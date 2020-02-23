Alibaba: The Coronavirus Outbreak Should Give Investors Confidence

This nationwide crisis will help consumers to get comfortable with living and working through digital means, which is a great boost to BABA's long-term value.

BABA will see an impact on Q1 revenues from the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Investment Thesis

The outbreak of coronavirus brings a big challenge to the Chinese economy. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), as the leading e-commerce platform in China, will also face a negative impact on its revenues in Q1. However, we are confident that BABA will survive through the crisis, and this nationwide crisis will help consumers to get comfortable with living and working through digital means, which will create enormous opportunities for the long-term growth of Alibaba's digital empire. BABA will be a great long-term investment target.

Overall Impact from The Virus Outbreak

The outbreak of coronavirus is a big challenge for the Chinese economy. The impact will be much bigger for companies that operate offline versus the ones whose businesses are mostly online. Alibaba, the leading e-commerce platform in China, still warns about the potential shock on their upcoming quarters:

The extended Lunar New Year holiday caused business suspension for merchants and logistics companies, which will eventually hurt BABA's GMV and revenues for Q1.

Other businesses that rely on physical goods will likely see revenue declines in the current quarter, such as food delivery (Ele.me) and Hema supermarkets.

It's hard to predict the exact impact on BABA's revenue due to the virus outbreak. BABA made their own assessment during their 2019 Q4 earnings call:

"Some of our businesses that rely on physical means of production on supply side will show negative revenue growth for the quarter such as China retail marketplace and local consumer services."

Our estimate is BABA will see flat or slightly decreased (on a YoY basis) revenue for Q1 2020. Considering that BABA has been growing at 30+% YoY in terms of revenue, this estimate shows the impact is at least 30%.

What we want to focus on in this article, is how this unfortunate situation has demonstrated BABA's irreplaceable role within China's overall economy, which should give investors strong confidence in BABA's long-term value.

Taobao Is Still the First Choice for Small Business

With the virus outbreak and all the mandatory or spontaneous quarantine, more and more small business owners are turning to online business for solutions. As reported, more than 30,000 people have opened new stores on Taobao every day since February, which is a record high for Taobao. Although there are many alternatives, Taobao is proven to be the No.1 choice for small businesses when such a nationwide crisis hits.

Our assessment is Taobao will see dramatic growth in newly registered merchants as well as users in Q1 2020, since online shopping became the only option for many people during the outbreak. This unfortunate crisis will eventually help BABA to build up their fence as the leading e-commerce platform.

To-B Business Will Take Off Due to the Outbreak

Another area that BABA will benefit from this crisis is the to-B business. Two examples can illustrate the dominating position of BABA in this field.

The first example is BABA's enterprise communication and collaboration app, DingTalk. When people are forced to work remotely after the Lunar New Year holiday, companies have to find a good solution to connect their employees. As the leader in the market, DingTalk has been the No.1 in downloads at Apple Store (business category) since the outbreak. In fact, not just businesses, schools have asked their students to use DingTalk for communication with teachers and tutors during their remote study. Although the rating of DingTalk has been hammered by Chinese pupils who are not entirely happy about DingTalk for spoiling their plans for a rest, it won't change the fact that this is still the best option on the market.

Another good example is the collaboration between Freshippo and Ele.me from BABA, with local restaurant chains to provide delivery services during the outbreak. As reported, more than 20,000 small restaurants have joined Ele.me since the virus outbreak. The number is estimated to reach 50,000 by the end of February. The shock to offline dining drives the increase in food delivery services. As reported, the single-day total sales of the operating stores on Ele.me have grown nearly 250% from the previous quarter.

These examples demonstrate BABA's leading position in serving the needs of businesses. Its advantage in technology and influences on every aspect of people's life will help the to-B business to take off.

Risk Factors

All of our assessments were based on the assumption that the epidemic will be well controlled and end in a timely manner. If the situation gets out of control and influences the society and economy much longer, then no one can really "benefit" from this. Given what we have observed in China, we believe the situation is getting better, so the risk is not material enough for us to worry about.

Conclusion

To summarize, we think the negative impact of the virus outbreak will be limited for BABA. On the other hand, the burst in demand for BABA's e-commerce platform and business services demonstrates the leading position of BABA in China's digital economy field. This nationwide crisis will help consumers to get comfortable with living and working through digital means, which will create a lot of opportunities for the long-term growth of Alibaba's digital empire, such as increasing demand in online shopping, delivery services, remote working services, to name a few.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.