Benefits From Evans Bancorp's FSB Acquisition Mostly Priced-In

Evans Bancorp's (EVBN) profits are expected to receive a boost from the recently announced acquisition of FSB Bancorp. The benefit of the acquisition is likely to come after 2020 as merger related expenses are likely to depress the bottom-line this year. Adjusted for the one-off merger related expenses, EVBN’s earnings per share in 2020 is likely to be little changed from 2019. Next year, earnings are expected to surge due to the larger size of the balance sheet and cost savings from the merger. As suggested by the estimated target price, the benefit from the acquisition appears to have already been incorporated in EVBN’s stock price. Consequently, I’m maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.

FSB Bancorp Acquisition to Drive Net Interest Income

The upcoming acquisition of FSB Bancorp is expected to propel EVBN’s loan portfolio in the second quarter of 2020. As mentioned in the press release, FSB Bancorp will add $1.5 billion to EVBN’s loan portfolio, leading to a surge of around 24% from the December 2019 balance. In addition to the growth through acquisition, EVBN’s loan portfolio is also expected to experience organic growth in this year and next year. The management expects organic loan growth in the high single digits in both 2020 and 2021, as mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call. I’m expecting the organic growth rate to be a little lower than management’s guidance due to my outlook on economic slowdown this year. Coronavirus, political uncertainty ahead of the presidential elections, and trade tensions bode ill for the country’s GDP growth this year. The Economist Intelligence Unit has estimated GDP to grow by only 1.78% in the first quarter of 2020, as opposed to 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, leading index for the State of New York, where EVBN operates, was reported at a low level of 0.41%, which implies that economic growth will remain low in the coming quarters.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting EVBN’s loans to grow by 27% in 2020 and 6% in 2021. Deposits, securities, and borrowings are all expected to grow in line with loans. The following table presents my estimates for key balance sheet items.

The growth in loans is expected to drive net interest income in this year and the next. Some of the positive effect of loan growth is expected to be countered by a slight compression in net interest margin, NIM. Although the NIM has already taken most of the impact of the 2019 Fed rate cuts, some lagged effect from maturing loans and certificates of deposits is likely to be witnessed going forward. As a result, I’m expecting NIM to be somewhat stable in 2020 and then decline by 8bps in 2021. The combined effect of loan growth and slight NIM compression next year is likely to lead to net interest income growth of 17% in 2020 and 10% in 2021 on year over year basis.

Cost Savings from Merger to Boost the Bottom-line

Merger related expenses of around $5 million are expected to pressurize earnings this year, thereby leading to a decline in earnings compared to 2019. Adjusting for these expenses, EVBN’s earnings per share is likely to be flattish compared to last year. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the management expects to achieve cost savings of $3.5 million in 2021, which will lead to a boost in earnings that year. I’m expecting merger related costs to end in 2020, hence the absence of those costs in 2021 will also lead to an increase in earnings next year on a year over year basis.

In addition to the cost savings from the FSB acquisition, non-interest expenses are expected to be weighed down by other cost cutting measures as well. As mentioned in the conference call, the management identified, purchased and began the process of renovating and moving to a new corporate administrative office in the last quarter, which is likely to lead to greater operating efficiency. I’m expecting EVBN’s efficiency ratio to improve to 63% in 2021 from 68% in 2019.

Non-interest Income to Support Net Income

Non-interest income growth is expected to drive earnings in this year and in 2021. Fee income is expected to receive a boost from the additional customer accounts acquired through FSB. In addition, the acquisition of Benefit Brokers of Western New York in the beginning of 2020 is expected to increase the income from insurance business. Consequently, I’m expecting total non-interest income to rise by 10% in 2020 and 5% in 2021 on a year over year basis.

Non-interest income and net interest income are expected to together push up earnings. Non-interest expense, on the other hand, is anticipated to drag earnings in 2020 before supporting earnings in 2021. Overall, I’m expecting EVBN’s earnings per share to dip to $2.59 this year compared to $3.42 in 2019. Adjusting for one-off merger related expenses, EVBN’s earnings is expected to arrive at $3.40 per share, which is almost unchanged compared to last year. For 2021, earnings are expected to rise to $4.10 per share, as shown below.

Due to the expected dip in unadjusted earnings in 2020, I’m expecting EVBN to hold its semiannual dividend constant at $0.52 per share throughout this year instead of increasing it. This estimate suggests quite a modest dividend yield of 2.61%.

Target Price Lower Than Current Market Price

I'm using EVBN’s historical average price to book ratio, P/B, to value the stock. As shown in the following table, EVBN has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.29 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $30.1 gives a target price of $38.8 for December 2020. This price target implies a downside of 2.4% from EVBN's February 18 closing price of $39.78. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Due to the slight price downside I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock. The previous rating on EVBN given in my last report was also neutral. Based on the target price, the stock price does not currently appear to be attractive enough to consider investing at this level. However, if the market price dips to or below $35.3, which is 10% below the target price, then the stock will become attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.