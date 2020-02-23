Assessing CompX International Ahead Of Its Q4 Earnings

CompX International (CIX) operates in the security and protection industry mainly in North America. The company has a market cap of $184 million and pays out a dividend of $0.28 per share which currently equates to a yield of approximately 1.9%. Management is expected to announce its fourth quarter and full year results at the back-end of this month.

CompX has a very attractive valuation at present. Its price to earnings ratio comes in at 11.9, p/b at 1.2, p/s at 1.5 and price to cash-flow at 10.9. What really piqued our interest though in this stock its balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter for example, $160 million was reported on the balance sheet. Total liabilities came in at just under $17 million. Furthermore, at the end of Q3, over $50 million of cash and equivalents was reported on the balance sheet

When we see companies with low valuations but very strong balance sheets like we have in CompX, the problem is invariably growth. Earnings are the main driver of stock-price appreciation on Wall-Street which is why companies with far worse financials can outperform significantly if the growth is there.

In CompX International for example at present EBIT of $17.1 million (trailing average) is $700,000 lower than the operating profit reported in 2018 ($17.8 million). Suffice it to say, we will need to see an excellent Q4 for EBIT in 2019 to come in higher than last year.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares attempted to break-out above their 2013 highs last month but did not succeed on this attempt. Q4 earnings though may provide another opportunity for shares to break above long-term resistance.

We state this because although growth may have slowed (5%+ drop in EBIT in Q3), margins have remained robust. Gross margins over a trailing average presently come in at 31.1% and operating margins come in at 14%. These figures inform us that competition is not eating into CompX´s existing market share.

What investors need to remember about slow growers (with excellent balance sheets) is the following. The cycle of every business model is that assets creates sales which then lead to earnings and cash-flow.

The amount of total reported assets in CIX´s recent quarter came in at $176.4 million. Its net income comes in at $15.4 million over a trailing twelve-month average. This means the firm´s present return on assets percentage comes in at 11.45%. This is a really attractive number for this company and we will explain why.

When companies such as CompX has such little outgoings, it makes it so much easier to build its asset base over time. Furthermore, because there is never an imminent need to displace with capital, management can be vert strategic with respect to how it builds its asset base.

For example, over a trailing twelve-month average, the company has generated almost $17million in operating cash-flow. Out of this kitty, just over $7 million was used for investing activities and $3.2 million was used to pay the dividend to shareholders. So basically, what investors are getting here is a firm which is continuing to raise the bar with respect to capital expenditure but also is meaningfully increasing its cash-balance and net-worth every year. As mentioned earlier, all the firm has to do is to be strategic with its spending every year to ensure quality assets are added to the balance sheet. We already know (to date) what CompX´s assets are producing with respect to earnings yield. All what we want here as long-term investors is more of the same.

Therefore, to sum up, as long as we see no outliers in CompX´s upcoming earnings, we may initiate a long-term position here. We will be watching margins closely to ensure there has not been any erosion. From a bullish perspective (and what the financials are indicating), fourth quarter earnings could easily end up being the catalyst to drive the share-price above those 2013 highs.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.