Despite Recent Spike, Dropbox Is Still A Cheap Stock

Friday was a rough day to be a Dropbox (DBX) bear.

The stock soared, rising the most since the company's IPO, on the day that followed the 4Q19 earnings release. The bullish reaction seemed justified, in my opinion. Not only did Dropbox deliver another all-around beat, keeping its earnings track record immaculate, but the company also (1) revised its long-term financial targets substantially higher and (2) introduced a generous share repurchase program to be financed by the company's growing pile of cash.

No softness to be found

It is hard to pick one particular metric that best illustrates Dropbox's strong performance in the fourth quarter. Paying users continued to grow at the same mid-teen pace of the past eight quarters, while ARPU (average revenue per paying user) growth of 5% continued to accelerate modestly -- see graph below. Combined, both metrics help to explain the ex-FX revenue increase of 20% in 4Q19, quite an impressive number for a SaaS company that already produces nearly $2 billion in annual recurring revenue.

However, what seemed most impressive about Dropbox's P&L was the improvement in profitability. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin expanded YOY by nearly 200 bps, while op margin leaped 460 bps to 15.6%. Some of the expansion can probably be credited to gains of scale. But it also looks like the company has shifted gears to focus on profitable growth, as R&D and S&M expenses increased YOY at a more moderate pace. Given the rollout of the "new Dropbox" in 2019, this may be the time for the company to trim investments in the platform and user acquisition and switch the attention to paid customer conversion.

The fourth quarter may have been just a taste of what's to come next. Dropbox beefed up its 2024 op margin target by an impressive eight percentage points to 29% at the mid-point of the guidance range. Add to the substantial outlook improvement the company's announced intention to retire about 6% of outstanding shares through stock buybacks, and one can see why DBX was one of the very few bullish stories during an overall bearish day in the markets.

Stock still cheap

Despite the impressive 20% share price move after earnings, it is worth noting that DBX has been underperforming the markets by quite a bit. Investors that bought shares as recently as August 2019, for example, are still under water. As a result, valuations still seem far from stretched to me, particularly for a company that has been managing to grow revenues, gross margin, earnings, user base, ARPU and billings at a solid pace while spitting out large quantities of cash.

While performance guarantees can not be offered, Dropbox has set the bar high for itself. Assuming the company is able to deliver on its long-term cash goal (i.e. $1 billion in free cash flow), I estimate that shares currently trade at a multi-year forward EV-to-FCF of only 8.2x. Considering the growth opportunities and predictability of the SaaS model, such multiple looks particularly attractive, and so does a long-term PEG (current-year P/E divided by analysts' five-year EPS growth projections times 100) of merely 1.1x. For comparison, SaaS peers Box (BOX) and salesforce.com (CRM) trade at a PEG of 2.2x or higher.

Due to the combination of strong fundamentals, encouraging growth prospects, revenue stability and relatively low stock valuations, I continue to see in DBX a good investment opportunity at current levels.

