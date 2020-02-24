IsoRay Is Set For Further Growth

We believe the shares have further to run, but keep an eye on cash levels.

Besides brachytherapy for prostate cancer, which is the main usage today, the seeds can be used against other cancers, and the company has no international sales yet.

It is still in the early innings of capturing an increasing market.

Some 10 weeks ago, we saw a lot of potential in shares of IsoRay (NYSEMKT:ISR), a company which is the sole user of Cesium-131, which outperforms other isotopes in brachytherapy (a treatment for certain cancers).

We won't regurgitate those advantages and the markets which we discussed in the previous article, or you can also go to the company's website or read fellow SA contributor Accord Partners' article.

As such, IsoRay has quite a market to conquer with the TAM at least at $1 billion (from the May IR presentation):

Our thesis is starting to play out quite nicely. The company's Cesium-131 based cancer treatments are effective, cheap and produce less side effects than other radiation. The shares have rallied some 50% or so in those 10 weeks:

In the meantime, the company has had another quarter with results and the CC, so we wonder whether things have changed and whether the shares are still a good buy.

What's clear from the graph below is that progress, both in revenue growth and operations, has continued:

Growth

IsoRay has a number of growth vectors:

Prostate brachytherapy +16%

New physicians

Reimbursement

Blue Build release H2

GammaTile - Revenues still nominal, exciting potential for new indication

MIM head and neck software

Its 'bread and butter' business is prostate brachytherapy, revenues of which grew 16% in Q4 and these amount to 89% of revenues. However, the quarter was a little stunted by holidays, and January already seems a lot better with a 30% rise in sales y/y (or +45% sequentially).

There are several ways the company can increase growth. Education and training efforts leading to new physicians signing up is one, and with respect to the number of physicians, 2019 was a very useful year (from the Q2CC):

For the trailing 12 months ending December 31 2019, our net new physician customer account increased 39% versus the previous 12 month period.

This won't instantly lead to higher sales - it's more of a slow grind - but the more physicians are on board, the more likely it becomes that word of mouth becomes a meaningful driver, given the advantages of brachytherapy with Cesium-131 as explained in our previous article. For those who do not have access to that, we reproduce the slide from the May IR presentation:

Reimbursement is a natural driver, needless to say, but there is little progress to report (Q2CC):

CMS staff has recommended the IsoRay be granted the ICD 10 PCS codes we submitted last year for reimbursement in the inpatient DRG setting. We still hope to hear back from CMS this spring of the formal notification of approval for these new codes taking effect on October 1st, 2020.

But given the recommendation, there doesn't seem to be any reason to worry the formal notification will not be forthcoming.

Blue Build is IsoRay's proprietary disposable delivery service addressing the customization segment (adapting to individual patient anatomy, used in 25% of cases) of the prostate brachytherapy market.

After receiving feedback, management now believes the design is right and the product is ready for a wider release, and management believes it will contribute more meaningful in H2 2020, i.e., fiscal 2020 - so, the next two quarters.

The company is already producing 11% of its revenues for other tachytherapies besides prostate cancer. Part of these involves its customer GT Medical Technologies, whose GammaTile therapy approval has been broadened by the FDA to include patients with newly diagnosed malignant brain cancers.

IsoRay functions as GT Medical's manufacturer and supplier, so the company is happy with this expanded market opportunity, leading to more substantial sales, which so far have been nominal.

Given the increasing size of GT Medical's sales force and the GammaTile centers it is setting up, a ramp of some sort seems not far off (from the Q2CC):

We feel those are all positive directions that we're moving that will propel us into the future, as well as once GammaTile moves into full production, particularly with their indication to now use on a first line basis as opposed to a secondary basis.

But not instantly (from the Q2CC):

They have things like hospital, logistics and licensing and administration requirements all kinds of stuff that you know can be cumbersome and time consuming.

There are other opportunities besides prostate and brain cancer (see the slide at the start of the article), but these are the biggest market opportunities at the moment.

However, IsoRay also engaged with MIM Software to provide a new treatment program for head and neck cancers. MIM Software brings its planning and imaging software to bear on IsoRay's Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which will give physicians the ability to more accurately plan and execute a precise radiation treatment with less adverse side effects, lowering the barriers for adoption.

With zero sales coming from overseas, this also looks like a significant opportunity to us, although it wasn't discussed on the CC. The company has distributors in Russia and Peru (the one in Italy expired), but not yet sales.

Q3 results

From the 10-Q:

Margins

Gross margin increased over last year on higher revenue and lower isotope unit cost.

The company also experienced a notable improvement in operational performance in the quarter, with all three components of operational cost declining in dollar terms (see the table from the 10-Q above), reducing operating loss notably to $903K (from $1,429K a year ago).

The most remarkable was the 33% decrease in R&D expenditures to just $277K, which was (from the Q2CC):

the result of lower overall protocol expenses combined with reduced spending related to the development of the Blu Build delivery system which is currently in limited market release, as well as the year-over-year decline in collaborative research expenses related to GammaTile therapy.

However, this lull in R&D spending isn't going to last, and it will get back to its usual $300K-400K per quarter level in 2020, which isn't a dramatic increase (in the order of $100K).

Cash

Cash flow is also improving, although still quite negative. IsoRay had $3.18 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4, and management claims this is sufficient to get the company through 2020.

However, we don't rule out another financing. Looking back at the last five years, these have been remarkably scarce:

In addition to a possible financing, there are more shares on the way (10 million+ new shares). From the 10-Q:

Valuation

Valuation is, of course, considerable after the strong rally of the last 4-5 months, and with that, at least some part of the future is already priced in.

Analyst predict the company will keep on making small losses in the fiscal years (ending in June) 2020 and 2021, but revenues will climb from almost $10 million in FY2020 to $14.03 million in FY2021, implying revenue will grow markedly.

Risk

The company sources its Cesium-131 in Russia from two nuclear reactors. There are two risks involved here:

Shutdown of the reactors

Competitors moving in

The first isn't entirely imaginary (from the 10-Q):

Our source of supply of Cesium-131 from Russia is historically produced using one of two nuclear reactors which supply the irradiation needed for Cesium-131 production. One of the Russian nuclear reactors was shut down from December 2017 until August 2018, and the other Russian nuclear reactor shut down in August 2019 and continues to be shut down in 2020 for an indeterminate period. As a result of these scheduled shutdowns, only one of the Company's historic Russian suppliers of Cesium-131 is available during these periods.

However, there seem to be plenty of other suppliers as well (from the Q2CC, our emphasis):

So we evaluate our suppliers all the time and we will continue to all always do that and we look for areas to bring costs down and I do want to say that that's never going to be at the expense of growth. We want to manage our business very with a lot of fiscal responsibility but a look to growing.



And so we're going to continue to look at those suppliers, be it the reactors who supply our radioactive isotope or someone who supplies strands for some of our products, we're going to continue to evaluate them, we're going to continue to work to keep our costs down.

So, we don't think that this is a significant risk.

On the second, it seems possible for other companies to source Cesium-131, but in order to produce it into different forms used in medical interventions, two barriers have to be overcome:

Any competitor has to go through the whole process of FDA approval.

Producing the different forms in which it is used in medical interventions like brachytherapy isn't so easy.

The isotope is used in numerous different forms (from the 10-K):

In fiscal year 2019, the Company delivered approximately 48% of its Cesium-131 seeds to customers configured in Mick® cartridges, approximately 37% of its Cesium-131 seeds configured in stranded and pre-loaded in a needle form, 8% of its Cesium-131 seeds configured in a braided strand form, 3% of its Cesium-131 seeds sold in a loose configuration and the remaining 4% configured in either a pre-loaded in a needle, Blu Build™, or stranded form.

To our knowledge, IsoRay is the sole producer of these, involving a proprietary process (from the 10-K):

To produce the Cesium-131 brachytherapy seed, a proprietary chemical separation is performed that results in 99.9% pure Cesium-131 isotope. Purified Cesium-131 is adsorbed onto a ceramic core containing a gold X-ray marker. This internal core assembly is subsequently inserted into a titanium capsule that is then welded shut and becomes a sealed radioactive source and a biocompatible medical device.

The problems for competitors are underlined by the fact that GT Medical basically uses IsoRay as contract manufacturer, rather than sourcing its own Cesium and trying to manufacture its own seeds.

Conclusion

With IsoRay as the sole producer for Cesium-131, which outperforms other isotopes in brachytherapy, the future seems pretty attractive. The company is still small in relation to the $1 billion TAM.

It is slowly but surely putting the pieces together for a more accelerated growth, and we feel there is more upside in the shares, despite the already impressive run and considerable valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ISR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.