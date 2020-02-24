W.W Grainger: How To Earn 14% Annual Returns From This Fast-Growing Dividend Aristocrat

Grainger is certainly a great future dividend king to consider and possibly have on your watch list.

Grainger is one of those boring but beautiful businesses that is primarily famous for its very safe and steadily growing dividend.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Thanks to the hard work of many of my colleagues, I have been successful in diversifying beyond REITs (my wheelhouse) into other alternative stocks.

For example, I recently begin entry positions in ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Carnival Corporation (CCL), and I am continuing to seek out high-quality stocks for my retirement portfolio.

No need to worry, though, because I will always hold a healthy concentration in REITs. I consider them to be some of the most predictable dividend payers with a track record for outperformance.

Nonetheless, one valuable lesson that I learned back in 2008 is to not keep all of my eggs in one basket, and this means that I must always be cognizant of the risk of owing "too much of a good thing". My goal in 2020 is to dial down my REIT exposure just a tad, so that my hard-earned capital is spread across other stocks.

This brings me to the latest research on the 9/11-quality blue chip dividend aristocrat W.W. Grainger (GWW). A few Dividend Kings members have requested an update, and Dividend Sensei was kind enough to assist me with co-producing this article.

This is understandable, given that this is a rapidly growing company that has a 48-year dividend growth streak which will extend to 49 years any day now (the next hike is expected this quarter).

This means that GWW will become a dividend king in 2021, joining the elite of blue chips who have grown their payouts every year for half a century.

W.W. Grainger Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = GWW

Like most aristocrats, Grainger is also a proven market-beater, delivering about 2% CAGR better total returns over the last 33 years.

Unlike most aristocrats, which collectively trade at a 12% premium to fair value, Grainger is reasonably priced today (6% discount to fair value). However, at its good buy price of $279, Grainger is likely to deliver about 14% CAGR total returns (11% to 17% CAGR long-term return potential).

So let's take a look at why Grainger is one of the best aristocrats you should have on your watch list today, in case a broader market pullback/correction in 2020 turns it into a long-term dividend/profit minting machine.

Why Grainger Is A Potentially Great Company To Own

Grainger is an industrial supplier, operating in the MRO or maintenance, repair, and operations industry (industrial distributor). It was founded in 1927, making it one of the oldest corporations in America (the case with many dividend aristocrats).

Grainger operates mostly in the US and Canada but also in Europe, Japan, Mexico, and other foreign countries (about 23% of sales are international).

Grainger is basically the distributor working with over 5,000 suppliers to service nearly 3.5 million global industrial customers.

GWW has about 4% global market share (7% in the US, 5% in Canada) in a highly fragmented industry where even the #1 player has plenty of room for growth through industry consolidation.

(Source: MSM investor presentation)

Grainger has been investing heavily in improving its online distribution capabilities and is currently the 11th largest e-commerce site in North America according to internet retailer. 71% of its sales are now coming through three digital sales channels.

Grainger has been adapting to rising industry competition and more pricing transparency with a new competitive pricing model that results in slightly lower margins but higher volumes. The company expects to get back to adjusted operating margins of 12% in 2020, which is basically where operating margins have been since 2010 (12 to 13% adjusted operating margin).

While many analysts, such as Morningstar's Brian Bernard, are somewhat pessimistic about GWW's long-term margins, they still note the company has plenty of competitive advantages that should allow for robust historical growth rates to continue:

Though our margin outlook may be less rosy, we still think Grainger has distinct competitive advantages, such as its long-standing relationships with large customers and its inventory management solutions, which should help the firm earn excess returns over the next 10 years.

The MRO business is a low margin one, but Grainger has clawed its way to the top via economies of scale, great order fulfillment (reliability) and has strong pricing power with its suppliers.

We believe Grainger’s technological capabilities, including its e-commerce sales channel, integrated customer purchasing, and inventory management solutions, and warehouse automation, drive distribution efficiencies that would be difficult for smaller competitors to replicate. - Morningstar

The company has over 450 global branches and 30 distribution centers which are highly automated and efficient allowing it to enjoy industry-leading profitability and growth rates.

Grainger is one of those boring but beautiful businesses that is primarily famous for its very safe and steadily growing dividend. Grainger's dividend growth streak is 48 years, it's about to hike it again, and in 2021 it becomes a Dividend King (50+ year payout growth streak).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

GWW's dividend growth isn't just impressive due to almost 50 years of annual hikes, but also because of its rapid growth rate. Almost 12% CAGR dividend growth over the last 20 years has allowed it to generate nearly three times the dividends of the broader market.

It's also helped Grainger double the market's total returns through two bear markets, proving the power of alpha factors such as quality and dividend growth.

Grainger is a 9/11 blue chip quality company with 5/5 dividend safety, a 2/3 business model and 2/3 above-average quality management/dividend friendly corporate culture.

Why Grainger Has 5/5 Dividend Safety

Metric GWW Safe Level For Industry Median Peer FCF Payout Ratio (2020 consensus) 34.9% 60% or less 37% FCF trend Positive in 14 of the last 20 years, 13% CAGR over the last 18 years positive and growing most years NA Dividend Trend 48-year dividend growth streak, soon to be 49 Stable or growing every year NA Debt/Capital 44% 40% or lower 31% Debt/EBITDA 2.3 3.0 or less 0.4 Interest Coverage 9.5 8+ 10.3 S&P Credit Rating A+ BBB- or better NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus, S&P)

Grainger's A+ credit rating is tied for the 9th highest of any dividend aristocrat. What does an A+ rating actually mean?

(Source: S&P)

About 2% probability of defaulting on its bonds over the next 30 years, according to S&P's data.

Moody's rates Grainger's debt A3 with a stable outlook.

A3 is the equivalent of an A- credit rating, but that still represents a very strong balance sheet with manageable debt levels. Here's Moody's explaining its reiterating the A3 stable credit rating on Grainger, as of Oct. 25th, 2019.

The A3 senior unsecured rating reflects Grainger's strong competitive standing within the fragmented Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) industry and the company's substantial scale as the leading MRO distributor in North America. Moody's recognizes Grainger's broad product offering and onsite service capabilities across a diverse set of end markets as well as a reputation for superior order fulfillment. Moody's expects Grainger to maintain a robust set of credit metrics, including a strong balance sheet and robust levels of free cash generation with FCF-to-Debt (after dividends) anticipated to be around 20% in 2019 and 2020. Tempering considerations include a highly competitive market with good pricing transparency, continued weakness in Canadian operations, and exposure to certain cyclical end-markets that are vulnerable to economic slowdowns.

Basically, this is a dividend that conservative income investors, such as retirees, can trust to be very safe and likely grow every year, no matter what the economy, industry or stock market is doing.

Next let's consider Grainger's business model, which I rate as 2/3 (above-average but a potential negative outlook due to secular industry margin compression).

Metric GWW Industry Median Industry Percentile Operating Margin 6.4% 4.2% 83 Net Margin 3.6% 3.0% 82 Return On Equity 20.8% 8.5% 97 Return On Assets 6.9% 3.5% 95 Return On Capital (EBIT/operating capital) 22.6% 16.1% 84

(Source: Gurufocus)

While margin compression is one of Grainger's big long-term risks (see risk section), overall profitability is pretty stable for a cyclical industrial.

(Source: Ycharts)

That profitability is all within the top-20th percentile for GWW's industry, with returns on assets and equity in the top 5% of peers.

Helping it manage the profitability compression trend of the MRO industry is the fact that 21% of its sales are from private label products that carry higher margins. The company also closed 25% of its global branches from 2010 to 2018 to cut costs.

That tells me Grainger's management knows what it's doing in allocating shareholder capital efficiently and profitably, and its industry-leading profitability confirms its executives are trustworthy and competent.

D.G. Macpherson has been the CEO since 2016 and has been with Grainger since 2008. Before taking over the top job he was COO (chief operating officer) overseeing the daily operations of this large company.

Before that, he was a top executive in GWW's global supply chain and corporate strategy divisions and before joining Grainger 12 years ago, Macpherson was a managing partner at Boston Consulting Group.

The rest of the c-suite is similarly impressive. For example, its CFO was formerly the CFO of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and was also the VP of finance & global customer fulfillment at Amazon (AMZN).

Amazon is the biggest single threat to GWW, and so having a top executive who helped run global fulfillment for them is a major asset to this future dividend king.

Grainger's shareholder-friendly corporate culture can be seen in how it's allocated $17 billion in capital since 1996. According to Morningstar here's the breakdown:

capex 24%

net acquisitions 9%

dividends 20%

share buybacks 47%

Buybacks have tended to be well executed and opportunistic, reducing GWW's share count by 52% over the last 40 years.

(Source: Ycharts)

In 2019 alone Grainger returned $1 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks proving how friendly this corporate culture is.

In the US management expects to drive about 3% to 4% CAGR sales growth while faster growth markets (like the UK) are expected to see annual sales growth as high as 20% over time.

(Source: investor presentation)

There is a lot of short-term growth uncertainty for Grainger and most MROs, due to the tariff conflict, global industrial recession and now the Wuhan outbreak disrupting supply chains.

Currently, analysts estimate Grainger will achieve management's 2020 guidance by delivering 7% EPS growth in 2020.

GWW Growth Matrix

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend (YOY) 6% 7% 3% EPS 7% 8% 8% Operating Cash Flow/share 13% 5% -11% Free Cash Flow/share 15% 8% 11% EBITDA/share 13% 6% 7% EBIT/share 15% 6% 9%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Given all the headwinds it's facing, I'm impressed with how quickly analysts expect Grainger's fundamentals to grow. That's especially true of its free cash flow, what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth.

FCF is ultimately what pays dividends, and funds buybacks and debt repayments. It's the purest form of intrinsic value there is and Grainger is doing a good job of growing FCF at its historical rate.

Through 2022 analysts expect 11.4% CAGR FCF/share growth, which is well within the historical rolling FCF/share growth range of 3% to 14% and 13% CAGR over the last 18 years.

So those are all the reasons to potentially own the world's largest MRO. But no matter the quality of any blue chip, even a future dividend king like Grainger, you have to make sure to buy at the right price if you want to earn strong double-digit long-term returns.

Valuation: $279 If You Want A Good Deal And To Earn Potential 14% CAGR Long-Term Total Returns

The way we value a company is based on the historical multiples real investors, risking real money, have paid for its dividends, earnings and various forms of cash flow.

If a company is expected to grow slower than in the past, then I use the Graham/Dodd fair value formula which is built into F.A.S.T Graphs.

a company growing at zero is worth about 8.5 PE/cash flow

a company growing between 3.25% and 15% CAGR is worth about 15 PE/cash flow

a company growing between 0% and 3.25% is worth between 8.5 and 15 PE/cash flow

In the words of Ben Graham, over time the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company". This means that we use historical multiples whenever dealing with companies that are expected to grow at historical rates.

GWW Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

FactSet growth consensus through 2023: 7.5% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 10.4% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 10.3% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 11.1% CAGR over 20 years, rolling growth rates 4% to 32% CAGR

Realistic Growth Range: 7% to 11% CAGR

Historical fair value: 19 to 20 PE

When building a realistic growth range, we consider the consensus estimates from three sources, management guidance when available, historical growth rates and secular industry outlook. We also factor in how often a company meets, beats or misses 12 and 24-month forecasts.

GWW's track record on meeting consensus forecasts is about average for industrial companies. In total we expect GWW to grow 7% to 11% CAGR over time, which is likely to justify a return to its historical fair value range of 19 to 20.

Grainger Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (all Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.05% $281 $314 $321 13-Year Median Yield 1.75% $329 $367 $377 25-Year Average Yield 1.68% $343 $383 $392 Earnings 19.7 $366 $395 $426 Operating Cash Flow 14.9 $319 $336 $301 Free Cash Flow 21.1 $363 $393 $435 EBITDA 10.0 $306 $323 $346 EBIT 12.0 $316 $336 $366 Average $328 $356 $371

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, Ycharts Yieldchart)

We use the fair value estimates for each industry appropriate multiple, during similar growth rates as is currently expected. With those, we generate a range of fundamental fair values. In 2020 the consensus forecasts indicate GWW is likely worth between $281 and $366.

We use the average of these estimates to create a reasonable approximation of what Grainger's expected fundamentals are worth in 2020, which is about $328.

Classification Margin Of Safety For 9/11 quality blue chips 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $328 Good Buy 15% $279 Strong Buy 25% $246 Very Strong Buy 35% $213 Ultra Value Buy 45% $180 Currently 6% $307

Here is how we classify Grainger in 2020, based on the 15% margin of safety we require of all blue chip quality companies to be considered good buys.

At a 6% discount GWW is merely a reasonable buy. At its good buy price, 9% lower, investors could expect about 2% CAGR better total returns than buying right now.

What kind of returns can you realistically expect from GWW growing at 7% to 11% CAGR and returning to a fair value PE of 19 to 20?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If GWW grows at the low end of its growth range and returns to the low end of historical fair value then investors can expect about 9% CAGR long-term returns.

Compare that with the 3% to 6% CAGR most asset managers expect from the broader market and you can see why we consider a future dividend king (in 2021) like Grainger to be a reasonable buy right now.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If GWW grows at the upper end of its growth range and returns to the upper end of fair value, then it could deliver about 15% CAGR total returns. Or to put another way it could potentially more than double your investment over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Grainger grows as expected through 2023 and returns to its historical 19.7 PE then investors could see about 12% CAGR medium-term returns.

But remember that GWW is not a good buy yet. That's at a 9% lower price which would shift total return potentials to the following.

11% to 17% CAGR over the next five years

about 14% CAGR over the next four years (consensus return forecast)

Why are we such a stickler about a margin of safety? Because even the bluest of blue chips can fail (just ask former aristocrat GE (NYSE:GE)) and the future is always uncertain.

Prudent investing requires buying a quality company today, at a price that compensates you for its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

Fundamentals risk is the first thing to focus on. As Brent Beshore, president of private equity firm Adventur.es explains, no company ever makes a profit because nothing ever goes wrong, but despite something always going wrong.

All Businesses Are Loosely Functioning Disasters, and some are profitable despite it.

At 30,000 feet, the world is beautiful and orderly. On the ground, it’s chaotic and confusing. Nothing ever goes to plan. Surprises lurk around every corner. Things are constantly breaking. Someone is always upset. Mistakes are made daily. Expecting anything less is being out of touch with reality. And remember, just because you’re now aware of it doesn’t change reality. It was that way before, you just didn’t realize it. Brent Beshore, private equity manager

Investors need to trust that management is trustworthy and competent and will be able to adapt to all the challenges a company will face in the future.

What are those challenges for GWW? Here's Morningstar's Brian Bernard explaining the most obvious threat to GWW achieving its expected growth rates.

The growing popularity of e-commerce has amplified price transparency and opened the door for capable Internet-based competition, most notably Amazon Business. As it stands today, we see the emergence of Amazon into the MRO distribution market as Grainger’s greatest threat... Grainger has already reduced prices, and we think the firm’s relationships with large customers and its inventory management services are key differentiators. Still, we do not view Grainger’s customer relationships or valued-added services as insurmountable advantages over the long run. Although we think pricing pressure will persist, we do not yet see a “race to the bottom"... If Grainger’s gross margins converged with Amazon’s, we estimate that the firm would struggle to generate excess returns without restructuring its business model.

Amazon is not a threat that is ever going away. The good news is that Grainger is turning towards larger national accounts to smooth out the cyclicality of its business.

The bad news is that larger customers have more pricing power that could harm profitability in the future.

Return on capital is the most important profitability metric to watch. That's pre-tax profit/operating capital and it's Joel Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat proxy.

(Source: imgflip)

Greenblatt is one of the greatest investors in history and the author of "The Little Book That Beats The Market" and "The Little Book That Still Beats The Market".

That book is where Greenblatt outlined his "magic formula" for investing which is based on a combination of valuation (low EV/EBITDA) and high quality (based on returns on capital).

(Source: Gurufocus)

GWW's return on capital is impressive, in the top 16% of its industry. BUT 2019 ROC is down significantly from the 13-year median of 43% and has been trending slightly negative over the last five years.

Moody's said in its May 2018 downgrade of Grainger (from A2, A equivalent):

The A3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectations that growing competition within the Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) supplies industry will continue to weigh on Grainger's profitability metrics. Moody's believes this increased competition along with greater market transparency will make it very challenging for the company to restore margins to prior levels. These lower margins and competitive challenges are against a backdrop of higher than historic financial leverage, although Moody's notes that leverage is still relatively low with Debt-to-EBITDA expected to be around 1.6x by the end of 2018. Grainger has a track record of strong cash flow generation and we expect this to continue over the next few years with free cash flow (after dividends) likely to be around $500 million in 2018... Moody's recognizes that Grainger's pricing and cost cutting initiatives will likely result in some level of margin recovery on higher volume over the next few years. Recent gains in US market share with profitable large and medium-sized customers, as well as opportunities to address structural and pricing inefficiencies in Canada, appear to bode well for volume growth and stabilizing margins. That said, Moody's believes these measures will ultimately be insufficient to sustainably restore profitability to previous levels, particularly in the now increasingly competitive pricing environment for MRO products. Moody's also believes that it could be more challenging for Grainger to acquire new medium-sized customers, and there is the potential for competitors to take pricing actions that could further weigh on margins in the years to come.

ROC compression could merely be due to the current industrial recession and ongoing damage tariffs are doing to the supply chain of industrial customers (and GWW itself).

Or it might be a sign that GWW's management might not be able to fully adapt to the permanent secular decline in the overall profitability of the MRO industry. This is what Moody's and Morningstar believe and the five-year data potentially supports those views.

GWW's large economies of scale and skilled management are likely to always make it one of the most profitable MROs. But if the industry's profitability is significantly impaired, then GWW might not be able to grow at its 7% to 11% CAGR expected growth rate.

Similarly, it's historical premium valuations might end up contracting down closer to the 15 or so that the Graham/Dodd fair value formula says it should trade at.

(Source: Econbrowser, Jeff Miller)

In the short term, the Wuhan outbreak threatens to damage global supply chains by disrupting shipments to and from China. That impact is likely to only last for a quarter or two, but could decrease GWW's fair value by a few percent this year (likely it would spring back in 2021).

(Source: Johns Hopkins)

The big spike in cases in COVID cases was on Feb. 13, when China switched how it reports confirmed cases. Rather than relying on lab tests, it began reporting clinical diagnoses using x-rays.

February 20th: 134 new cases (globally)

February 19th: 489 new cases

February 18th: 1900 new cases

February 17th: 2,000 new cases

February 16th: 2,200 new cases

February 15th: 2,100 new cases

February 14th: 6,500 new cases

We've now seen four consecutive days of falling COVID new cases reports, which have slowed to a trickle.

So the best available evidence is that the outbreak appears to be contained, barring another major spike in potentially underreported cases.

Speaking of foreign impacts, potential GWW investors should know that about 23% of sales are from overseas. While that means a potential growth catalyst for Grainger, it also means increasing currency risk in the future.

A strong dollar could end up hurting sales and earnings growth. This isn't likely to pose a risk to the very safe dividend but merely how fast it might grow in the future.

Finally, we can't forget that GWW is a cyclical company whose earnings can take a hit during industrial downturns and recessions.

2014 to 2016 industrial recession: 20% EPS decline

2009 Great Recession: 13% EPS decline

2000 recession: 3% EPS decline

Currently, the probability of a recession in 2021 is about 33% according to the bond market and Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics. That's down from 48% in the first week of September but up from 25% a few months ago.

Currently, the 15 most accurate economists tracked by MarketWatch expect a modest slowdown in Q1 but 1.9% growth in 2020 and 1.7% in 2021. A few weeks ago the 2020 consensus was 1.5% GDP growth.

(Source: MarketWatch)

So the good news is that no recession seems likely in 2021. The bad news is that a return to 3%+ growth seen in some quarters of 2018 also seems unlikely. I monitor 19 leading economic indicators each week representing 127 economic reports and they also support the conclusion that

economic growth of about 2% is likely in 2020

there is little evidence of accelerating growth beyond that level

As for valuation risk, that is medium for GWW. It's not overvalued but it's also potentially facing short-term multiple contractions should the broader market face a pullback/correction.

Over the long term, we doubt that the PE will contract entirely to the 14 to 16 fair value range that Graham/Dodd described as "reasonable and sound". Grainger is a dividend king in 2021 after all, and its quality is certainly above average for its industry.

But whether or not it will always trade at its historical 19 to 20 times earnings will come down to whether or not management is able to generate historical growth rates.

For now, analysts expect GWW to grow at its historical rates, which is why a 19 to 20 fair value PE on it remains reasonable.

Finally, there's volatility risk to consider.

(Source: Ycharts)

Grainger's historical volatility is about 27%, meaning that is about how much investors need to be prepared for it to decline from record highs in any given year.

For context, the S&P 500's historical volatility is 15.3% and 26.2% is the average volatility of all 395 companies on the Master List. The average dividend aristocrat has 22.1% historical volatility.

But this is just historical valuation, a statistical figure that doesn't truly encompass just how scary Grainger's declines can be at times.

GWW Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = GWW

GWW is actually in its seventh worst bear market since 1986. Note that it has suffered 10 bear markets over this time period. That's compared with the S&P 500 which has had just four (1987 22% crash, 1990 recession, 2000 tech bubble, and the Great Recession).

We don't mean to scare anyone out of owning Grainger, or any company for that matter. But understand that, despite what the media might say, no stock is a bond alternative.

(Source: Charli Bilello)

As Ben Carlson once said, "A Bad Year in the Bond Market is a Bad Day in the Stock Market."

Bonds and stocks are generally non-correlated assets.

In 92% of years that stocks fall (since 1945) bonds have been stable or gone up. Their purpose is to act as shock absorbers and decrease portfolio volatility.

This is not just so you can sleep well at night but it also prevents forced selling of quality stocks you bought at reasonable or attractive valuations to fund expenses.

Here are the risk management rules Dividend Sensei uses for running his retirement portfolio, where he keeps 100% of his life savings.

In a properly diversified and risk-managed portfolio any company, including Grainger, can make a fine income generator. As long as you buy it at a good price or better.

Bottom Line: Grainger Is A Reasonably Priced, Fast-Growing Dividend Aristocrat But Not A Good Buy Yet

W.W. Grainger is certainly a great future dividend king to consider and possibly have on your watch list.

This 9/11 quality blue chip trades at a reasonable price right now but is about 9% away from a good buy price that could result in 14% CAGR medium-term total returns and 11% to 17% CAGR long-term returns.

With a dividend growth streak that's soon to hit 49 years, this is one industrial we're happy to endorse as a potentially good buy at $279. That's for anyone who understands and is comfortable with this MRO's risk profile and who plans to own it in a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.