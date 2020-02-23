International Economic Week In Review For 2/17-2/21

The PBoC cut rates, indicating that Chinese growth for the first quarter of 2020 will probably be weak.

Investment thesis: The international environment is, at best, very dicey due to the coronavirus outbreak. China will have weakness in 1Q20; it is increasingly likely that will continue into 2Q20. This will hurt Asia and, to a lesser degree, emerging markets. Data out of the EU shows a very mixed picture. As a result, don't make any new investments outside of the United States.

The World Trade Organization's world trade barometer continues to decline (emphasis added):

WTO trade statistics show that the volume of world merchandise trade was down 0.2% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous year. While the year-on-year growth figures for the fourth quarter may pick up slightly, the latest barometer reading provides no indication of a sustained recovery. Indeed, year-on-year trade growth may fall again in the first quarter of 2020, though official statistics to confirm this will only become available in June. The drop in the barometer since November has been driven by additional declines in indices for container shipping (94.8) and agricultural raw materials (90.9), as well as the plateauing of the automotive products index (100.0). Although indices for export orders (98.5), air freight (94.6) and electronic components (92.8) are all below baseline, they appear to have stabilized and would normally be expected to rise in the coming months. However, every component of the Goods Trade Barometer will be influenced by the economic impact of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of efforts to treat and contain the disease.

Here's a chart of the data: Japan's 4Q GDP contracted 1.6% Q/Q. All areas of private activity contracted Q.Q: private demand dropped 2.2%; household spending was 1.6% lower; business investment declined .6%. Final sales of domestic product - a measure of domestic demand - were -1.7% Q/Q. The trade war also hurt, sending exports -.5%. And just when you thought it couldn't get any worse (emphasis added):

The spread of the coronavirus inside Japan itself also presents a wild card. The country has had the most confirmed cases outside China, with more than 400, including those from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama. Last week, Japan recorded its first death from the virus.

It's gotten to where there is talk of Japan entering a technical recession.

The ECB published its latest meeting minutes, which offered the following analysis of the EU region (emphasis added):

The demand components of private consumption had continued to be supported by robust income developments. This had reflected the overall resilience of the labour market. Most importantly, solid growth in compensation of employees had continued. Moreover, fiscal policies – mainly in the form of lower taxes or higher transfers – had also started to contribute positively to developments in disposable income. In addition, terms of trade developments – driven by energy prices in particular – had supported annual growth in disposable income over the course of 2019. However, business investment dynamics remained weak and had been slowing since early 2019. The latest sectoral indicators suggested business investment would remain subdued in the short term. Extra-euro area exports of goods had increased in the last four months, although displaying some Brexit-related volatility.

This is a very similar dynamic to that which is occurring in the US right now. The minutes make no mention of the coronavirus, which means the analysis would now be skewed more defensively.

The Bank of India's latest meeting minutes report a dour assessment of emerging economies (emphasis added):

Among emerging market economies (EMES), the Chinese economy slowed down to a 29-year low of 6.1 per cent in 2019, caused by sluggish domestic demand and prolonged trade tensions. In Russia, available indicators point to a loss of momentum in activity in Q4:2019 with industrial production easing, although private consumption may have provided some cushion. In Brazil, activity seems to have slowed down, as reflected in a contraction in industrial production and depressed retail sales. The South African economy recorded a growth of -0.6 per cent in Q3 and is likely to have also contracted in Q4 as industrial production slumped and household spending remained subdued amidst lingering consumer pessimism.

I noted the slowdown in BRIC economies earlier this week. The slowdown in global trade referenced above will obviously contribute to future weak activity.

The People's Bank of China cut rates (emphasis added):

China said on Thursday it lowered its benchmark lending rates — a move that was widely expected by analysts as the world’s second-largest economy faced threats from an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. The country’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, cut the one-year loan prime rate from 4.15% to 4.05%, and the five-year rate from 4.80% to 4.75%. The PBOC publishes the rates every month. Thursday’s move was the first cut since October last year, according to Refinitiv data.

Cuts this small are more symbolic than meaningful. Still, it indicates that the Chinese authorities recognize that the economy needs some help.

Let's turn to this week's performance table:

There was only one "winner" - Canada was marginally higher. Russia was unchanged. China was only off .59% - which isn't bad considering the pressure the economy is under right now. Asia ex-Japan and Japan were lower, as was Australia. This indicates traders are still betting against these regions due to the problems from coronavirus.

Let's start with the good news: Canada (middle left) and the US (lower right) are in a rally. The other charts fall into two broad categories: those that have rallied a bit after the coronavirus sell-off, and those that are consolidating near the bottom of their two-month ranges.

As a result, hold off on any new international equity investment for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.