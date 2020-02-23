Why Pandemic Bonds Aren't Such A Bad Idea

I'm not convinced it is such a bad instrument although it could be improved/innovated upon.

In 2017, the World Bank issued a first; a pandemic bond. These bonds seem designed to shift the financial risks of a global pandemic to investors. These securities have a high coupon but when there's a (significant) outbreak the principal is (partially) lost to the investor. Against the backdrop of Covid-19 they are heavily criticized in financial media for example here and here.

The criticism seems opportunistic to me and rather shortsighted. In reality, the bonds are an interesting innovation that could ultimately create value for all stakeholders involved.

Triggers are very late

The triggers are very complex (potentially a flaw, see prospectus) but for example, require 200 deaths in one country and an additional 20 in another. In the particular case at hand, the originating country is very large. It can do a lot of damage without ever reaching another country. There is also a minimum timeline of 12 weeks after the initial outbreak.

First, off all I think an issuer could more easily deploy other readily available resources in the knowledge that it could be refunded if the outbreak were to reach certain milestones.

I can imagine an issuer would like to set different or lower thresholds. It would be good practice to set up objective triggers that can be verified readily by all involved parties without too much discussion. It will not make much of a difference to the viability of an issue if conditions of the payout would trigger fast. At the same time if triggers are very easily hit this has consequences for the cost of the financing.

I can imagine a trigger like a WHO declaration of a global health emergency or outbreaks reaching two pre-defined metropolitan areas. To combat the global health problems posed by viruses it doesn't matter whether something is actually a "pandemic". What really matters is to combat human lives lost not where these humans happen to reside.

It is not enough money

The initial bonds added up to $425 million in principal. One criticism is that this is nothing compared to the cost of a pandemic. Obviously China is spending a multiple of that amount. However, I think this is not a valid criticism because there are theoretically no barriers to scale up bonds like this. For a first issue of its kind, it is an impressive amount.

It is not enough money per country

There is a distribution key across all countries that are hurt by a pandemic. This is sort of an offshoot of the criticism that the bond payout is not large enough. Scale it up and the payments will be larger.

The interest is going to high-income countries and high income investors

It is assumed by critics holders of these bonds are high-income countries and high-income investors. About 75% of the buyers of the issue were fro Europe and another 20% in Europe. Most of the A issue were bought by cat-risk specialist bond buyers and the largest buyer of B issues were pension funds.

Speaking on a relative basis I'm fairly sure they are right these were acquired by organizations in relatively prosperous countries. The party that puts its capital at risk indeed receives the interest rate payment.

Provided you are interested in issuing a pandemic bond you're doing so on the basis that it's a good deal or in this specific deal perhaps to build out an asset class. The criticism assumes that receiving the interest is the better deal. Meanwhile, the bonds are about to lose ~50% of principal if Covid-19 meets the relevant triggers and only avoided getting triggered in 2018 (potentially losing up to 60%) in their existence because the number of deaths requirment in a second country condition was not met. These bonds were issued in 2017.

The return is very high

The return on these bonds is 6.5% + 6m USD LIBOR and 11.6% + 6m USD Libor on maturities of 3 years. The criticism seems a bit opportunistic to me. The bonds narrowly missed a potential 2018 trigger and by my estimate are likely to get triggered now anyway, yet the yield is considered rich. The coupons are notionally high but generally speaking high coupons do definitely not result in high achieved returns to investors.

Even if the coupon is too high I believe it could be considered an interesting investment by the issuer to establish an attractive future funding platform able to more than offset initial losses.

The return will look very high if a bond doesn't get triggered. You see the same thing with bonds of banks. They pay quite large coupons and that's great but once a crisis arrives you are suddenly looking at catastrophic losses that wipe out a decade or more of gains.

I can see that the coupons are high compared to high-yield bonds even but these trade at historical low rates and are much, much more liquid. High yield bonds can sometimes still result in a payout after restructuring. Sometimes you receive some equity in a restructured company for example. Companies can sometimes issue shares or take other measures to stave off a default. With these bonds if the triggers get hit, you are in a world of hit and there's no redemption.

The bonds are privately issued and not easy to trade which likely required higher coupons as well.

Yes, the coupons are large but it is way too early to tell whether the expected return is too high.

No high returns earned by developing countries

Another criticism is that it doesn't benefit developing countries because funds of the World Bank are flowing to relatively prosperous countries. I think this is missing the forest for the trees. This is the first issue of its kind. The coupons are not paid to developing countries but the principal will go there if triggers are met (these kind of triggers are much more likely to get hit in developing countries due to less developed health care systems etc.). Even a pandemic originating in a relatively well-established country (like China) is a grave threat to emerging markets with less developed health systems because it can go viral and more easily spread there.

Developing countries have to pay very high-interest rates on debt. If issues like this are ramped up it would benefit emerging countries a great deal. In the future, certain developing countries could even issue these as a kind of insurance. If they issue relatively short maturity bonds and roll those over these could trade primarily priced at the cat-risk instead of incorporating a lot of country risk. If a virus strikes an emerging market its economy, tax-raising ability would take a hit. Meanwhile, a lot of spending would be required. The countercyclical payout would be a welcome relief.

They would have to issue dollar bond and, at times, the exchange rate can work against them and increase the expense of the coupons or repayment of capital but if a crisis were to strike many expenses incurred will also cost dollars right at a time its currency would likely trade very weak.

There is no diversification benefit

In the odd-lot podcast by Bloomberg where they review this structure negatively it is thought of as adding no diversification benefits. It is posited that prices of the bond are going to move with markets because pandemics move markets.

Well, they should tell the stock market because I don't think it noticed in 2018 and it is up 4.5% in the first 1 1/2 month of this potential pandemic.

Data by YCharts

I do think the payout is anti-cyclical. If you structure a bond like this correctly the payout will benefit a country just when it needs it. A devastating pandemic on a global scale would likely result in asset classes selling off in a broad sense. There's a saying that the only thing going up in a crisis is correlation.

But these bonds will generally not be triggered through a normal run-off the mill recession (for those who remember those) or a period of increased corporate default rates. Clearly, the trigger is quite different. Do they offer a diversified benefit under all circumstances? Clearly, they don't but my estimate is that the return of these bonds is sufficiently uncorrelated from other asset classes to result in a real benefit towards decreasing portfolio volatility.

Did the World Bank overpay?

I think you can argue the World Bank overpaid on ~7%+ and ~12%+ debt with a three-year maturity for triggers that were proven non-trivial to be met. On the other hand the bonds had a very close call and are on a path to a substantial loss.

But even if the World Bank were to have made a bad deal, you could also argue initiating a track record of successful pandemic bonds could shape a new asset class that benefits many poor nations that happen to get very unlucky. It would

Should you buy these bonds?

The bonds are a bit difficult to buy and I can't get a quote. They are issued under the IBRD (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. They are QIB (qualified institutional buyer and traded under 144D. That's true for about 30% of the high yield market so there are probably readers that can try and get them. The way I interpret the prospectus the max payout for the A notes tied to Coronavirus is just shy of 17% but the B-notes can be on the hook for 100%.

Source: Prospectus

The notes pay a monthly interest which means you are likely to pick up the March coupon.

I understand the Class B tranche has traded below 40% of par even as soon as 2018.

I'd only consider the B-note if it traded below 0.8% of face value but the A-note could be interesting if it trades below 80% of par. That would look good with respect to the Covid-19 outbreak but it doesn't leave much of a margin of safety for any further setbacks in the months to go.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.