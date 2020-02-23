Procter & Gamble: The Stock Has Run Its Course; It's Time To Sell

However, because of the company's defensive nature and superior quality, I'm in no rush to sell all shares.

The stock has run its course, and I am starting to offload my shares.

I sold part of my position last summer. I now feel like the stock has run its course and has very little room to run.

Procter & Gamble has been a fantastic performer for me in the past two years.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Exactly two years ago, I suggested that investors initiate a position in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Since then, the stock has handsomely outperformed the S&P 500, returning 60.79% before dividends.

I then wrote a follow-up piece in July last year, warning that the shares were becoming richly priced, and that I had sold just under 1/3rd of my position. Since then, the stock has returned a similar amount to the S&P 500.

PG is currently trading at $124.87 and yields 2.39%. That is a long shot from the 3.4% yield it offered when I first suggested dividend investors initiate a position.

My MAD Scores give PG a Dividend Strength score of 65 and a Stock Strength score of 72.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid Procter & Gamble Company at current prices. Its momentum is waning, it is extremely overvalued, and has reached its full potential at $125 per share. Any further appreciation in share price will be short-lived.

I am actively trimming my exposure to PG in favor of cheaper consumer staples which offer more value and income. As I know readers are always interested in alternatives, you could consider Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP). Sam recently wrote an article covering our investment thesis.

To demonstrate my conviction that PG's share price has run its course, I'll walk you through the stock's dividend profile, before considering our three factors - value, momentum, quality - to determine the stock's potential for capital appreciation in upcoming quarters.

Warning: It is highly recommended that you read the following article to better understand my motivation to trim my position in PG: How To Sell Your Dividend Stocks To Increase Your Income. It is a piece Sam wrote which explains our philosophy behind selling shares.

Ok, ready to get started with PG? Let's do this.

Dividend Strength

At the core of our strategy, we are looking to invest in what we call "strong dividend stocks". These are stocks which have super safe dividends and have shown commitment to growing their dividends at a rate which is attractive in light of their current yield. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the required dividend growth. This also comes with the implication that as the price moves, a stock can go from being a strong dividend stock to no longer being one, if the yield becomes so low that it would no longer be an interesting income investment. The key concept is that dividend yield and dividend growth potential should never be considered in isolation.

Dividend Safety

But it all starts with dividend safety. All the analysis of dividend yield and dividend growth potential becomes useless if the dividend gets cut next quarter.

Procter & Gamble has an earnings payout ratio of 168%. This makes PG's payout ratio better than only 9% of dividend stocks.

This looks bad, but in reality the number is masked by a one off goodwill impairment of $8bn which was incurred to adjust the value of the Gillette brand on the books, which management claimed was worth less due to lower shaving frequency. But goodwill impairment doesn't have any impact on cash flow, and dividends are paid from cash flow, not from earnings

PG pays 48% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 24% of dividend stocks.

PG pays 62% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 34% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $2.6200 $2.6700 $2.7400 $2.8500 $2.9577 Net Income $2.96 $5.50 $3.74 $4.12 $1.76 Payout Ratio 89% 49% 74% 70% 169% Cash From Operations $5.43 $4.91 $5.26 $5.76 $6.15 Payout Ratio 49% 55% 52% 50% 49% Free Cash Flow $4.07 $3.42 $3.64 $4.19 $4.75 Payout Ratio 65% 78% 76% 68% 63%

Procter & Gamble's cash flow payout ratios have been super consistent. Year in year out, the dividend has represented about 50% of operating cash flow. This gives a good safety margin to the dividend and allows the company to continue its pace of modest dividend growth.

Furthermore PG has an interest coverage ratio of 17x, which is better than 84% of stocks, putting at bay any worries that interest payments could come in the way of the dividend.

Given the coverage and payout ratios and PG's commitment to increasing its dividend for decades without interruption give me the assurance to say that PG's dividend is as safe as it comes. No matter what gets thrown at the company, investors will receive their dividend.

Dividend Potential

Procter & Gamble has a dividend yield of 2.39%, which is higher than 49% of US dividend stocks. Like you can see in the chart below, the yield has never been this low in the past decade. The 10-year median yield was 3.12%, and the yield has spiked as high as 4.1%.

The dividend grew 3.6% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's five-year average dividend growth of 3%.

This level of dividend growth has been extremely slow, and while it was already borderline when the stock yielded 3.5%, it is obviously not acceptable at a yield of 2.4%

When you look at PG's recent results, where sales were up 5%, you see that the company has been successful in streamlining its business, focusing on its core brands. This could lead the company to return to 4-6% dividend growth rates in the next few years. Yet while this would be satisfactory at a 3.5% yield, it wouldn't move the needle at current prices.

For sub 2.5% yields, we always require double-digit dividend growth potential, yet it is unlikely that PG will deliver those numbers anytime soon. As such, I can only conclude that the dividend yield is too low given the dividend growth potential.

Dividend Summary

PG has a dividend strength score of 65 / 100. While PG's dividend is super safe and will likely never be cut, the dividend yield is simply too low for it to be an enticing income investment at current prices.

Stock Strength

If I wouldn't consider investing new money in PG at current prices, does the current environment warrant me to keep my position, or should I start unloading my shares? To answer that question, I will analyze PG's valuation, momentum & quality.

Value

PG has a P/E of 70.95x

P/S of 4.72x

P/CFO of 20.27x

Dividend yield of 2.39%

Buyback yield of -0.27%

Shareholder yield of 2.12%.

According to these values, PG is more undervalued than 45% of stocks, which is quite worrying. While the PE is distorted from the one off Gillette impairment (it would otherwise be around 25x), the stock still looks very expensive. Its shareholder yield is underwhelming, and it trades at a significant premium to a lot of stocks. At 4.72x sales, PG is priced like a super growth stock. This has happened over the past two years as investors have continued to bid up this defensive stock as quarter after quarter, they realized what I had stated in early 2018: PG will remain relevant for the entire century.

Yet they have now bid up the stock to prices which make PG look unusually rich.

Because of the strong fundamentals and growth numbers, it is possible that PG could run a little more, but investors must ask: How little a yield are people able to accept to own a piece of PG? Is it 2%? 1.5%? Where do you draw the line on this insanity?

PG is a stock which is fairly priced when yielding 3% and offers good value when it yields north of 3.5%.

At current prices, I'm extremely wary of what is yet to come.

Value Score: 45 / 100

Momentum

Procter & Gamble trades at $124.87 and is up 2.44% these last 3 months, 4.77% these last 6 months and 26.80% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 63% of stocks, which isn't as great as it looks. Momentum has been drying up. In comparison, PG had a momentum score of 87 / 100 when I last wrote up on it. I said then: It suggests the stock has the wind in its back and could keep on appreciating. How much higher could it go? I can't seem to find where I put my crystal ball this morning, so I will have to rely on the historical valuations of PG as a guide. At most PG has traded at 30x earnings these past five years. If we use that as a ceiling, it would suggest that the price could increase an extra 10-12% from current prices.

Well, 10% more has come. TTM earnings (adjusting the goodwill impairment) have improved, which suggests the price could theoretically climb higher.

But PG has broken its long-term support line which was fueling its market-beating climb for over a year.

Like you can see in the chart above, this line has not become resistance, which give PG an upper bound at $130. This happened in December and has been confirmed in January and February.

On the downside , the 200-day SMA is currently at $106, although it is still rapidly climbing.

If PG were to tumble, it could easily return to $105 to $110 without finding much support.

When considering the charts in conjunction with the valuation, I fear that the best for PG in this market might be behind it.

Momentum score: 63 / 100

Quality

PG has a gearing ratio of 1.4, which is better than 50% of stocks. The company's liabilities have decreased by 5% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 24.6% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 57% of stocks. This translates to a return on equity of 10%, nearly double the sector median of 5.8%. It depreciates 90.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 39% of stocks. PG has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -5.1%, which is better than 39% of companies. This makes PG's quality better than 78% of stocks.

This is clearly the bright spot in PG's factors. It is a superior quality stock, which justifies why jittery investors have bid the stock up. This is the one thing which will slow down the rate at which I unload my PG shares.

Quality Score: 78 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 72 / 100 which isn't as great as it looks. Valuation is starting to look slightly stretched, and momentum is showing the first signs of waning. Of course PG could remain flat between $120 and $130 for a while, but I believe most of the capital appreciation has been had. Of course, in this market, I continue to be surprised by how high investors are willing to bid equities. For that reason I'll unload my shares gradually, starting by 1/3rd of my position this week. I'll unload the rest opportunistically provided that I find enough replacement stocks for PG.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 65 and a stock strength of 72, Procter & Gamble is a great dividend stock which has become overpriced. I suggest investors take some gains as I expect the stock to have underwhelming performance over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.