3 Stocks Giving You A 10%+ Discount After Earnings

Columbia Sportwear is on Sale… 10% off!

Columbia (COLM) makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The bulk of its revenue comes from its main brand Columbia’s sales in North America.

COLM has built a solid brand with Columbia in a trend niche; outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories. If Garmin (GRMN) can save its business (and find growth) through fitness devices, COLM is selling everything else active people are looking for. The company has quickly understood it must build its own brand and sell by its own means. While using a wide wholesale network, COLM also has their own stores and focuses intently on its online business as well. The bulk of its revenue comes from the U.S., but emerging markets will continue to grow double-digits with the help of a growing middle-class. While its dividend payment won’t contribute much to your retirement, COLM shows a great balance between revenue growth and dividend growth.

COLM posted good results, but management disappointed the market with weaker guidance than expected for 2020. The company saw a slowdown in the outerwear in the last quarter and had to increase promotions. For 2020, management expects net sales of $3.18 to $3.23B, representing net sales growth of 4.5 to 6.%. Diluted earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.90 are expected. Fears around the coronavirus doesn't help either. At this point, I’m not too concerned since COLM generates 62% of its revenue from the U.S. and 7% from Canada. The fear of seeing the coronavirus affecting sales going forward is minimal.

This dividend achiever strength relies on using technology to improve its outdoor wear. Through several innovations, Columbia makes clothes that keep you warm or cool depending on your needs. Their clothes are also made to protect you from the sun and rain. This is how the company has been able to post double-digit revenue and EPS growth between 1998 and 2018 (presentation page 24). COLM only offer a 1% yield, therefore your play is based on stock price appreciation rather than income.

VF Corp Offers a Rebate On its Vans Apparels (15% off everything!)

VF Corp (VFC) manages a well-diversified portfolio of apparel brands in various categories: action sports, outdoor, and workwear. Its portfolio of about 20 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

How does a glove and mitten manufacturer become a world leading outdoor and action sports apparel company with over $12 billion in sales? We are talking about active brand portfolio management. In a world where fashion evolves at a rapid pace and where brand power means pricing power, VF Corporation cracked the code. In May 2019, VFC spun off its jeans brands into Kontoor (KTB). Kontoor Brands house the Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic denim brands. The company has built a serious brand with incredible growth potential in Vans. We also like its focus on ecommerce and branded stores to avoid dependence on third-party retailers. It enables VF to control its brands and its message.

Following the spin-off, there is always a period of adaptation in analyzing the new results. Revenue rose 5% during the quarter after foreign exchange issues lopped off a percentage point of growth. Active segment revenue was 8% higher during the quarter, including a 12% gain for the Vans brand. Those numbers seem good. Well, the problem is that management came in short for 2020 guidance.

VF expects revenue between $11.75B (vs $11.85 analyst consensus) and full year EPS of $3.30 (vs $3.37) (source). Just to help the stock going down a few more dollars, management confirmed that 60% of its owned and partner stores in China have been temporarily closed thanks to the Coronavirus. As VF counts on growing sales in Asia (especially China) for the upcoming years, you can see how the next quarter may not be as exciting. However, please keep in mind that U.S. sales represent almost 60% of revenues and a big part of its international revenue comes from Europe.

The latest events haven’t affected management’s ability to acquire or improve brands within its portfolio. This is the real reason why you should add VFC to your portfolio. With the recent price drop, this dividend aristocrats now offers a decent yield (~2.30%).

Nutrien Will Boost Your Portfolio if You Let it Grow

Finally, Nutrien is probably the best pick of this list, but you will have to remain patient. The company is still facing many headwinds, but this is exactly the time to look at the big picture. Created in 2018 as a result of the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium, Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity.

The world’s population doesn’t stop increasing, but arable lands are and will continue to be limited. This forces farmers to become more productive and that means greater use of crop nutrients. With an over 20% market share, Nutrien is the world’s largest producer of potash by capacity. While the company is dependent on the commodity price, there are limited alternatives to the use of potash. Considering Agrium’s agricultural retail business, Nutrien can count on this division to add to revenue stability. The retail business is highly fragmented, opening the door for more acquisitions in the upcoming years. Unfortunately, the market doesn’t seem to like the business model at this time.

NTR cut its guidance for the full-year EPS to $2.30-$2.55 from $2.75-$3.00. NTR also cut its FY 2019 potash sales volume forecast to 11.6M-12M metric tons from 12.6M-13M mt, as it anticipates potash demand to remain subdued through Q4 as customers continue to draw down inventory. Considering the market’s reaction, I think it’s time to grab some shares!

Nutrien now offers a nice 4% yield with a decent dividend growth potential. Since the merger, the company has increased its payout by 7.5% in late 2018 and by 4.7% in 2019. The merger is already paying back, and I hope to see more dividend increases going forward. I think shareholders should expect a mid-single-digit dividend growth rate.

Earnings Deals are Everywhere

As you can see, even though the stock market recovered well in 2019, there are still businesses missing analysts’ estimates and suffering from short-sighted vision. This is your chance to grab a few shares of those unloved companies. Each earnings season bring its fair share of opportunities. Which of these opportunities do you plan to add to your portfolio in 2020? Or, has your research identified another great opportunity you would like to share with the SA community?

