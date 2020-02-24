U.K. Inflation Jumps - Just Transient Issues

This is just transience - this specific change in inflation will lead to no change in monetary policy.

The question becomes whether this is a general rise in prices or some combination of known and transient issues that will pass on their own.

U.K. CPI inflation jumped in December, which could be a worrying sign that the Bank of England will raise interest rates.

That inflation target

The Bank of England has an inflation target - 1% either side of 2% inflation. If they miss this, then they've got to write a letter to the Chancellor stating why they've missed it - a harsh punishment, all can agree. They do though take the target seriously even so.

Thus, if inflation looks like running ahead of that target, we can expect interest rate rises - below and cuts.

We've a jump in the CPI inflation rate for the month of December. Quite a large one too - is this the prelude to a rate rise?

The answer is no, certainly not. For we can identify where that jump comes from and also see that it's not part of some general rise in pricing across the economy. Rather, it's a couple of specific issues - ones not amenable to changes in monetary policy, and therefore, not things that we'll change monetary policy to try to deal with. Further, these specific issues will drop out of the index over time.

The VAT example

Just to give an example of this sort of transient issue. The CPI is based upon consumer prices, that's pretty much explicit in the name of the index. Changes in VAT change consumer prices, obviously enough. But when VAT rates change, we don't find changes in interest rates in order to slow - or create if VAT is lowered - the resultant inflation to get back to target. The government changing taxation is clearly a change in inflation, but it's not a change amenable to being dealt with by a change in monetary policy.

It's also true that a change in VAT will only be in the index for 12 months. We measure year on year after all, so in the 13th month, the effect of the change in VAT drops out of consideration. That is, we get a steep change in prices, not the continual change, which is the inflation we're trying to control.

CPI inflation

We have the December number:

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 1.8% in January 2020, increasing from 1.4% in December 2019.

A big jump:

(CPI for the U.K. from the Office for National Statistics)

That's a pretty big monthly jump, and we'd certainly want to investigate it. The cause is this:

The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in January 2020 came from housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+0.55 percentage points), which increased by 0.19 percentage points since December 2019.

A price cap was imposed on what the utility companies could charge. Which meant, of course, that everyone moved their charges up to the price cap.

This is a transient issue.

We caution, however, that most of the jump was due to base effects in motor fuels and electricity inflation, the former related to Brent prices and the latter to Ofgem’s cap on electricity and gas bills. Both are expected to fade in coming months and to depress the headline from April.

It's all something that will go away soon enough without action from anyone at all. Thus, no policy change is required.

Core inflation

The BoE is less vehement on this point than the Federal Reserve, but they do still pay attention to it. There are two parts to the economy that we know have prices that are more variable than those more generally. That's food and energy. That variability can and will be up or down - we are not talking about sectors which are subject to greater inflationary pressures, but rather to greater price variability.

So, if we want to measure general inflationary pressure - what we are interested in - we don't want to be worried about a change in, say, potato prices, which will then reverse soon enough. We thus have this concept of the core inflation rate - the more general one minus food and energy.

As I say the Fed is explicit in that it targets the core inflation rate, the BoE is only doing so quietly, possibly implicitly.

PPI

As a little check on this, we also have the producer price index numbers, which have also jumped.

The headline rate of output inflation for goods leaving the factory gate was 1.1% on the year to January 2020, up from 0.9% in December 2019.

The growth rate of prices for materials and fuels used in the manufacturing process was 2.1% on the year to January 2020, up from 0.9% in December 2019.

Petroleum products made the largest upward contribution to the change in the annual rate of output inflation.

The jump is again though in that non-core component: fuel prices. Something that's simply not usefully controlled by monetary policy - global prices are fixed globally - and thus, we'd not change monetary policy because of it. And again, it's non-core, so we tend not to worry about it when thinking of inflation more generally.

My view

If U.K. inflation does make a comeback, then the BoE will raise rates to kill it off. We are at what we're pretty sure is at least close to full employment, we have GDP growth and real wage growth. At some point, the expansion is going to run into those inflationary pressures.

The question is, when? The answer being, not yet. Our latest figures show a jump in inflation, sure, but these are transient and non-core issues that will take care of themselves.

The investor view

The U.K. economy is rumbling along rather like the American one. Sure, we could all wish for more growth as in a boom. But the two economies still have subdued inflation, real wage growth, GDP growth and inflation under target. We also can't see anything from within the economies that will change this state of affairs.

Whatever does change things will be an external influence. Could be coronavirus, political risk in the US, could be worries over the actual terms of Brexit for the U.K. But looking at the internal workings of the U.K. economy, as here, we can't see anything that's about to change that rather boring macroeconomic background.

Therefore, we should not expect a change in interest rate or monetary policy anytime soon. The current market pricing shows a possibility of a BoE rate cut later this year. I think that's wrong - I think expansionary fiscal policy is likely to lead to the next move being up. Either way though, it's not going to be anytime soon - late summer to early autumn at the earliest.

