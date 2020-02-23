Top Coronavirus Stock Plays

Coronavirus will have a bigger impact of the economy than equity markets are currently pricing in.

Buy The Dip On Coronavirus Fears

With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq trading at record highs, we are amazed to see nearly 80% of the companies on our Watch List (over 200 stocks) trading over -20% below their highs made in the past five years. We have already demonstrated to what extent the rally in the U.S. equity indexes has narrowed to only a handful of stocks (see Big 4 Vs. S&P 496). One of these stocks, Apple, issued a revenue warning Monday, stating this past week that coronavirus will impact sales and likely cause iPhone shortages with China-based factories shut down. The market punished Apple’s stock, for about half a day, as the -3% pull-back incited buy-the-dip traders to rush in. Apple’s stock managed to return to record highs following the revenue warning.

Perhaps the market is too complacent regarding the impact of coronavirus virus on economic growth and company sales. Market participants are looking back to SARS in 2003 and recognizing that health epidemics pass quickly. Even if markets are discounting the gravity of coronavirus, the process of investors looking past this health risk has been extremely rapid.

Apple and the other high-flyer tech stocks with supply chains in China have seen the minimal downside in their share prices quickly reversed higher, often back to record highs. There however remain other non-tech companies, whose share prices have also taken a hit from coronavirus, but have yet to rally. We see opportunities in airline stocks, cruise ships, casino stocks, and biopharma stocks. The one common thread in these groups is that most names are relatively attractively valued and share prices are not trading at nose-bleed highs. Airlines, cruise ship, and casino company stock have been sold-off over the measure of quarantine taken to prevent the spread of the virus. Biopharma stocks have been trading at attractive values independent of coronavirus, but the epidemic seems to be breathing new life into this industry.

To diversify portfolios away from stocks already trading at record highs, and to play a “buy the coronavirus dip”, we like a selection of companies from these four industries. All of our companies are appropriate for an ESG-focused portfolio.

Cruise Lines

The cruise ship stocks have come off hard on the coronavirus scare. The Diamond Princess ordeal is taking the wind out of the sails of cruise ship operators. Bookings for cruises have dropped and the uncertainty over when coronavirus will be contained have added selling pressure to these stocks. We looked at all the listed cruise ship stocks and found that Carnival offer the best combination of fundamentals and chart technicals.

Carnival is still expected to grow revenue and earnings by 7% over the next year. Valuation is exceptional, as the stock is trading at the cheapest end of its historical range while also remaining attractive compared to other consumer discretionary stocks. Carnival’s balance sheet is strong, profitability remains elevated compared to peers, and a 4.6% annual dividend pays investors to wait in this stock.

Carnival’s price chart below shows that the coronavirus stifled a rally attempt in this stock from last fall. The recent sell-off did not managed to push price below the prior low of 2019. We can reasonably expect a change in trend to be playing out in Carnival’s stock.

Airlines

U.S. airlines decided a couple weeks ago to stop service between the U.S. and China until April. International flights to Asia in general are running with limited passengers aboard. Markets have again sold off airline stocks on uncertainty over the impact on airline revenue. We think that airlines are another a buy-the-dip opportunity. We like two airlines stocks in particular.

Delta has been a growth stock in our rankings for some time. Our long-term growth rate on Delta is 10% and, given that we have been in a growth market, Delta’s stock has been in an up-trend. The chart of Delta below shows that the price has already recovered half of the quick coronavirus sell-off. While the dip is now modest, we still see more upside in Delta going into next quarter.

American Airlines offers a good complement to Delta in an investment portfolio. While Delta is a growth stock, American can be considered a value stock. American is trading cheap both relative to peers and relative to its own past valuation history.

The chart of American is compelling, having fallen -50% from 2018, then forming a solid base over the past six months in the $25 - $30 range. With the recent 2020 low in price coming above the 2019 lows, we are constructive on American Airlines going forward.

Casinos

China and Macau gaming stocks have been another victim of the coronavirus quarantine. While Wynn and Las Vegas Sands are attractive, our call goes to Melco Resorts. We see the cheapest valuations among gaming stocks in Melco.

Technically, Melco is setting up a solid base, having just tested once again this key horizontal support level. As coronavirus fears dissipate, the path of least resistance will be higher for Melco.

BioPharma

It is worth noting, in Friday’s big sell-off seeing the Nasdaq down -2.00%, that Pharma indexes finished the day in positive territory. While Biopharma companies have not been hit by coronavirus, these stocks have lagged massively the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Logically, biopharma companies will be turned to in the search for a vaccine for coronavirus. Additionally, a rotation from growth towards value stocks will also favour biopharma stocks. We like two biopharma companies in particular.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals offers a solid 14% revenue and earnings growth rate along will attractive valuation measures. The forward P/E for Alexion Pharmaceuticals is 9.1x, the among the lowest in the healthcare sector.

The chart of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also inviting for an investment today. The two-year horizontal price range has extended from just below $100 to $140 per share. At $103 at Friday’s close, price remains at the low end of this trading range.

Incyte Corporation offers a similar attractive mix of strong growth and cheap historic valuation measures.

Incyte’s stock came well off early 2020 highs and is rebounding. We believe that this dip in Incyte’s price will continue to be bought and the recent high will be eclipsed later this year.

Conclusion

Coronavirus is a short-term disruption to global economic activity. Investors should be aggressive in buying value stocks that have been hit by coronavirus fears.

