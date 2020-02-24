Gold's Safety Value Magnified By Apple Warning

Who would have thought that words from the world’s most highly valued tech company could have a measurable impact on gold prices? Yet, that’s exactly what happened this week as a warning from Apple Inc. (AAPL) sent investors scurrying to buy gold. In this report, we’ll discuss this latest development as I make the case that gold’s most critical factors support a continued intermediate-term (3-6 month) rising trend. Among these factors are increasing worries over the global growth outlook and the metal’s rising relative strength versus Treasury bonds.

Ignoring the fact that the U.S. major indices are near record highs, investors can’t seem to shake off their case of the jitters as anticipation of future economic turbulence is becoming widespread. The rising demand for safety has been especially visible in the latest upside breakout in the gold price. This can be seen in the following chart, which shows the continued upward progress of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold-tracking vehicle. The gold ETF’s latest breakout this week confirms that the safe haven trade for the precious metal is alive and well, and that investors aren’t completely convinced that the global economic outlook has returned to normal.

(Source: BigCharts)

Gold’s latest rally to new yearly highs on February 18 came on the back of a warning from Apple that the company would likely be unable to meet first-quarter sales expectations due to coronavirus-related pressures to its supply chain. Apple’s warning was enough to send investors scurrying to various safe havens, including gold, U.S. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar. Yet, despite the latest strength to the U.S. dollar index, gold was still propelled to multi-year highs - a testament to its “fear factor,” as investors are still worried about the potential for a spreading worldwide pandemic.

Further underscoring the threat to global growth posed by the virus, China’s central bank lowered its medium-term interest rate on February 17. The move was initiated by officials at the People’s Bank as a means of lifting the burden from the nation’s business sector as it relates to the coronavirus, according to a Reuters report. Gold traders were happy to see this, for it implies that liquidity is becoming more abundant in financial markets around the world. This is categorically good news for gold, since gold typically benefits from increased liquidity.

Speaking of rates, in my previous commentary, I mentioned that falling U.S. interest rates were another key factor behind gold’s recent price strength. Specifically, I wrote that lower rates serve to “increase gold’s appeal as a hedge against another global economic slowdown and are perhaps gold’s biggest ally.” The reason for this is that falling rates reflect a lack of optimistic over global economic growth prospects in the virus’s wake, which, in turn, heightens gold’s appeal as an alternative to risky equities. Further, lower rates mean less competition for non-yielding gold from sovereign bonds.

But gold has another advantage over bonds right now. Not only is the trend for U.S. Treasury yields still pointed downward, but the gold price is outperforming Treasury bond prices on a comparative basis. Shown below is a graph which underscores this outperformance; it’s the ratio of the gold price versus the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which is my favorite bond market proxy.

(Source: StockCharts)

As you can see here, the gold versus Treasury bond ratio shown above is trending higher above its 50-day line. This is technical confirmation that gold’s outperformance is more than just a temporary anomaly. Indeed, gold’s relative strength versus T-bonds has been ongoing since late 2019, telling us that there’s a clear preference for gold vis-à-vis T-bonds as a safety hedge among defense-minded investors. As I’ve previously emphasized, as long as gold’s relative strength versus TLH continues, investors are justified in maintaining long positions in the metal.

Now that we’ve established gold’s fundamental support, let’s take a look at the psychological backdrop for the precious metals. The current trader sentiment for both gold and silver is perplexing, to say the least. Surprisingly, just 58% of retail traders are net long the yellow metal, compared with 42% short, while the ratio of traders long-to-short is currently 1.41 to 1. Although many contrarian-minded investors would consider the fact that most retail traders are bullish on gold as a problem for the metal’s near-term outlook, I view the 58% bullish sentiment as a net positive.

(Source: DailyFX)

Considering that gold has been clearly in a rising trend for weeks now, there should be more than just 58% of traders bullish on the metal. The danger to gold’s near-term outlook typically occurs when the percentage of bulls exceeds 80%, so there’s still potentially room for gold to continue rising before it becomes “overbought.”

In contrast to gold, however, traders are incredibly bullish on silver. According to DailyFX, 91% of retail traders are currently bullish on the white metal’s outlook. This is truly remarkable in view of the fact that, before its 3% rally on February 18, silver prices had been slumping for the last several weeks. The white metal also has drastically underperformed gold for several months now.

(Source: DailyFX)

Given silver’s historical tendency to closely track gold prices when gold demand is rising, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a continued upward move in silver prices. But based on the fact that a vast majority of retail traders are bullish on silver’s outlook, I’d recommend underweighting silver versus gold from a portfolio standpoint. There’s simply too much optimism over silver’s outlook (from a contrarian’s perspective) to justify being heavily committed to silver right now. I also maintain that relative price strength considerations should always be given precedence over underperformance - or even undervaluation - and to that end, gold’s relative strength position should be respected, while the temptation to load up on “undervalued” silver should be ignored. In short, gold should be favored over silver.

In summary, there’s still plenty of potential support for gold in the intermediate term. Among those supporting factors are continued economic growth fears arising from the coronavirus. The persistence of those fears is prompting central banks worldwide to boost liquidity by lowering interest rates, thereby increasing gold’s safety appeal among investors. Falling rates are unequivocally good news for gold, since non-yielding bullion tends to outperform in an ultra-low interest rate environment characterized by abundant liquidity. Accordingly, investors are justified in maintaining long positions in gold bullion and gold ETFs as a hedge against sluggish global growth.

On a strategic note, I currently have a short-term trading position in the iShares Gold Trust ETF. I recommend using the 14.93 level as a stop-loss for trading positions in IAU. This level is the nearest pivotal low for the ETF, and I would consider a decisive intraday violation of this level as a reversal of IAU’s immediate-term (1-4 week) rising trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.