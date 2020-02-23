Monetary Policy Is Very Exciting -- As A Luggage Problem

Luggage as a Metaphor for Monetary Policy (History Leaves Us with Lots of Baggage to Carry)

Source

Introduction

In the 1990 comedy film “Joe vs. the Volcano” actor Tom Hanks plays a confused and unhappy hypochondriac who is duped by a greedy and unethical business man into believing he is dying of a mysterious disease that causes “brain clouds.” The businessman (Lloyd Bridges) convinces Joe to use his remaining time on Earth to live it up, and then as a final act, save some remote Pacific islanders from an erupting volcano by making a human sacrifice (himself). Joe needs to get ready for his journey to the Pacific, and since all expenses are paid, decides to buy a steamer trunk. The lugubrious trunk salesman (pictured below) tells him his exotic trip is “Very exciting….as a luggage problem.” In the end Joe buys four of them, and when he is later ship-wrecked, they save him and his love interest (Meg Ryan) because they all float. The movie is silly and fun, and I’ve never been able to get the luggage salesman’s line out of my head.

The Luggage Salesman in “Joe vs. the Volcano”

Source

What reminds me of the salesman’s eccentric and funny line this time around (believe it or not) is the long-term policy impasse between the Federal Reserve and the fiscal authorities (Congress and the various administrations over many years). The latter two branches of government have wanted to keep expanding the deficit almost ad infinitum, with the result that the federal debt now exceeds $23.195 trillion (cf. Chart 1; US Debt Clock Blog, 2020) and the current annual fiscal deficit exceeds $1 trillion (Wikipedia, 2020); and this is all occurring in a time of relative peace and prosperity! It may possibly be significant however, that President Trump has just proposed a federal budget for the coming 2021 fiscal year that is projected to cut federal spending by some $4.4 trillion over ten years, with a goal of balancing the ever-burgeoning federal budget within 15 years (OMB, 2020). This has of course set off a storm of criticism in spite of the projected slow pace, and there is currently no chance at all that such a "draconian" budget could pass in this Congress.

How We Got Here

Indeed, in the most recent political cycle, the Trump Administration has proposed major budget cuts each fiscal year since taking office, but the deficit has actually grown quite enormously over the same three years, rather than shrinking as proposed. The Trump Administration appears to be trying to position itself to make future so-called fiscal probity a potential election issue of sorts, if it later decides it's a winning issue. But for years now, it hasn't been one, and the Administration has willingly joined the bi-partisan spending spree. Why the Trump Administration first proposes major cuts and then spends like crazy is a matter of practical politics no doubt. This is not in any way unique, as history has shown.

Cuts have been on the budget agenda of administrations and congresses forever, without anything much ever really happening over the last 20 years (e.g., Ronald Utt, 1996). This reflects the political reality that Congress almost never acts on meaningful cuts to spending, and when they do, either the then-sitting president vetoes the bill, or nothing much actually happens even if it passes (Chart 1). There was a bi-partisan somewhat fleeting moment of fiscal responsibility in the 1990s, but even then the reduction was doomed to be a temporary one (Stephen Moore, 1997), because long-term increases in spending were built in under entitlement programs already, and the first recession to come along would end the positive trend (which it did starting in 2001). Thus, the 2000s and 2010s saw even that brief moment of fiscal probity pass away, to be replaced by massive profligacy under the next three presidents. Today, even if we adjust the federal debt for GDP growth (Chart 2), we now have the highest net debt/GDP ratio since World War II, and thus the second highest in US history.

Chart 1: No Matter What Budget Cuts Are Proposed or Passed, The Federal Debt Has Increased Under Every President Since 1972

Source

Chart 2: Net Debt/GDP Since World War II

Source

Indeed, the Obama Administration alone, acting within a mere eight year period (only two of which could remotely be called times of national crisis), doubled the entire cumulative net federal debt which had built up over some 220 years to that point. And even in the absence of a recession or full-fledged war, the current situation under the Trump Administration is that we are generating the highest deficits (as a percentage of GDP) ever seen, outside of major economic recessions or world wars (cf. Chart 3). Projecting ahead a few years (Chart 4), we can see that net federal debt will soon exceed GDP, and there are sound reasons to fear a secular decline in future GDP growth as a result (Van R. Hoisington and Lacy H. Hunt, 2020).

Chart 3: Unsustainable Deficits (Without Assuming Any Future Recessions)

Source

Chart 4: Net Federal Debt/GDP Will Exceed 100% in About 10 Years

Source

The Federal Reserve's Response to the Perpetual Debt/Productivity Crisis

This essentially perpetual federal spending spree (and its derivative, low productivity growth) have been and still are putting huge pressure on the Federal Reserve, and they have clearly long-since succumbed to it (Kevin Wilson, 2019a; Kevin Wilson, 2019b). The Fed's long-term response has been to become powerful enablers of continued profligate federal spending by: 1) repeatedly setting monetary policy rates far too low for far too long in contradiction of the Taylor Rule (Chart 5; Kevin L. Kliesen, 2019); and 2) then periodically actually monetizing the debt via so-called "temporary/emergency" measures like "QE." The same central bank behavior, i.e., enabling irresponsible spending by their respective fiscal authorities, is now observed in essentially every major economy (Chart 6). Anyway, enabling the spending spree is at least a major part of what "QE" is really all about nowadays, given that the US financial crisis ended by late 2009 or sooner, and the global crisis ended by 2012 or sooner; and yet US "QE2-QE3" continued until late 2014 (Chart 7), and the ECB's "QE" program is still ongoing. Indeed, despite the burgeoning US federal debt totals over many years, service costs on the US debt (as a percentage of GDP) have actually fallen since 1992 (Chart 8) as a direct result of the co-ordinated decline in interest rates via Fed monetary policy under four consecutive Fed Chairs, i.e., Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen, and Powell.

Chart 5: The Fed Has Not Followed the Taylor Rule For Many Years

Source

Chart 6: Global Govt. Debt/GDP Has Soared Since 1999

Source

Chart 7: "Emergency QE" Lasted From 2009 to Late 2014

Source

Chart 8: Interest Payments on the Federal Debt Have Declined Relative to GDP

Source

In the last year or so the Fed has backed off on their long-term “rate normalization” plans (which triggered an economic slowdown because they simultaneously started "Quantitative Tightening" or "QT") and have begun to monetize the debt yet again via a stealth (unannounced) "QE4" program (Kevin Wilson, 2020). The Fed's recent decision to restart de facto "QE" was made in the absence of any current (admitted) crisis that would "justify" it, although I would argue that there has never been a real justification for such radical experimentation (Kevin Wilson, 2019a; Op. cit.). Indeed, it is symptomatic of everything that's wrong with our system that almost everyone now agrees the Fed "had to do something," and thus "QE" was as good a choice as any under the circumstances (e.g., Ray Dalio, 2018; Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises, Part 2, Greenleaf Book Group, Austin, Texas, 187p). I say this is wrong because "QE" is at best a temporary measure (which is why we are now on "QE4"), meant to boost yield-chasing and speculation through the provision of copious liquidity, rather than a means to actually repair or resolve what's wrong with the economy.

History suggests instead that the post-crisis experimental programs of the Fed and other central banks have failed to achieve any meaningful goals, merely "kicking the can down the road" and thereby trapping their respective economies in secular low GDP growth/low productivity cycles. The amazing thing is that although unemployment looks great right now (especially in the US), and the economic recovery has now lasted over ten years (Chart 9), the bond market is consistently telling us that even lower growth lies ahead. The economic data show that there is still far too much industrial capacity in the world; this is in part due to the widespread failure under easy money policies for economies to allow (or force) weak or even zombie corporations to die. The long-established benefits of Joseph Schumpeter's "creative destruction" in capitalism have in large part been circumvented. As a result, productivity growth has weakened substantially. In fact, we have reached the probable current cyclical peak without either closing the output gap or returning to "normal" money rates (Kevin Wilson, 2019c). Rates are now actually amongst the lowest ever recorded in world history (Chart 10).

Chart 9: Long-Lasting But Weak Recovery

Source

Chart 10: We Have the Lowest Interest Rates in History Now (Breaking the Records Set in 1930-1934)

Source

This is hardly a sign of strong economic growth, nor does it suggest that people expect this to change anytime soon. The Fed feels that they must reassure us that all is well, but their own actions indicate just the opposite, whether they know it or not. So we are heading into the next recession carrying a ton of monetary policy baggage, and it is not going to work out very well. Thus the Fed's perpetual easy money has not resolved our biggest economic problems, because these problems are far too big to be handled by the tinkerings of central planning technocrats. In spite of their massive experimentation, the Fed lacks the tools to effectively solve the problems at hand. That is not their fault exactly, but neither do they appear to recognize the real underlying problems.

With their desperate measures, the Fed and other central banks have inadvertently made things worse, because: 1) now there is a huge volume of negative-yielding debt (Maggie Fitzgerald, 2019) all over the world (thus weakening the banking system); 2) low rates are crushing both public and private pensions and retirement income plans (Allison Schrager, 2019); 3) debt is strangling growth in many countries ( Van R. Hoisington and Lacy H. Hunt, 2020; Op. cit.); 4) zombie corporations often make up at least 8-10% of total lending (R.N. Banerjee & B. Hofmann, 2018) in many countries (with the capital mis-allocation attendant upon all this expected to hurt productivity for quite some time); 5) wealth inequality is at 1929 levels (fomenting populist movements in many countries); and 6) risk markets have long-since formed the habit of rewarding speculation while punishing prudent investment, making the bubble ever more dangerous in the process. Along the way the largest asset bubble in history (e.g., Chart 11) has developed, and its ultimate popping or deflation is clearly both imminent and likely to be violent. Simultaneously with the Fed's blatant manipulation of the markets over a decade, all market price discovery has been utterly destroyed, and the only thing that matters now is the amount of easy money (liquidity) available for speculation. This has resulted of course in the worst kind of yield-chasing and the gross mispricing of the cost of money (capital).

Chart 11: S & P 500 Has Highest Median Price/Revenue Ratio Ever

Source

The Fed apparently has recently also felt obligated to intervene daily in the overnight repo markets for several months because private funding liquidity has dried up in response to the extremely ill-advised tightening of banking practices by regulators and Congress, and because of a global dollar shortage (Jeffrey Snider, 2019; Robert P. Balan, 2019; Lance Roberts, 2019). In fact, last week the daily Fed intervention in the repo market reached $79 billion on Thursday.

In addition to their concerns about problems in the repo markets, the Fed apparently fears that a rise in short-term interest rates (on top of the huge and growing pile of federal debt) would cause significant economic problems, especially if we were to simultaneously enter a new recession. So for a combination of reasons they have initiated this "stealth QE4" program (Nick Timiraos, 2020), which they have desperately labeled “not QE,” in an attempt to deflect public concerns. In my opinion, the repo funding crisis of the last few months does not on its surface provide any real justification for renewed "QE," although obviously financial reforms of recent years have had unintended effects that must be corrected via adjustments to the regulations or even new reforms. If one needs evidence of the Fed's actual intent however, look no further than the Fed's balance sheet ($4.180 trillion) now, versus its level in 2007 ($850 billion). This habit of using "QE" to tinker with the markets is now very clearly a truly permanent change in mindset, in sharp contrast to what we were told by Fed Chair Bernanke when all of this policy experimentation first started.

Yet this week Fed Chairman Jay Powell openly embraced the massive use of quantitative easing and forward guidance in the next recession, in spite of their obvious failures as policies during the last ten years (Kevin Wilson, 2019b; Op. cit.). This periodic effort at debt monetization and the artificial boosting of the markets is the usual response by central banks everywhere, as already stated; Japan and the Euro Zone serve as the poster children of these obviously failed policies. Given Chair Powell's stated intention to add massively more "QE" when next "needed," the total debt monetization will only grow larger and larger over time. The Fed was unable to "normalize" rates this half-cycle, and it has also failed to reduce its balance sheet significantly in spite of a "Quantitative Tightening" ("QT") episode that at first appeared to be making progress. That has almost all been given back and the Fed's balance sheet is again north of $4.180 trillion. Nevertheless, real GDP growth is again under 3%, just as it has been for ten years now, and productivity growth is still the lowest in many decades (Chart 12). "CBO" projections that it will substantially improve soon are more akin to pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking than to any sort of reality.

Chart 12: Declining Productivity Growth Since 1971

Source

Reforms Are Badly Needed

The result of the ever-declining productivity growth, is that businesses have been drifting aimlessly in a sea of uncertainty about the proper (optimal) capital allocation under a whimsical and arbitrary Federal Reserve policy regime (cf. William R. White, 2012; Judy Shelton, 2019; Joseph C. Sternberg, 2020). The problems caused by the Federal Reserve's attitude about central planning, and the collective myopia of most academic economists (including the people advising the fiscal authorities), leaves the economics community needlessly perplexed as to why productivity growth has been falling, or why capital is so grossly mis-allocated that zombie corporations are now very common all over the world (cf. R. N. Banerjee & B. Hofmann, 2018; Op. cit.). Indeed, it is not hard to show that the easy funding of zombie firms has directly harmed the growth prospects and capital allocation of healthy firms (e.g., V. V. Acharya et al., 2019).

It can be rather convincingly argued that the Fed, other central bankers, and the fiscal authorities have completely missed the point of monetary policy in the first place, which must be: 1) sustained price stability; and 2) the preservation of national currencies as stores of value (Judy Shelton, 2008). The markets will figure out just about everything else. The fiscal authorities of course share much of the blame with the Fed here, because it was the termination of the Bretton Woods monetary system by President Richard Nixon in 1971 that really started the ball rolling towards what we now see. This led to unanchored global currencies, massive speculation on the international currency exchanges, and even the massive spread of complex, layered financial derivatives that hedge various kinds of bets so convolutely that no one understands their own respective risk exposures in a potential liquidity crisis; this was also the case in 2008.

Paul Volcker plaintively asked in 1992,

"What can an exchange rate really mean in terms of everything a textbook teaches about rational economic decision making, when it changes by 30% or more in the space of 12 months, only to reverse itself? What kind of signals does that send about where a businessman should intelligently invest his capital for long-term profitability? In the grand scheme of economic life first described by Adam Smith, in which nations like individuals should concentrate on the things they do best, how can anyone decide which country produces what most efficiently when prices change so fast? The answer, to me, must be that such large swings are a symptom of a system in disarray."

Here we are almost 30 years later, and virtually none of this has been resolved. Clearly there is an urgent need to reform the International Monetary and Financial System ("IMFS"). The current "IMFS" has failed to prevent disruptive changes in global capital flows and has not maintained financial stability for quite some time now (Oliver Bush et al., 2011). Some of the pressure could be taken off the system by individual countries acting to: 1) increase the flexibility in their nominal exchange rates; 2) improve their national balance sheets; and 3) open up to the markets about the risks on those national balance sheets (Oliver Bush et al., 2011; Op. cit.). But international agreements will be needed on other reforms, including the improvement of global financial safety nets, the closing of data gaps, and co-ordinated financial regulatory reforms. Most of all, a rules-based system like Bretton Woods might be needed to solve the dilemma. The utility of this can be clearly seen when one looks at historical current account balances (Chart 13), where we see great stability under the Bretton Woods system and ever-increasing instability under the present system.

Chart 13: Fluctuating Current Account Balances Over Time

Source

The Monetary Baggage We Carry Is Killing Us

Last week economist Judy Shelton testified before the Senate as part of their advise and consent process for vetting Federal Reserve nominees. She did not come out of it very well, apparently because she is not a "mainstream" economist, and she has a long record of challenging the Establishment's view of how things really work, as already discussed. Central to that Establishment point of view are the twin assumptions that: 1) the Fed's monetary policy actions over the last few decades have been strongly supportive of the economy (especially during downturns); and 2) the actions of the fiscal authorities have likewise been very helpful, at least at times.

Both of these claims may have been more or less true 60 years ago, but they have long since been rendered untrue by major historical Fed mistakes (Kevin Wilson, 2018) and as the aftermath of 2008 shows, they are demonstrably untrue now. We are operating under an entirely ad hoc approach to monetary policy, with both the Fed and the fiscal authorities operating for many years with no set rules, nor any guiding philosophy more compelling than mere expediency. This was a significant factor in the global crisis of 2007-2012, and it is an even bigger potential problem now (cf. Chart 13 above). The current "IMFS" is merely the accidental construct of having no plan at all, which is the situation that we all fell into as a result of the ending of the Bretton Woods system in 1971. Certain temporary measures (such as the Plaza Accords) followed that event in belated attempts to re-stabilize the system, but no comprehensive new system has been put in place to replace Bretton Woods, even after almost 50 years.

The current system is not a well-thought-out one, but rather a jury-rigged abomination that so far the world has been unwilling to fix. As Judy Shelton has pointed out, the Fed's members (and if I may add, for that matter the fiscal authorities) are not omniscient (as 2008 certainly proved), but the system we have in place actually assumes that they are. This is an unfair burden to put on all of them, and they have therefore rather unsurprisingly failed. The costs to all of us have already been heavy. The cobbled-together "IMFS" which we now operate under will turn out to be very heavy baggage to have to carry into action in fighting recession, and next time it will fail us even more severely than before.

Conclusions

The financial implications for investors if the Fed undertakes massive “QE” again might be considerable (Gautam Dhingra & Christopher J. Olson, 2019). Investors in that case would do well to avoid bank stocks (e.g., SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF [KRE]; Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLF]). Investors would also do well to avoid low-rated debtor companies (e.g., many companies in the i–Shares Russell 2000 ETF [IWM] or the i-Shares Micro-Cap ETF [IWC]), which will continue to survive as zombies but will also avoid changing what’s wrong with them because of perpetual easy financing. Long Treasuries (Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund [WHOSX]; i-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF [TLT]) will do well as the recession develops, but this will likely be a trade, not a buy and hold position. Bond holders will want to keep an eye out for extreme futures market positioning as a contrary indicator. Also important would be any marked change in direction for the 5-Yr. TIPS break-even amount. After the 10-Year US Treasury passes the test of decreasing to a new low (below 1.32%) and as it nears a (prospective) yield of 0.50% to 1.00%; or alternatively whenever the Federal Reserve re-institutes a truly massive “QE” policy; or under yet another alternative the impending bear market for stocks bottoms out (whichever of these comes first), I would expect very high risk of a bond selloff. Depending on circumstances it is possible this hypothetical selloff could even be a pretty big one.

Right now, i t makes sense with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates out there, to invest some money in a gold fund like the I-Shares Gold Trust (IAU). It is a gold ETF that may be safer than some, for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. Silver, in the form of the I-Shares Silver Trust (SLV), is also a good hedge. For those discounting a possible near-term recession and bear market, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (OTCRX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a much sharper market drawdown associated with deteriorating economic data.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHOSX, TLT, OTCRX, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.