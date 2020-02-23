Suncor Energy: One Of The Few Energy Companies To Show Improved Results

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Canadian energy and oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company failed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of bottom-line earnings, although it did surpass their revenue expectations. A closer look at the actual earnings report tells a different story as the company's growth ambitions are clearly playing out. The company also joined the ranks of many of its European peers in trying to expand its operations beyond just oil and gas. This is something that could prove to be a real benefit for the firm as time goes on. The company did suffer from weakness in energy prices though, although the narrowing Canadian heavy oil differential had a different effect than on some peers. Overall though, investors should be reasonably pleased with the performance of their company during the quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor Energy's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

Suncor brought in total revenues of C$9.598 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.30% increase over the C$8.945 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of C$782 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 34.83% increase over the C$580 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor produced an average of 778,200 barrels of oil equivalents per day during the current quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the 831,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged during the comparable quarter of last year.

The company reported total funds from operations of C$2.553 billion in the period. This compares favorably to the C$2.007 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor Energy reported a net loss of C$2.335 billion in the fourth quarter 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the C$280 that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that someone reading these highlights is likely to notice is that every measure of financial performance, except net income, improved compared to the prior-year quarter. This is in stark contrast to what nearly every other energy company delivered. The interesting thing is that Suncor managed to deliver this improved performance despite the fact that energy prices were generally lower than they were in the year-ago quarter. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Suncor Energy

With that said though, the difference in price realizations between last year and this year was nowhere near as wide as what some other energy companies reported. One of the reasons for this is that oil from the oil sands trades at a discount to Brent crude. That discount got very wide in 2018 until the government of Alberta forced companies to cut production in an attempt to get prices up. This worked and the differential has since shrunk. In fact, the price of oil coming out of the oil sands was substantially higher than in the prior-year quarter. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Suncor Energy

This had a very positive impact on the company's results. In fact, because the majority of the company's production comes from the oil sands, the narrowing differential was more than enough to offset the effect of lower Brent crude prices.

It should be fairly obvious why an increase in energy prices would result in better financial performance for the company. After all, the company received more money for each unit of product that it sold than it did in the prior-year quarter. All else being equal, this results in higher revenues and more money to make its way down to the bottom-line and to cash flow.

Of course, in the case of companies like this, all else is rarely equal. As noted in the highlights, Suncor saw its production decline year over year. This was mostly due to lower production levels in the Canadian oil sands. In the most recent quarter, the company only produced an average of 662,300 barrels per day in the region compared to 740,800 barrels per day a year ago. One reason for this was the government-imposed mandatory production cuts that were already discussed, which had a fairly significant impact on the production of bitumen at Syncrude. In addition to this, the company suffered an outage at the Mackay River site, which is expected to last until the second quarter of 2020. Thus, we can expect the outage of this facility to have a negative impact on the company's production level during the first quarter before somewhat increasing in the second as the facility comes back online.

Although the vast majority of Suncor's production is in the Canadian oil sands, the company does have an offshore production unit that operates in a few fields in the North Sea and off of the Canadian East Coast.

Source: Suncor Energy

This unit enjoyed some significant success during the quarter and delivered relatively strong year-over-year production growth. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the unit produced an average of 115,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day compared to 90,200 barrels of oil equivalents per day a year ago. This was mostly due to the company ramping up production at its Hebron site in Canada over the course of the year. This is something that companies often do after they initiate production, which happened in late 2017, in order to get a project up to its maximum possible level.

Suncor certainly does not intend to rest on its laurels with the production growth that the unit delivered year over year. It actually has a portfolio of projects in both regions that it will be bringing online over the next few years. One of the first ones scheduled to come online is Fenja in Norway, which is expected to produce a maximum of 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day and begin production in 2021. The nearly Buzzard phase 2 is also anticipated to come online in 2021, but the company does not expect this project to produce production growth. Rather, the company only expects it to offset natural production declines elsewhere. Overall though, the projects should be able to generate production growth for the company in aggregate over the next few years. This should translate into improving financial performance assuming that energy prices do not decline significantly.

One of the biggest concerns that many investors have regarding producing in the Canadian oil sands is that the region can be fairly expensive to work in. Thus, the concern is that it can be difficult to make these operations profitable in times of low oil prices. Fortunately though, as I have explained in a few previous articles, Suncor has been working very hard to reduce the costs of operating in the region. As we can see here, the company's per barrel production costs in the oil sands are well below the current oil price:

Source: Suncor Energy

The company is currently working to reduce these costs even more. In fact, Suncor currently states that it has the medium-term goal of reducing its production costs to under $20 per barrel. While this is still above the cost of producing in a place like Saudi Arabia, it is still better than the cost of producing in the many of the marginal shale plays in the United States. The major advantage of the company's low costs is that it will be able to continue to be profitable even if energy prices decline further from their current levels. This is a nice position for the company to be in.

Undoubtedly, the most disappointing thing in these results was the fairly large net loss that the company reported compared to the prior-year quarter. The biggest reason for this was a large C$2.803 billion impairment charge that the company took with regards to its Fort Hills assets in the Canadian oil sands. It was triggered by the decline in oil prices. As Suncor does not expect the price of oil to recover in the near future, these assets have been determined to be worth less than what they were listed at on the company's balance sheet. In order to account for this, accounting rules require that the firm take a charge against its earnings so that it can reduce the value of the assets on the balance sheet to properly reflect their true value. It is worth noting that this was a non-cash charge. At no time did $2.803 billion actually leave the company's bank account. Therefore, we can safely ignore this charge. If we do so, the company would have turned a profit during the period.

In conclusion, these were reasonably solid results for Suncor Energy and were certainly much better than what many other energy companies reported. The primary reason for this is that the price of Canadian heavy oil was much better than a year ago despite the fact that overall world energy prices were somewhat lower. Suncor appears poised to continue to deliver growth going forward too, although the first quarter of 2020 may be a little weak. Overall then, our thesis for the company continues to be intact and the firm remains a good Canadian oil play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.