Prologis Inc. Focuses On Key Markets To Deliver Value

Prologis (PLD) is a leading real estate firm in the industrial and logistics REIT segment. Its portfolio is spread across four continents, giving it a unique global edge. Prologis also has the distinction of being the only REIT included in the list of Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations. The REIT firm has accumulated an impressive array of collaborators with prime names such as BMW, Amazon and Proctor & Gamble included in its client list. The REIT mainly caters to Business to Business clients and retail/online fulfillment segment.

The Growth Story

While Prologis has grown over the years through organic development, it has been part of one of the biggest mergers and acquisitions stories in the real estate sector. The company recently reported the completion of its acquisition of Liberty Property Trust. The acquisition has been valued at $13 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction conferred the right upon Liberty stockholders to get each of their shares converted into 0.675 shares of Prologis common stock.

The acquisition will not only provide Prologis with access to several key locations but will also diversify its portfolio and strengthen its position in the market. It is estimated that the transaction will add nearly 325 new customers to Prologis’s roster while augmenting the relationship with 180 of its existing clients. Prologis also aims to achieve synergies with this acquisition as it is expected that the REIT will be able to save nearly $120 million in corporate and general administrative costs due to lease adjustments and lower interest expenses.

With this acquisition, Prologis has obtained 108 million square foot logistics operating portfolio while there is also development pipeline consisting of 4.9 million square feet real estate. Prologis chairman and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam said, "By adding Liberty's portfolio to ours, we expand our footprint in important locations and benefit from immediate operational cost savings." Liberty Property Trust had its business spread across the United States and the United Kingdom. It was mainly involved in development and management of logistics, research and development facilities and warehouse real estate. It served over 1,200 clients with its 112 million square feet portfolio. The acquisition was initially announced in October, 2019.

The Holdings

While the acquisition has provided an extra edge to Prologis’s portfolio, the REIT already had a well diversified bouquet of properties. Apart from geographical diversification on account of the REIT managing properties in the United States and the United Kingdom, it also serves different segments of industrial REIT segment.

The four main categories served by the REIT are Gateway Distribution, Multi Market Distribution, City Distribution and Last Touch. This mix ensures that the REIT is able to serve different parts of logistics and supply chain. Its Gateway Distribution mainly serves sea logistics and intermodal ports while its multi-market distribution real estate offer functional advantages. The REIT’s city distribution and Last Touch facilities are mainly geared towards its ecommerce partners. The City Distribution properties help these companies in storing goods for 1 to 2 days shipping to large markets whereas Last Touch real estate caters to clients which need to deliver goods within a couple of hours. The latter properties are situated in densely populated areas and generally have high entry barriers.

As on December 31, 2019, Prologis has 964 million square feet under its management. The holding of the REIT consists of 4,649 buildings spread across 19 countries on 4 continents. This is one of the most unique features of Prologis as REIT companies tend to be concentrated in one country or relatively restricted geographic area. However, by spreading its portfolio across the continents, the REIT manages to add diversification to its risk profile. Apart from diversifying its holdings, the REIT has diversified its client base as well. Prologis currently serves nearly 5,500 clients belonging to different sectors.

The Operational Performance

Prologis recently reported its fourth quarter results where it also raised the guidance for FY2020. For its FY2019, the net earnings per diluted share stood at $2.46 while for the fourth quarter it was at $0.61. However, one of the most relevant metrics for REIT is its Core Funds from Operations or Core FFO. Prologis reported $0.84 for the fourth quarter as its Core FFO per share, up from $0.80 it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the full financial year, the figure stood at $3.31 per share, up from $3.03 per share.

While its operational performance looks good, the REIT sports strong balance sheet as well. Prologis ended its fourth quarter with Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4x which is in line with industrial average. Further, the REIT also showed $4.8 billion worth of liquid net asset. For FY 2020, the Prologis expects its net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $1.98 and $2.13 while its Core FFO will likely be between $3.67 and $3.75 per share. Prologis has A3 rating from Moody’s and A- rating from S&P for its fixed income securities. This robust rating may help the REIT in raising debt at more favorable terms, thus aiding its capital expansion.

Investment Thesis

Prologis stock has shown strong performance in the market. in the past 12 months, its stock has grown over 38 percent. At the same time, its Year to Date growth stands at over 11 percent, mainly owing its recent acquisition announcement. The deal is likely to deliver positive impetus to the stock price through its synergies. Further, it is also important to look at the dividend track record of the REIT. Prologis reported its latest dividend payment at $0.58 per share. The current dividend yield for Prologis stands at 2.4 percent, which is slightly on the lower side. However, it is more than made up for by the consistency in the payment of dividend. Overall, Prologis offers a good opportunity for long term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.