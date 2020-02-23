Kiplinger Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees February Report

The articles were titled, '25 stocks every retiree should own', and '20 for 20 retirement years'. The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing, periodically lists retirement tips. This 40 stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 9/26/19 and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/19.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/19, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks, (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 9/26/19,by Brian Bollinger, "...should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

The list was cut to 40 as three stocks showed up on both lists.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.24% To 49.07% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger February Reliable Retirement Dogs Into 2021

Seven of ten top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these February dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 70% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 19, 2021 were:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM) was projected to net $490.70, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 59% over the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $380.55, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp (MDP) was projected to net $332.10, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was projected to net $254.20, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% over the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) was projected to net $190.93, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream (MMP) was projected to net $171.19, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) was projected to net $166.99, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) was projected to net $129.93, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) was projected to net $121.18 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from fourteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% greater than the market as a whole.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) was projected to net $112.42 based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 8% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Top Yield Dog To Show A 3.7% Loss to Mid-February, 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 was:

LTC Properties (LTC) projected a loss of $37.04 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from ten analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 66% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40Kiplinger ReliableRetirement Stocks Per February Target Gains

40 Kiplinger ReliableRetirement Stocks Per February Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Kiplinger ReliableRetirement Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one real estate sector representative, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) [1].

In second place was the first of two communication services representatives, Meredith Corp (MDP) [2], followed in seventh place by AT&T Inc [T].

Five energy stocks occupied third through sixth, and, ninth places: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) [3], Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) [4], Enbridge Inc (ENB) [5], Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) [6], and ONEOK Inc (OKE) [9.

Finally, a single consumer cyclical representative occupied the tenth slot, International Paper Co (IP) to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top ten by yield for February.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 7.87%-44.97 Upsides While (32) Four Lowly Down-siders Sank -0.84% To -7.4%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 35.7% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To February 2021

Ten top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 2/19/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (33) Delivering 29.15% Vs. (34 ) 21.48% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 2021

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 35.7% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 49.07%

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most-reliable retiree dividend dogs as of February 19 were: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT); Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); Meredith Corp (MDP); Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM); AT&T Inc (T), with prices ranging from $12.60 to $38.44.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of February 19 were: Enbridge Inc (ENB); International Paper Co (IP); Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM); Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP); ONEOK Inc (OKE), whose prices ranged from $41.97 to $76.75.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: ebay.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.