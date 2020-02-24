Vanguard's Market Neutral Mutual Fund: -8% Over The Last 5 Years

In my view, short-term bonds are a far superior option for equity-independent growth.

Over the last 5 years, VMNFX fell 8%, while the market gained nearly 75%.

To pull it off, you need (1) clever stock pickers and (2) short-selling strategies. Hence, high expense ratios.

Market-neutral investing and Vanguard's offering

The idea of market-neutral investing is to achieve growth even if the broader market is flat or declining. This is appealing for obvious reasons, particularly if you're an older investor. You always want your money to be working for you, but you hate to risk a significant loss of capital in the not-so-unlikely event that the market declines.

Pair trading is one way of doing it. You find one stock that you're confident will outperform one other stock, and you buy the first and short the second. If you're right (and you don't get killed by margin fees), you realize a profit. Doesn't matter if the S&P loses 20%, you win if stock A outperforms stock B.

A natural idea is to pursue this general idea on a larger scale, with fund managers doing the actual stock picking and implementation. Hence, there's a whole class of funds and ETFs that offer "market-neutral" or "long-short" strategies.

One such fund is the Vanguard Market Neutral Fund Investor Shares Inv (VMNFX). It's been around a long time, going all the way back to November 1998. Its expense ratio currently sits at 1.80%, which is extremely high for a Vanguard fund. That's not surprising considering the role of short-selling in this class of funds.

Notably, the minimum investment for VMNFX is $50,000.

Performance

Let's look at growth of $50k since VMNFX's inception, alongside Vanguard's S&P 500 fund VFINX.

We see a few very discouraging things here:

Extremely weak growth over a 20+ year period.

Large drawdown during financial crisis.

Considerable recent drawdown.

Let's take a closer look at some performance metrics. I'll bring in one additional fund here, Vanguard's short-term bond fund VFSTX, because I want to illustrate how short-term bonds provide a more reliable source of market-neutral alpha than stock-picking funds like VMNFX.

Table 1. Performance metrics for VMNFX and other funds from November 16, 1998, to February 21, 2020

Fund Annualized growth (%) Max drawdown (%) Annualized alpha (%) Beta Sharpe VFINX 7.2 55.3 0.0 1.00 0.029 VFSTX 3.8 8.3 4.1 -0.02 0.109 VMNFX 1.5 24.8 2.0 -0.02 0.014

VMNFX achieved just 1.5% annualized growth, alongside a 24.8% max drawdown. The max drawdown might be the most damning metric here; a fund with "market neutral" in its name probably shouldn't lose 25% during a recession.

In terms of recent performance, VMNFX is down 8.0% over the past 5 years (VFINX +73.9%, VFSTX +13.7%).

I want to contrast VMNFX's performance with the short-term bond fund VFSTX. The latter fund achieved more than 2x the annualized growth, 1/3rd the max drawdown, the same beta very close to 0, and a Sharpe ratio roughly 8x larger than VMNFX.

These results are partially driven by a bull market in bonds during VMNFX's lifetime, but in general, I think short-term bonds like VFSTX are a far superior option for market-neutral growth. I'd much rather rely on maturing bonds for alpha generation than clever stock pickers.

Conclusions

In my view, one should set a high bar for investing in actively managed funds with high expense ratios. Never pay 1-2% in annual fees absent an extremely compelling track record of performance. Vanguard's VMNFX would miss the mark even with a low bar, as it has 20+ years of unacceptable growth and drawdowns far steeper than its name would suggest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFINX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R (including the "stocks" package) to analyze data and generate figures.