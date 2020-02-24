Income Lab Ideas: Dollar-Cost Averaging And Averaging Down

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist

The topic of dollar-cost averaging is an important one and is discussed frequently. Additionally, the topic of averaging down is another important thing to consider when you are holding a 'core' position that goes against you. The idea of DCA is going to be different depending on some important factors. The size of your portfolio and the intended size of the 'final' position can play a role. The current environment can also play a role if you are looking at entering a position in a CEF. At times like we are in currently, you may want to pare back the percentage of 'intervals' you will take into a fund. The size of your portfolio can also factor into what your final position allotment will be.

What is dollar-cost averaging?

The main point behind DCA is that you purchase a position over a period of time. Thus, it allows you to make multiple purchases at different prices. The end result will see an averaged out final cost basis of the security you are entering. It is also in a fixed-dollar amount and not based on the number of shares that you intend to purchase at different intervals.

One important factor that can be considered is the amount you want to purchase and over what period of time. If the markets are at lofty prices, like they currently are, you may want to go with a lower percentage of what the end result will be. For example, one may want to target 10% intervals instead of 25% and perhaps you will make purchases on the basis of every two months rather than weekly or monthly. These would all be personal choices that are up to the individual investor. There really isn't one size fits all.

This relates to averaging down, which may be experienced if you are making purchases over a spread out period of time. Although, it differs as averaging down is typically taken when a position is fully entered and then goes south. If the position starts to go lower, you can then pick up shares at a cheaper price and lower your overall cost basis. This allows you to potentially exit a position at a lower price if that route is taken and you want to exit a position without a loss. Of course, if it is a true dud and circumstances changed you should just exit a position if it no longer fits personal criteria.

Dollar-Cost Averaging With PCI





Above is a one-year chart of PIMCO Dynamic Credit And Mortgage Income Fund (PCI). Now let's use the example of a $100k portfolio and say you wanted a $10k position or 10% of your portfolio. You also intend to purchase on a monthly basis right at the end of the month, at 10% increments or $1k since you ultimately designate $10k as your final allocation. This makes it easy for simplicity's sake! In this example, you would have been making purchases over the last 10 months. We will use the prices listed on CEFConnect to gather the purchasing prices. Additionally, we will round the position to the nearest full share so the final outlay may be slightly more or less than the $10k

Purchase Date Purchase Price Shares Purchased Total $ 12/31/19 $25.09 40 $1,003.60 11/29/19 $25.56 39 $996.84 10/31/19 $25.18 40 $1,007.20 9/30/19 $24.48 41 $1,003.68 8/30/19 $24.04 42 $1,009.68 7/31/19 $24.35 41 $998.35 6/28/19 $23.89 42 $1,003.38 5/31/19 $23.86 42 $1,002.12 4/30/19 $23.55 42 $989.10 3/29/19 $23.43 43 $1,007.49 $24.32 Cost Basis 412 $10,021.44

The end result would be 412 shares held at a cost basis of $24.32 or a total cash outlay of $10,021.44. The current share price of PCI is $25.12. The other beautiful thing about CEFs and PCI is that you are usually collecting a healthy distribution as well. In the case of PCI, you were collecting a distribution of $0.1740 for a good portion of the year. Earlier in the year, you would have been receiving a distribution rate of $0.1641, but the fund increased its distribution midway through the year.

So, the end result is you have a lower cost basis than the current share price. You also had a growing source of cash flow throughout the year with every subsequent purchase. Of course, it isn't always the case that the share price is higher in the end. What it did allow you to do was purchase shares in August when the market was hitting a bit of volatility. In addition to this, PIMCO was being hit with Argentina defaults that impacted the NAV of PCI too.

Averaging Down With PCI





To continue on with our PCI example, let's expand the chart a bit. You might be seeing where I'm going with this already, with this chart!

Let's say you already had your full position in PCI prior to December 2018. This is when the market hit an intraday bear territory, a drop of 20% or more. Now, let's say you had been averaging into the position earlier in 2018 and you had your full position before the steep drop. We can do the exercise again. This time, you started your purchases at the beginning of 2018 in January. The same amount as before, roughly $1k purchases spread out over 10-months time.

Purchase Date Purchase Price Shares Purchased Total $ 10/31/18 $22.72 44 $999.68 9/28/18 $24.12 41 $988.92 8/31/18 $24.28 41 $995.48 7/31/18 $24.04 42 $1,009.68 6/29/18 $23.57 42 $989.94 5/31/18 $23.59 42 $990.78 4/30/18 $22.82 44 $1,004.08 3/30/18 $22.88 44 $1,006.72 2/28/18 $22.26 45 $1,001.70 1/31/18 $22.54 44 $991.76 $23.26 cost basis 429 $9,978.74

The end result, in this case, is a cost basis of $23.26 for 429 shares. Again, we have been collecting distributions all throughout the year on a monthly basis - in a growing amount. Also, we can begin to see that the market really began to slip in October, with that purchasing price coming down quite a bit from the September purchase amount.

So, you're all of a sudden seeing massive selling and panic ensuing heading into December. Every position that you just picked up is underwater. Now, imagine this, this Nick Ackerman guy releases a PCI article on December 27th, 2018. He notes that shares of PCI are trading at $20.08 and might be worth the buy. The article concludes with the conclusion of:

Pimco is a very popular and highly regarded fund sponsor and I believe PCI is flashing a very strong buy signal. The uncertainties in the overall market shouldn't be disregarded but with the current factors present in PCI, I do believe now is an attractive time to potentially start a position. This may be too soon to call, but I don't try to time the market, I see the current opportunity in PCI, and I think it should be taken. The fund showing one of its widest discounts in years, high distribution coverage, and higher than typical yield thanks to the sell-off make this fund a long-term winner in my book.

You read it over, do your own due diligence and then decide - why not! This is one of your core positions and you're sitting on a loss of almost 14% (not including dividends). You have some cash still to spare from various sources including contributions and distribution payments from your portfolio. You decide to go aggressive too, relative to the size of our $100k example portfolio and the $10k position that you previously had. You go with throwing in another $2,500 on that December 27th after you decide it is the right move for yourself.

On December 27th, shares closed at $20.97 - so we will use this higher amount. The $2,500 winds up with being able to purchase 119.218 shares, but you go even bolder and throw that $16.40 to fully round up to 120 shares! This move drops your cost basis from the $23.26 down to $22.76, an exact 50 cents worth of difference. You also now have 549 total shares of PCI. Adding that extra 25% of the 'total purchasing' amount dropped your cost basis by 2.15%. This can really add up especially since you added more shares than the equivalent of what your cost basis was before.

An investor in this scenario now added an additional $19.69 in monthly income since PCI didn't need to cut their distribution. A shareholder with 549 shares was now taking in $90.09 per month. In fact, as we previously mentioned the distribution increased so those 120 shares got a bump too. Of course, these aren't significant values, especially if your portfolio is much larger. So, speaking in terms of percentages, you increased your income by 28% on this position since you were purchasing shares at a much lower price than your previous cost basis. Additionally, since we already mentioned too that shares are now trading at $25.12 - an investor would have seen significant appreciation.

Conclusion

Dollar-cost averaging and averaging down are two basic investing fundamentals that an investor should understand. Above are simple examples of the power they can have to an investor. Using PCI as an example we saw a lucky outcome, this isn't always the case as it can turn negative. In a way, that would have a better outcome as the basis would reflect lower and lower if an investment moved down over the course of a year. We were blessed with a rock-solid performance in 2019. Also, the performance period we used for the 2018 DCA example was practically all up as well.

We just experienced that steep drop in Q4 for a brief period of time. Though, that's an important lesson and why we constantly remind members that sometimes a down market can be a good thing! We have discussed that pullbacks, corrections and bear markets are just apart of the investing landscape in the past. They are mere 'opportunities' to be taken advantage of - at least in every case the market has experienced so far. The DCA strategy to enter a position is a way to passively take advantage of varying market cycles. In the examples above we used shorter periods of time - but this DCA strategy could be used over years if an investor is in the accumulation phase of their life.

Of course, having cash to take advantage of such periods is imperative. That's why we also mention the 'value' of collecting distributions in cash. So that when the opportunities arise, we have the means to take advantage!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was previously published to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 23rd, 2020.