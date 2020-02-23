Bond Market Week In Review 2/17-2/21

The latest meeting minutes from the Fed indicate the bank is in "wait and see" mode regarding interest rates.

Investment thesis: The Treasury market is still consolidating gains just shy of recent peaks, indicating there is still a decent safety bid in the market. With the coronavirus still a major risk, this won't change anytime soon. The rest of the fixed income complex continues to catch a bid as investors reach for yield.

This week, the big news for bond traders was the release of the latest batch of Fed minutes. Let's take the data out of order, starting with risks (emphasis added):

Participants generally saw the distribution of risks to the outlook for economic activity as somewhat more favorable than at the previous meeting, al­though a number of downside risks remained prominent. The easing of trade tensions resulting from the recent agreement with China and the passage of the USMCA as well as tentative signs of stabilization in global economic growth helped reduce downside risks and appeared to buoy business sentiment. The risk of a "hard" Brexit had appeared to recede further. In addition, statistical models designed to estimate the probability of recession using financial market data suggested that the likelihood of a recession occurring over the next year had fallen notably in recent months. Still, participants generally expected trade-related uncertainty to remain somewhat elevated, and they were mindful of the possibility that the tentative signs of stabilization in global growth could fade. Geopolitical risks, especially in connection with the Middle East, remained. The threat of the coronavirus, in addition to its human toll, had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook, which participants agreed warranted close watching.

The signing of the two trade deals - one with former NAFTA signatories and the other with China - helps to lower global trade-war tensions. Going forward, the coronavirus outbreak will probably make China a bit more compliant should the US escalate trade tensions. Brexit still remains a pretty significant wildcard. While the date of a hard Brexit has been pushed forward, the latest news from the region shows a hardening of the EU and UK positions. The coronavirus threat was still too new at this meeting for the Fed to draw any meaningful conclusions. Since the meeting, the outbreak has grown far worse; analysts are projecting a healthy drop in Chinese GDP; South Korea has stated it's hurting; other Asian-Pacific countries are also suffering. It's definitely become "the" risk for the global economy.

The economy continues to have a consumer/business split, with the former doing well and the latter lagging (emphasis added).

In their discussion of the household sector, participants noted that spending growth had moderated in the fourth quarter. However, they generally expected that, in the period ahead, consumption spending would likely remain on a firm footing, supported by strong labor market conditions, rising incomes, and healthy household balance sheets. Some participants noted the upbeat tone of consumer surveys, and a few commented that their District contacts had reported solid retail sales during the holiday shopping season. In addition, many participants were encouraged by the significant pickup since last summer in residential investment, a development that reflected, in part, the effects of lower mortgage rates.

The solid labor market is central to the Fed's belief in strong consumer spending going forward. There is ample support for that view. The four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still at historically low level:

While the three, six, and 12-month moving averages for monthly job gains are still high:

Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations.

The three and six-month averages (blue and orange, respectively) are both above 200,000; the 12-month average is 171,000.

The Fed is less upbeat about business investment (emphasis added):

With respect to the business sector, participants observed that business investment and exports remained weak and that manufacturing output had declined over the past year. Looking ahead, participants were generally cautiously optimistic about the effects on the business sector of the recent favorable trade developments and the signs of stabilization in global growth. Many participants expressed the view that these developments might boost business confidence or raise export demand, which would help strengthen or at least stabilize business investment. A few participants remarked that contacts in their Districts had noted that business sentiment was brighter or that companies were intending to expand their capital expenditures this year. Several other participants, however, judged that the effect of the recent trade agreement with China would be relatively limited, as trade uncertainty would likely remain elevated, with the possibility remaining of the emergence of new tensions as well as the reescalation of existing tensions. They noted that the agreement would still leave a large portion of tariffs in place and that many firms had already been making production and supply chain adjustments in response to trade tensions.

Business investment has been soft:

Investment in non-residential equipment (in blue) and non-residential structures (in green) has been declining since late 2018. IP investment (in red) is steady.

Still, the Fed thinks rates are at an appropriate level that doesn't need to be changed:

In their consideration of monetary policy at this meeting, participants judged that it would be appropriate to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective. With regard to monetary policy beyond this meeting, participants viewed the current stance of policy as likely to remain appropriate for a time, provided that incoming information about the economy remained broadly consistent with this economic outlook. Of course, if developments emerged that led to a material reassessment of the outlook, an adjustment to the stance of monetary policy would be appropriate, in order to foster achievement of the Committee's dual-mandate objectives.

Until the next meeting or a sharp change in economic data, there won't be any big move on interest rates. That means market forces are the primary event impacting rates.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables, starting with the Treasury market:

The entire Treasury market was higher this week, led by the long-end. The TLT was up nearly 2.5%. The TLH's gain was significantly lower (relatively speaking). The belly of the curve rose modestly.

The entire Treasury complex is near two-month highs, as investors look for a safety play.

With the exception of the junk bond market (which was only off marginally), the entire bond market was higher this week. The long end of the corporate market led the way higher; emerging markets caught a bid from traders reaching for yield.

All of the charts are in a solid uptrend.

That's it for this week; see you next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.