ARDC: A Higher-Yield Credit Fund With Tailwinds

Two tailwinds of the fund are the high and growing coverage which may result in a distribution increase.

The fund's 23% allocation to junior CLO debt is a sweet spot in our view between straight loans and CLO equity in the current market environment.

Junior CLO debt is not an asset class that gets a lot of attention in the current environment of strong capital gains on equity investments and eye-popping yields on CLO equity. However, this part of the credit market deserves a careful look given its more attractive risk/reward in our view. In this article we discuss the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) which is a fund with a significant allocation to this part of the market.

We like ARDC for its sector-beating historic returns, strong earnings and growing distribution coverage as well as a share repurchase program which provides another potential source of NAV gains. The downsides of the fund are a more compressed discount valuation and above average fees.

Meet ARDC

ARDC is a $566m total asset fund with a focus on the loan and high-yield bond markets. The underlying duration exposure is pretty evenly split at 51% fixed and 49% floating-rate. Half of the portfolio is allocated to high-yield bonds, another quarter in CLO debt with an additional 22% in loans and 8% in CLO equity.

In our view the advantage of CLO debt to CLO equity funds lies in lower fees and leverage costs as well as much better discount valuation which results in improved risk/reward. CLO equity funds do provide about twice the yield of ARDC however in embedded leverage terms we estimate they are 5-6x more leveraged than ARDC. This 100% reward for 600% additional "risk" does not look like a bargain to us. A big reason for this dynamic has to do with CLO equity fund higher management and interest expenses as well as high incentive fees.

A Sector-Beating Yield

The fund does have a higher-than-average fee although this is mitigated somewhat by its wider than average discount as well as above-average yield. Once we take this into account the post-discount fee is just 0.1% above the sector average.

The fund has consistently delivered a sector-beating yield as well as a yield well above the sector benchmark ETF.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Strong NII Drives Distributions

Net investment income of the fund has grown every year since 2015. The current distribution coverage is at a high of 108%. The last time the coverage was around this level the fund increased its payouts.

Source: Ares

The fund's leverage facility has a cost of 0.95% over Libor. Since the last shareholder report was filed Libor has moved lower by about 0.2% which should add another 0.07% to the earnings yield.

The credit facility held by the fund stands in contrast to the leverage instruments used by the CLO equity funds which tend to be senior notes and preferred stocks. In our view the ARDC facility, which is a more standard loan fund facility has three advantages. First, it is a floating-rate facility which means that it is typically significantly cheaper than fixed-rate instruments. For example ECC issued senior notes at 6.6875% and 6.75% as well as preferred stock at 7.75% versus the ARDC credit facility which in fixed-terms costs about 3%. OXLC, in addition to preferred stocks, does have a repo agreement in place which is based off Libor but the spread on it is 3.35% versus 0.95% for ARDC.

Secondly, it has benefited from the recent dovish Fed pivot which reduced the cost of leverage by more than half from its peak in late 2018. Thirdly, credit facilities do not have regulatory asset coverage tests that limit distribution payments to common shareholders unlike bonds and preferred stocks.

But A More Compressed Discount Valuation

On a discount valuation basis, the fund has converged closer to the rest of the loan sector after trading well wider. We think this is mitigated somewhat by the fact that the loan sector itself is trading at a wide discount to the rest of the CEF market. Also, given the fund's yield advantage, we would expect the discount to continue tightening against the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Sector-Beating NAV Returns

The fund has consistently beaten the sector, delivering strong returns across a number of timeframes.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Although this has come at the cost of somewhat higher volatility and historic drawdowns.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

A Potential Boost From The Repurchase Program

The fund has a share repurchase program in place where, since 2015, it has repurchased 566,217 shares at an average discount of -15.3%, representing about 2% of total shares. In the past year the fund has repurchased about 47,502 shares. The management has authority to buy back shares at a discount of 10% or wider. The fact that the fund has actively bought back shares shows that it is practicing good governance (buying back shares reduces net assets and fund fees so it is not always popular with management). It also provides an immediate boost to the NAV.

And The Risks?

There is no way around the fact that BB CLO tranches are leveraged investments on portfolios of loans. It's also true that the cost of senior mezz is many times what it was prior to the crisis which leaves less spread to the junior mezz tranches. Finally, the strong performance of both equity and junior mezz CLO investments during the financial crisis was in part likely due to the fact that the crisis originated from the mortgage rather than the corporate part of the economy which may not be the case next time. Finally, according to Guggenheim, the upgrade/downgrade ratio has shifted against the loan market, suggesting that overall quality has moved lower.

Source: Guggenheim

That said, we do think that the combination of the improved CLO 2.0 structure, strong through-the-cycle historic performance, embedded credit and waterfall mitigants, subordination provided by CLO equity, active management, still decent interest coverage by loan issuers should all provide mitigants if we go through a period of widening credit spreads.

Source: Moody's

Conclusion

In our view ARDC provides a good vehicle for owning the CLO debt part of the credit market. It is still trading at an attractive, if tighter, discount. The fund has delivered consistent sector-beating returns as well as growing earnings. Finally, a share repurchase program signals good governance and can potentially provide a boost to NAV should we go through a risk-off period in markets.

Check out Systematic Income and get access to our unique suite of interactive tools that uncover the fund markets (CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds) as well as preferred stocks and baby bonds. Follow our systematic allocation framework for a rational top-down and bottom-up approach to income investing that highlights the most attractive sectors, fund types and individual funds. Follow along with activist CEF investors, track UNII and coverage metrics, check out our target-yield portfolios and systematic strategies, slice and dice funds - and much more. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.