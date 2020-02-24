Amarin's Upgrade, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Amarin Looks Promising Ahead of Full Year Results, Receives Upgrade

Amarin (AMRN) received a boost when Citigroup upgraded its stock to Buy. The target price for the stock has been set at $24 a share, showing considerable upside from the current market price, but still below its recent highs of $26 post-approval. The report stated, “We still believe Vascepa sales will accelerate strongly over the next couple years. With AMRN trading ~27% lower since November, we see now as an attractive time to buy. Also, we believe AMRN will likely emerge from the ongoing IP litigation with Vascepa exclusivity largely intact."

Amarin has shown pretty choppy performance in the stock market in the past 12 months. However, with some latest developments, it is expected that long term investors will be able to yield rewards from their investments.

One of the biggest growth drivers for the company is expected to be its performance with regard to Vascepa, which is its flagship product. The drug has a massive market opportunity ahead. It is estimated that nearly 40 million Americans currently take medication or use statins to lower their blood cholesterol. The entire market is estimated to be worth nearly $500 billion where Vascepa does not have any close competition.

While Vascepa continues to prove its worth in the market, the peer group seems to be struggling. Its prominent competitors such as Acasti Pharma (ACST) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are currently working on their drug candidates CaPre and Epanova respectively. Acasti recently provided disappointing update of a Phase 3 trial for the drug. The company noted a highly atypical placebo response in its topline triglyceride reduction primary endpoint. Later, the company confirmed that it would be exploring some unexpected findings which may have impacted the topline results.

AstraZeneca, on the other hand, announced that it would stop its Phase 3 trial of Epanova due to disappointing results. The decision was taken after the recommendation from an independent Data Monitoring Committee. The committee believed that the drug had a “low likelihood” of providing benefit to patients suffering from mixed dyslipidemia and an increased risk of CVD. Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmacuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, said, “We are disappointed by these results, but we remain committed to addressing the needs of patients in the cardiovascular space where we have an extensive pipeline.”

Overall, the path seems to be clear for Vascepa with two of its most competitive peers out of the way. However, the company has several other challenges as well. The company is currently embroiled in several lawsuits, the most prominent one being its patent infringement fight with Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY). The court is expected to provide its verdict by 31st of March.

Amarin stock has shown mixed performance in the market. While it remained volatile in the past 12 months, the stock has lost over 10 percent this year so far. However, with new and positive milestones ahead, the stock is in position to bounce back. The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year results on February 25th. Amarin is largely expected to report encouraging numbers along with positive updates about its various other projects. With these catalysts lined up, the stock seems to be trading below its fair value and offers an attractive entry point.

Bellerophon Reports Positive Phase 2 Data

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) stock shot up as the company reported positive for its Phase 2 clinical trial PULSE PHPF 002. The trial was set to evaluate the performance of its lead drug candidate INOpulse in patients suffering from pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis. INOpulse is a combination drug and device system and is designed to deliver doses of nitric oxide.

The top line results from the trial showed that acute treatment using INOpulse showed statistically and clinically significant improvements in hemodynamic parameters. It also achieved 21 percent reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance with increased benefit (p<0.01) on dose escalation from iNO30 (30 mcg/kg IBW/hr) to iNO45 (45 mcg/kg IBW/hr). The mean pulmonary arterial pressure showed 12 percent reduction. The treatment was well tolerated and showed no safety concerns for any of the doses.

Further, subjects using iNO30 and iNO45 maintained their level of moderate to vigorous physical activity while subjects on placebo showed deteriorated performance. Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon said, “The benefits demonstrated in our multiple Phase 2 studies support INOpulse’s potential to become a transformative therapy for PH-PF patients. The hemodynamic dose response data generated in PHPF-002 validate the pulmonary vasodilatory capability of INOpulse, confirming the therapeutic benefit of iNO30 and supporting further benefit on iNO45.”

Bellerophon is currently working on three drug candidates using its INOpulse platform. It aims to target various conditions such as pulmonary hypertension linked to the interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension associated with the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis. All these treatments are currently in the Phase II of development. Bellerophon had reported the positive data from Cohort 2 of the Phase II/III trial of INOpulse for PH-ILD in December, 2019. The trial had demonstrated statistically significant improvement in moderate to vigorous physical activity or MVPA.

BrainStorm Reports Mixed Results

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) stock dipped as the company reported its FY2019 results. Its net loss for the year stood at $23.2 million, up from $13.9 million in net loss it had reported for the previous year. On per share basis, the loss stood at $1.06 while in the previous year, the figure stood at $0.70.

The company also provided corporate highlights such as the receipt of notice of US Patent Allowance for its NurOwn Cellular Therapeutic Technology Platform. BrainStorm also received the patent for the platform in Japan. Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of BrainStorm said, “2019 was a tremendous year for BrainStorm, with significant progress and achievements across all clinical and operational fronts. Most importantly, we fully enrolled our pivotal, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial of NurOwn® for the treatment of ALS.” The company recently reported that it held a high level meeting with the FDA to discuss potential NurOwn® regulatory pathways for approval in ALS. The FDA confirmed that the Phase 3 trial is fully enrolled and is collecting data which is critical for evaluating the efficacy of NurOwn. The agency will also take cognizance of “totality of the evidence” in the upcoming Phase 3 data.

Apart from these details, the company also provided figures related to various expense heads. BrainStorm incurred $17.2 million worth of research and development expenditure, up from $8.3 million it had spent in the previous year. Its General and Administrative expenses for the year also increased from $5.77 million to $5.79 million on Year over Year basis. The company is now working on enrolment for its Phase 2 open-label, multicenter study of repeated intrathecal administration of NurOwn (autologous MSC-NTF cells) in patients suffering from progressive MS. By the end of 2-19, BrainStorm had reached 50 percent of the target by enrolling 10 patients.

