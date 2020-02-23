Choosing The Most Sensible Utility Name Among An Extremely Insensible Sector

At the end of the day, there must be a limit to the price we're willing to pay to buy protection.

In this article, we are looking at the leading utilities and try to figure out whether there's still any meat left on these bones.

The sector is trading way and above its historical levels, but the perceived safety and stability it offers keeps the money coming into it.

Investors are buying anything these days, and that's especially true when it comes to utilities.

Summary

The Utilities sector, just like the market as a whole, is trading at a high multiple, both historically (relative basis) as well as on an absolute basis.

A multiple of ~20x is neither cheap, nor attractive, and that's especially true for the Utilities sector that trade with a 21.1x multiple, which is full 2 points higher than the S&P 500's multiple of 19.1x.

In this article, we are focusing on the largest utilities in the world, out of which 5 are based in the US. We are trying to see whether we can point out at a name that make sense to put money into among a sector that doesn't look as if it deserves increasing the exposure to.

Twisted Market and an Even More Twisted Sector

Something is twisted with this market.

Current and past Fed members can keep claiming that the monetary policy has nothing to do with inflating the valuations of risky assets, but anyone who look at this market understand that ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) led to TINA (There Is No Alternative), TINA led to FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), and FOMO has led to this:

...as well as to this:

Many people are focusing on the technology sector (XLK), viewing it as the poster child of the monetary policy's bubbly outcome.

We, however, believe that those are the defensive sectors that are actually proving how distorted this market has become. True, these sectors haven't gone up (anywhere) like the high-flying FANG-gang (and the like), but they aren't - and never been - supposed to!

There's a reason why these sectors are being referred to as "defensive": They suppose to be less risky/volatile, consequently delivering investors with lower returns (and less heart attacks too).

Guess what? This isn't the case recently. And when we say "recently" we are already looking at few good years. Mot weeks, not months, not even a couple of years.

Utilities Sector vs. Entire Market

When one compares the most defensive sector, Utilities, to the entire market, S&P 500, there are two things that suppose to be very clear:

1) Investing in the Utilities sector comes with lower volatility.

Under most circumstances that is true, but if you look at the below chart, you can easily see that over the past 5 years, the blue-line (representing the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLU)) has been hoovering above the yellow-line (representing the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)) at least half of the time!

2) Over time, the entire market is expected to deliver a higher (even much higher) return than the Utilities.

If this isn't the case over less than two months (2020 YTD), when the coronavirus is creating extra fear (yet, speaking of a twisted market, the S&P 500 is u 5%...) - we can accept that.

Even when we look over the past year - a period that saw the Fed making an extreme "flik-flak", from tightening to easing - we can understand (though barely...) why XLU would (perhaps, somehow) outperform the entire SPY.

Nevertheless, when we see the exact same thing happening over the past 3 years (below first chart), let alone 5 years (below first chart), that is something we find to be not only out of the norm (to say the least), but most probably imply that the Utilities sector is trading well above what one would ,or should, define as an acceptable valuation.

Utilities Kings

Here are the ten largest utilities, worldwide, based on market-cap:

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) / US

Enel SpA (aka "Enel"; OTCPK:ESOCF, OTCPK:ENLAY) / Italy

Iberdrola SA (OTCPK:IBDRY, OTCPK:IBDSF) / Spain

Dominion Energy Inc (D) / US

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) / US

Southern Co (SO) / US

National Grid PLC (NGG, OTCPK:NGGTF) / UK

Exelon Corp (EXC) / US

Electricite de France SA (aka "EDF"; OTCPK:ECIFF, OTCPK:ECIFY) / France

Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY, OTCPK:ENGQF) / France

In this article we are looking at the (available) data for these top-10 names. Nonetheless, due to technical difficulties (Y-Charts doesn't provide complete data for all names, especially the foreign ones that don't trade on a main board) we're mostly focusing on the US-based names, that are (anyhow) more popular and to a large extent more interesting/attractive.

We are going through many aspects related to these companies, and for each aspect we try to look at the most-, and least-, promising names. After doing that, we end up with identifying the most-, and least-, attractive utilities.

Performance

Let's start this long journey by looking at the (amazing) performance that (most of those) utilities have delivered over recent years.

Performance YTD:

Truth is, this is not a too short period to make anything out of. Why do we bring it up then? For two reasons:

1) Showing how out of the ordinary the performance of utilities is, even (and especially) over such a short period.

2) Emphasizing that the out-performance of EDF isn't something you should be impressed with, because (as you'll see in the next few charts) this is only a very recent, technical-in-nature, perhaps temporary, bounce, following years of significant under-performance.

Performance over the past year:

Enel NEE Iberdrola SO NGG D Engie DUK EXC EDF

Performance since Christmas 2018:

Enel SO NEE Iberdrola NGG Engie D DUK EXC EDF

Performance over the past 3 years:

Enel NEE Iberdrola Engie SO EXC EDF DUK D NGG

Performance over the past 5 years:

NEE Enel Iberdrola SO EXC DUK D NGG Engie EDF

If we have to rank the ten utilities based on their performance over the past years from both consistency and volatility, we would have three groups:

Top-Tier: Enel, NEE, Iberdrola, and SO. This four names are making the top-4 (with only one exception) through each and every examined period.

Middle-Tier: Engie, EXC, D. These three names are certainly not as good as the top four are, but they are somewhat better than the bottom three. They've not been part of the top-3, but they are not often part of the bottom-3 either.

Low-Tier: DUK, NGG, EDF. In almost all periods, these three names have been ranked among the bottom half of the pack.

Distributions

One of the main features of the Utilities sector, that attract many investors, especially when rates and yields are so low, is the generous income stream it provides.

Current Dividend Yield (past year view):

Engie (Only 4.65% yield, according to SA data) NGG D DUK Enel SO Iberdrola EXC EDF NEE

Unsurprisingly, some of the best performers are among the lower-paying names, while some of the less-stellar performers are among the higher-paying names.

Interestingly though, Enel, SO, and Iberdola - three of the top-four performers - are paying more handsomely than EXC (mid-tier) and EDF (low-tier), two names that belong to the bottom half of performers.

Dividend Yield Growth (past 3 years):

Iberdrola NEE D Enel EXC DUK SO NGG EDF

(Engie isn't rated here)

Again, it's not surprising to see the leading performers like Iberdola, NEE, and Enel among the names that have grown their distributions the most over the past three years.

Dividend Yield Growth (past 5 years):

Enel NEE D Iberdrola DUK EXC SO NGG EDF

(Engie isn't rated here)

Over the long run, there's a high correlation between the names with the highest dividend growth to those that are the best performers. Enel, NEE, and Iberdola are taking 3 out of the top 4 spots here.

SO is the only "top-tier" name with a relatively disappointing dividend growth (compared to its peer group).

D - 3rd place in both highest dividend and highest dividend growth - shows why many investors like it that much.

On the other side of the spectrum, NGG and EDF (and to a certain extent EXC and DUK) show exactly why they are not top-tier choices.

Valuations

P/E Ratio - TTM (past year):

While this isn't the most accurate measure, the main point we wish to make here is to point at how stretched valuations are.

Even if we take the highest (of D) and lowest (of EDF) ratios out, the avergae of the remaining 8 (Engie has a P/E of 47.37 based on SA data) is 28.7x

Even if we only include the 5 US-based names (NEE, D, DUK, SO, and EXC) we end up with a P/E ratio that is greater than 25x.

These are rich, very rich, multiples.

Forward P/E (past year):

Thing is, even based on the available forward P/E data, the average multiple for the five American names is 21.7x. That's neither cheap in absolute terms, nor attractive in relative terms.

Look (below) how multiples have inflated over the past year. That's almost unprecedented.

Profit & Loss Items

Revenue - TTM (past 5 years growth):

Surprisingly, SO is the only "top-tier" that make it into the top-4 when it comes to revenue growth. The other top-pier members - NEE, Enel, and Iberdrola - are only ranked, 5th, 6th, and 7th, respectively (among 9 names, as Engie isn't rated here).

Unsurprisingly, NGG and EDF continue to occupy the bottom spots. here too.

EBITDA - TTM (past 5 years growth):

SO (by far) D EXC NEE DUK Iberdrola Enel EDF NGG

SO is on a league of its own here, but only Enel (!!!), and the too-familiar faces of EDF and NGG really disappoint.

Operating Income - TTM (past 5 years growth):

Not major differences compared to the previous chart, especially not when it comes to the disappointing names.

Iberdola with an impressing performance, and NEE with somewhat disappointing performance are the ones catching the eye.

Net Income - TTM (past 5 years growth):

Except for EDF that suddenly emerge as an earnings growth house (not really, no growth over the past two years), all the top-tier names are making it to the top-5 here, with Enel and SO powering up with triple-digit growth.

NGG is a sad story when it comes to earnings, but D is also steaming its overall clean/good record with a troubling negative bottom-line growth.

Revenue Estimates

Valuations are stretched, but perhaps future growth justify part of it? Through the revenue estimates we can see which names are potentially able to justify the current valuations with possibly upcoming improvements.

What we're doing below is looking at the changes in the expected growth over the past year. Putting it differently, we are basically asking: Is the market today more optimistic about the future (estimates) compared to where it was a year ago?

Again, its important to understand that the below charts don't look at the absolute-future growth, rather measure how is that future growth is seen today compared to a year ago (on a relative basis). You can still grow by 10% next year, but if a year ago you were expected to grow by 20% - the (relative) change would be negative.

If the expected future growth is now lower than it was a year ago, how can we justify the current valuations!?

Revenue Estimates - Current Fiscal Year:

SO and EXC are the most questionable ones based on the current fiscal year revenue expectations. On the other hand, D and DUK are the ones that saw the most significant improvement when it comes to the market expectations.

Revenue Estimates - Next Fiscal Year:

EDF and Engie (something to do with France?) are the most questionable ones based on the current fiscal year revenue expectations. On the other hand, D and DUK are the ones that saw the most significant improvement when it comes to the market expectations.

Revenue Estimates - 2 Fiscal Years Ahead:

This is probably a bit too-far out to treat it too seriously. However, you can see that over the past year, the market expectations haven't improved by much.

EPS Estimates

EPS Estimates - Current Fiscal Year:

Although the market is expecting very little from SO when it comes to the top line, there are high hopes when it comes to the bottom line. Frankly, I'm not sure how the two metrics go hand-in-hand, as this means that the market either expects much higher margins (not an easy task for a utility) and/or much lower expenses.

Unlike SO, EXC is ranked low on both ends (top and bottom lines), something that makes more sense.

EPS Estimates - Next Fiscal Year:

A more-or-less similar picture to the previous one, with a lot of faith being put in NEE, and a lot of distrust being put in EXC...

EPS Estimates - 2 Fiscal Years Ahead:

Again, too far out to be taken too seriously, but clearly - the market likes and count on NEE and SO earnings abilities the most.

Debt-related Items

Debt-to-EBITDA (past 5 years growth):

In a market that is appreciating companies that take advantage of very low financing costs, we perhaps should praise those that took on the most debt in recent years.

Still, if we keep looking at things in a more traditional-conservative way, i.e. too much debt isn't a healthy policy, NGG and EXC are ones that stand-out with growing their debt/EBITDA levels over the past 5 years.

Enel and D have managed to improve their position when it comes to this aspect, which is a bit surprising (or is it?), taking into consideration that the economy and consumption were on good footing during these years.

Net Total Long-Term Debt (past 5 years growth):

And if you were looking to an answer how come debt/EBITDA levels haven't improved - and actually worsened - in recent years, here it is: More debt; way more than the growth of the EBITDA.

Wit the exception of NGG and EDF, all other names have increased their net total long-term significantly, led by EXC and SO.

Bottom Line

Frankly, we can't identify even one name among the US-based utilities that deserves us putting more money into right now.

They are all looking overvalued, and in some cases, extremely overvalued, especially when even the future revenue and/or EPS estimates aren't supporting the current very rich valuations.

The only reasons that still find investors buying these utilities are:

1) Monetary policy, mostly the expectations that rates are likely to move down further from here.

There's a 89.3% (!) probability for the Fed to cut rates this year at least once, and a 60% chance for at least two cuts!!!

Source: CME Group

2) Defensive perception.

Sure, utilities are defensive holdings. But at what price? Is there a limit to how much we're willing to pay for a defense?

Think of it for a minute... How much are you willing to pay as a premium to buy an insurance policy to cover the value of your house or your car? 1%? 3%? 5%? 10%? Surely, it can be the entire value of the asset you protect, right?

So there must be a ceiling, a cap to how much we're willing to pay for protection. Aren't we paying way too high of a premium to enjoy the perceived "protection" of these utilities already?

3) Traditional correlation.

Lower rates/yields = Higher prices for rate-sensitive instruments, including utilities.

While that's factually true, one has to ask himself: At which point this (technical) correlation should surrender itself to a fundamental disconnection. In more simple words, when do we stop chasing utilities prices today, regardless how high they are, just because we expect them to be higher tomorrow?

And by the way, isn't that the exact definition of a ponzi scheme?

Just asking...

