% of its annual free cash flows to further accretive M&A activities. In this regard, the company is well-positioned given its conservative balance sheet and net leverage of 1.5x, along with its solid track record of FCF conversion (~95% of adjusted net income, at a five-year CAGR of >13%).

A Deserved Valuation Premium

Given APH’s broad, diversified end-market mix, which insulates the company from the volatility across its end-markets, the company is well-positioned for a recovery going forward. In particular, I would highlight APH’s strong FCF generation capability, combined with its track record of successful acquisition integrations, and relatively strong execution capabilities on the operations side to drive margin expansion.

Thus, I believe APH deserves a premium multiple to its historical average, with a 26x earnings multiple (in line with current levels but a premium to APH's three-year and five-year median P/E multiples of ~23x and ~22x, respectively) on FY21 adjusted EPS of $4.60 driving a price target of $120.

