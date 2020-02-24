The Asset Allocator: Between A Rock And A Hard Place (Podcast)
One of the surprises on Blackstone Group’s Byron Wien’s annual “Ten Surprises” list was that an oil price shock would send West Texas Intermediate Crude to over $70 a barrel.
At around the same time last month, BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink made headlines with his call to CEOs to start moving away from fossil fuels.
But just as there’s little apparent difference between a black stone and a black rock, so too are their positions on fossil fuels closer than they seem on the surface.
This podcast (7:01) argues that energy companies, which today reside in the bargain basement, may be worthwhile investments, from a value-perspective if not values perspective (leaving it to listeners to determine the moral path of their portfolios).