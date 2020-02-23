NZD/USD: Upside May Not Be As Great As Previously Expected

However, a boost in inflation and holding of interest rates may not boost the currency as much as previously anticipated.

The NZD/USD has been declining as a result of the coronavirus crisis and its effects on the New Zealand economy.

Last month, I made the argument that the Kiwi dollar has significant upside ahead against the greenback, in spite of a temporary retreat.

My reason for making this argument was primarily based on the fact that inflation in New Zealand had risen to 1.9 percent from a previous 1.5 percent – diminishing the likelihood that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would seek to cut rates. In particular, given that the rise in inflation has been due to rising rents, the central bank would be keen to prevent a potential housing bubble and would choose not to raise rates for this reason alone.

That said, it appears that as a strong trading partner of China, the coronavirus crisis has had a bigger impact on the currency than I anticipated, with the NZD/USD seeing a significant drop in February.

Source: investing.com

On February 12, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand chose to keep the cash rate at 1 percent, indicating that unless the coronavirus crisis becomes particularly severe, the central bank will not enact further rate cuts.

The NZD/USD responded quite positively to this news – jumping by over 1% in a day before retreating once again.

In this regard, there is a possibility that the market may be overreacting to the coronavirus and the NZD/USD could be “undervalued” at this point. In the immediate term, it is estimated that the coronavirus crisis will cost the New Zealand economy $250 million, with companies such as Apple (AAPL) warning that significant production losses would be incurred as a result of the crisis.

In order to establish whether this significantly harms prospects for the NZD/USD more generally, one must take a more detailed look at New Zealand’s economic performance as a whole.

We can see that the long-term unemployment rate has continued to fall and retail sales year-on-year has seen a significant increase after sluggish performance in 2018 and 2019.

Unemployment Rate

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Retail Sales (YoY)

Source: tradingeconomics.com

With that being said, we can also see a significant increase in household debt to income over the past four years as well.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

While the New Zealand economy has continued to see gains on a holistic basis, household debt levels do need to be contained in the longer-term. Should this fail to happen, then the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may need to intervene with rate cuts, even though the central bank has not indicated that it wishes to take such a course of action.

In this regard, high household debt levels are a longer-term risk factor for the Kiwi dollar, as well as the immediate short-term risk of the coronavirus.

That said, the fact that inflation levels are rising and interest rate movements have been put on hold is not unique to New Zealand. For instance, inflation rates in Great Britain have significantly exceeded expectations – having jumped to 1.8% in January 2020 from a previous 1.3% in the previous month. Additionally, Canada’s inflation rose to 2.4% in January from a previous 2.2% in December, which was the highest boost in Canadian inflation since May 2019.

From this standpoint, New Zealand’s boost in inflation and holding of interest rates is welcome news, but other countries are now beginning to follow suit.

The NZD/USD may see more downside as a result of the coronavirus. However, higher inflation and a holding of interest rates may not boost the NZD further as I had previously anticipated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.