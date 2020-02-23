EUR/GBP: Significant Downside Potential

A breaking of this level could unlock a wave of downside, with the first target being 0.8095.

Increased pessimism in the bond market, from its currently neutral position for EUR/GBP, would likely enable the breaking of the key 0.8295 support level.

The bond market appears to be fairly priced; however, this author believes that pessimism is likely to rise as the European Central Bank appears more likely to cut rates.

The EUR/GBP currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the British pound sterling, has fallen recently, which follows the Bank of England's decision to hold its short-term rate steady at +0.75% in its January 30 meeting.

I predicted that the pair would decline in my last article covering EUR/GBP, which was published on January 19, 2020 (the vertical line in the chart below illustrates the first trading day subsequent to this article).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The euro remains the more attractive short as the European Central Bank's (or ECB's) comparable short-term rate remains in negative territory. The bank's deposit facility rate is set at -0.50% as compared to the Bank of England's +0.75%, which implies a spread of negative -1.25% for EUR/GBP (i.e., the negative 50 basis points, minus the U.K.'s positive 75 basis points).

The updated chart below shows EUR/GBP, again with daily candlesticks, with the addition of the green line (set against the far-right y-axis) which represents the one-yield interest rate spread between German bunds and U.K. government bonds. From this spread, we can roughly infer the bond market's overall optimism or pessimism with respect to the balance between these two economies' future interest rate prospects.

Interest rates are important as higher-yielding currencies are naturally more attractive to own. The euro is inherently unattractive versus most other currencies, due to its negative yield. The bond market's current pricing of the German-U.K. one-year bond yield spread (as shown in the graph above) is negative -1.26%. This compares to our central bank inferred spread of -1.25%, which (despite recent bond market volatility) is fair.

The EUR/GBP pair is currently residing just above a key support level which dates back to June 2016, the month in which Brexit was announced in the United Kingdom referendum. The euro initially surged, but the trading range between 0.8295 (the key support level) and about 0.9300 (at the top) has sustained itself ever since. While GBP FX crosses have largely suffered since the election, the market has held a bearish view on the euro for a long time, and hence the EUR/GBP has not been especially unpredictable.

The chart illustrates the most important level currently, in this author's view, of 0.8295. This level is very much likely to break, as the euro remains a bearish trade in the long term, even if short-term volatility may see the common currency spike as certain short positions (including carry trades against the euro) are unwound.

The levels below 0.8295 are future targets; in descending order, these are 0.8095, 0.7890, 0.7595 and 0.7095. The first of these, 0.8095, would be our first target to the downside after a break of the current support level.

With respect to speculative positioning, traders have been net-short euros for some time, as the chart below shows (which uses data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report).

(Source: Investing.com)

Short positioning is not currently too extreme; however, speculative bets have increased in recent times in line with the downside found in EUR/USD especially (see chart below).

A short-term reversal to the upside is therefore not off the cards. Yet ultimately, our bias remains to the downside for EUR given the negative interest rate differential that most EUR FX crosses offer.

The primary role of central banks, at least traditionally, has been to control inflation. Eurozone inflation is not conducive with future tightening of monetary policy (see below).

(Source: Trading Economics)

The annual inflation rate of +1.4% reported for January 2020 for the eurozone is within the conventional target bound of 2.0% plus or minus 1.0% (i.e., 1-3% with 2.0% being the somewhat arbitrary ideal). A recent pick-up in inflation is good, yet the prospect of tightening is not likely to increase until the rate exceeds 2.0%. Even then, the ECB would also need to see an improvement in annual GDP growth.

As shown in the chart below, the annual GDP growth rate in the eurozone is tailing off, registering just +0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018). That is the lowest reading since the fourth quarter of 2013; a time shortly after which EUR/USD fell by approximately 25% (see below).

What we are likely to see is further EUR outflows, but with short-term upside volatility as markets become more sensitive to the bearish story which everybody is becoming increasingly supportive of. When markets push too far in one direction, prices can become more sensitive as more leveraged positions can unwind (creating feedback loops which precipitate moves).

For example, one concern is the fact that U.S. companies are now increasingly selling bonds denominated in euros, as funding is cheap in Europe (as reported by Bloomberg). They are effectively raising funds in euros, selling EUR/USD, and using the USD to fund their operations enabling them to cut finance costs (and even profit further should EUR/USD continue to fall, which naturally reduces the value of their liabilities in USD terms).

Longer term, this kind of activity may cause short-term imbalances, therefore we should maintain some level of caution. However, for now, the trend and likely longer-term trajectory remains bearish for EUR.

The United Kingdom recently reported higher inflation, in addition to Purchasing Managers' Index (or PMI) data that beat French and German comparables. The U.K. is likely to at least hold rates, and possibly even hike rates towards year-end should activity continue to remain buoyant following the period of protracted uncertainty surrounding Brexit since June 2016.

(Source: Trading Economics. The U.K. reported an annual inflation rate of +1.8% in January 2020, following the December election which saw the pro-Brexit Conservative party's significant victory).

The point here is that, even if both central banks (the ECB and Bank of England) hold rates, the bond market is probably going to become more pessimistic for EUR rates, and more optimistic for GBP rates.

Even if this "net-pessimism" for EUR/GBP yield spreads turns out to be unfounded, the bond market is currently fairly priced and in this author's view is liable to become more pessimistic. The risks for EUR/GBP yield spreads would therefore appear to be skewed more towards depreciation rather than appreciation.

As yield spreads typically correlate with FX spot prices, a move towards increased pessimism should be enough to break the 0.8295 support level. This would then open up a significant window of opportunity for short EUR/GBP positioning, through to 0.8095, 0.7890, 0.7595 and possibly ultimately 0.7095.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.