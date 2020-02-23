AMLP Continues Underperforming, Consider Other Funds

I've been bearish about the fund in the past, so I thought an update and a performance analysis might be of interest to readers.

A quick update on my previous article on ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). In that article, I was bearish about the fund due to its excessive fees, and thought it would significantly underperform, as it indeed has since. Although AMLP's distribution yield and overall valuation have somewhat improved during the past few months, the fund remains a subpar investment opportunity, for the same reasons as before.

Bearish Investment Thesis Overview

Close to seven months ago I wrote about the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), the most popular midstream MLP ETF out there, one of the few diversified funds offering fully-covered double-digit yields to shareholders, and a particularly popular fund in the Seeking Alpha dividend investment community.

As long-time readers probably know, I'm somewhat bullish about the midstream energy industry, due to its combination of rock-bottom valuations and favorable growth prospects, but also relatively bearish about most high-yield high-risk MLPs, as these do nothing but underperform year after year. I'm even more bearish about high-yield MLP funds, as these are rarely appropriate shareholder-friendly funds, but usually expensive high-risk yield-chasing vehicles. Underperformance and distribution cuts have been the norm for these funds for years, a situation that is somewhat likely to continue.

In the article, I said that even though the fund seemed like a perfect choice for dividend investors, its excessive 0.85% expense ratio, unfavorable tax structure, and emphasis on low-quality MLPs, made it a particularly poor investment choice, and that investors should strongly consider broader midstream energy funds, including Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX). These funds offer stronger returns, safer distributions, and higher-quality lower-risk holdings, but with moderately lower yields.

Something that I didn't mention last time, but seems extremely important in hindsight, is the fund's subpar distribution growth track record. AMLP's distributions have been cut at least once per year since 2015, and the fund's distributions per share have actually gone down since inception.

Distribution cuts means investors receive fewer distributions, directly reducing shareholder returns, and also serve to depress share prices in the fund's underlying holdings, which is also detrimental to shareholder returns. AMLP's previous distribution cuts were quite large, and were a significant drag on its performance.

Since I last covered AMLP, the fund has performed inline with my expectations, significantly underperforming relative to the MLPX, the S&P 500, and several high-quality MLP CEFs. Let's take a closer look.

Performance Analysis

AMLP continues to significantly underperform, with the fund posting double-digit losses, in contrast with the double-digit positive returns of the broader equities market:

AMLP also significantly underperformed relative to the broader energy industry and midstream energy industry. Investors can't blame industry woes for the fund's performance, it seems clear that its the fund and its underlying MLPs which are underperforming.

AMLP also significantly underperformed my preferred industry CEFs, First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) and the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN). These two funds also outperformed the S&P 500, no small feet considering the ongoing energy bear market, although results are somewhat dependent on cutoff dates:

Simply put, AMLP significantly underperformed all relevant peers, industry segments, and relevant markets. Dreadful results for the fund and its shareholders, but somewhat predictable, given the fund's sustained history of underperformance, constant distribution cuts, and other previously mentioned drawbacks.

Expected Shareholder Returns

Finally, I wanted to do a quick estimate of the fund's future expected shareholder returns, but first a bit of context.

If we assume that an investment's yield will remain more or less the same throughout the years, then capital appreciation should equal distribution growth. Total shareholder returns would then equal distribution growth plus distribution yield, minus expenses. This is a relatively simple formula, but one that works reasonably well for many high-yield investments.

For funds or investments with consistently negative distribution growth, such as AMLP, double-digit yields are required to ensure an appropriate valuation and reasonable shareholder returns. AMLP's distributions decreased by about 4.45% last year which, combined with the fund's 10.07% distribution yield and 0.85% expense ratio, implies total shareholder returns of about 4.77% per year.

Total shareholder returns = Distribution Yield + Distribution Growth - Expense ratio = 10.07% - 4.45% - 0.85% = 4.77%

This is a very low figure, and probably significantly less than what most investors expect when looking at the fund's yield. Nevertheless, the figures are clear. Investors shouldn't expect to see reasonable returns unless distribution cuts cease, or unless market sentiment turns decisively bullish. AMLP simply doesn't offer strong prospective returns at current valuations, double-digit distribution yields notwithstanding.

Now, the above calculations imply that the fund's distribution yield and overall valuation remains constant. This isn't a realistic assumption for a very simple reason. Currently, AMLP's expected shareholder returns are simply too low for its level of risk. Unless distribution cuts cease, yields of 12%-15% are more appropriate for a fund like AMLP, which imply significant reductions in the fund's share price with attendant shareholder losses.

As an aside, this has been the case for AMLP in the past. Constant distribution cuts, plus just general lackluster financial performance, led to plummeting share prices. Although many investors believed that these yields and share prices were the product of irrational bearish sentiment, they were actually mostly inline with industry performance. Although the worst seems to be behind us, AMLP still seems a bit overvalued:

On the other hand, MLP distributions have finally started to stabilize, with AMLP's underlying holdings posting no new distribution cuts in the third quarter of last year. If the trend holds, investors should finally start to see strong returns and distribution hikes.

In my opinion, the above seems more likely than not, but AMLP's significant drawbacks means the fund is probably not the best choice to take advantage of these positive industry trends.

Conclusion

AMLP continues to underperform due to a combination of excessive expenses, unfavorable corporate tax structure, bearish market sentiment, lackluster distribution growth, and overvaluation. Although the fund seems likely to benefit from stronger distribution yields and growth in the midstream energy industry, it remains an expensive high-risk low-quality fund, and

Moving forward, I expect AMLP to continue underperforming, for broadly the same reasons as before. Investors looking for midstream energy funds should strongly consider investing in the higher-quality lower-risk names in this space, such as FIF and MLPX, as these funds have consistently outperformed in the past and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future.

