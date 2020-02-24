5 Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Grabbed Our Top Stocks

Would you like to invest and save for the future? Of course you do - everyone does. If you’ve started to invest already, great! Read on to learn how to buy the best stocks, collect income, and invest the easy way.

If you're like most people, you find the stock market confusing. And you’re right. Even professional money managers don’t know which way to turn. The market pops, then drops, seemingly for no reason. Professionals are constantly trying to predict the market, and they usually fail. Do you know why? Because it is impossible to predict or time the market. But one thing is clear: historically, the stock market has gone only in one long-term direction - UP:

S&P 500 Long Term Chart (source)

All those complicated technical indicators and granular data, which Wall Street wants you to believe is necessary to succeed in the stock market, in fact have limited usefulness. Wall Street has quarterly benchmarks they need to beat, but we don’t - because we’re in it for the long term.

But what about all those talking heads telling us we should BUY this or SELL that? Ignore them. They have their own interests at heart, and their interests are often the exact opposite of yours. You see, if they own a stock at a lower price and they want to sell it for a fat profit at a higher price, what do they need to do? After they buy the stock, they then need to get people to want that stock and buy it, bidding the price up. In other words, they cheerfully sell us shares they initiated at a lower price and laugh all the way to the bank.

So how to compete with this well-oiled, profit-generating money machine?

That’s where we come in. Seeking Alpha Premium is here to level the playing field and give regular investors a fighting chance against the “big boys.”

INVESTING THE EASY WAY

First you need to find and buy the best stocks. Then you need to manage your portfolio. We’ll show you how you can do this easily with Seeking Alpha Premium. Let’s start with finding the best stocks to buy.

THE TOP STOCKS TO BUY RIGHT NOW

Which stocks are the best ones to buy right now, before everyone else discovers them and bids the price up? Here are a few suggestions:

Today’s top 10 stocks, computed by our exclusive, real-time Quant Rating system Today’s top 10 stocks, rated by our thousands of authors Today’s top 10 dividend stocks, determined by our proprietary, real-time screener

Quant Ratings make it easy to evaluate a stock without subjectivity and bias.

Quant Ratings are objective, quantitative snapshots of a stock’s health: its value, growth, profitability, momentum, and earnings. Our proprietary system measures over 100 data points and provides ratings for each stock, from “Very Bearish” to “Very Bullish”. If you had bought every stock we’ve rated “Very Bullish,” you would have beaten the S&P 500 by a very wide margin. As we write this, a third-party auditor is reviewing these performance results and we’ll be releasing all the details very soon - so stay tuned!

AUTHOR RATINGS - THE SECRET TO OUR SUCCESS

What are Author Ratings and what makes them so special? Doesn’t Wall Street have something similar?

Yes and no. As explained above, Wall Street sell-side analysts often have an agenda they aren’t telling you about. So should you go rush and buy whatever they rate “BUY”? Not if you want to make money. How many times have you seen a Wall Street analyst give a “SELL” rating? Rarely, if at all. Investment bank analysts won’t give a SELL rating to a company that’s a client or a potential client, will they?

But Seeking Alpha is different. We are the largest investing community in the world. What makes us so popular? One of the reasons is the objectivity of our authors. Our analysts are not afraid to say they are bearish on a stock and slap it with a negative rating.

But is it possible the analyst has gotten it wrong? Maybe they think the stock will fall but it ultimately rises, or vice versa?

For sure that’s going to happen. But here is Seeking Alpha’s “secret sauce”: with Premium you can see the average rating of ALL our analysts. For example at the moment we have 27 analysts who have written an article on Tesla (TSLA) over the last 30 days. Wouldn’t you like to know what our aggregate author rating is for TSLA right now? With Premium you can see this easily in seconds. You can even compare our ratings with those of Wall Street’s sell side analysts - we compile their average rating as well. But please note Wall Street analysts sometimes update their ratings once a year while Premium ratings are fresh. A lot can change in a stock over a year’s time!

SIT BACK AND GET PAID

Many Premium members are saving for retirement to buy a new house or for their children’s education. They are often interested in dividend stocks. The best dividend stocks provide a double benefit: the stock price can go up after you’ve bought it (capital appreciation) and you typically get paid quarterly dividends for owning the stock.

But which dividend stocks are the best ones to buy? You’ll want to balance between a high dividend yield and your risk tolerance level. Our dividend scores rate each stock’s relative yield, consistency, safety and growth - so you can decide whether you want high-risk / high-return or low-risk / low return. You probably want to put together a healthy, diversified portfolio of dividend stocks. To illustrate, here is Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) dividend score:

To find the best dividend stocks to buy according to your risk appetite, use Premium’s ratings screener to get the Top Rated Dividend Stocks. Then sort by the stock’s payout yield, from highest to lowest.

BUT ISN’T MANAGING A PORTFOLIO A LOT OF WORK?

It doesn’t have to be. Premium gives you a portfolio dashboard of all your stocks with the rating of each clearly spelled out and color-coded.

In addition, anytime the health of a stock in your portfolio / watchlist deteriorates or improves, we send you an email in real time so you can take the appropriate action.

As opposed to Wall Street, where the goal is to make everything look convoluted and difficult, we’ve created easy-to-use tools that have proven themselves over time and become very popular with our members.

Premium’s portfolio view lets you quickly see the ratings for your stocks

THE BEST INVESTING EDUCATION

To succeed in the market, we have to constantly up our game, sharpen our investing skills and learn new ones. Fortunately, with Seeking Alpha Premium you get unlimited access to all our Premium analysis. We have experts in every field, investing style, and sector - the widest and deepest stock analysis in the world.

THE NAME YOU TRUST

Seeking Alpha opened its virtual doors in 2005, and over the last 15 years we’ve been the most reputable and reliable community for individual investors. Expert editors review every investing idea before publishing. But if the community disagrees with the author’s investing thesis, they are not shy about expressing disagreement. Our moderation team makes sure the conversation is civil and limited to the merits of the investing idea in question. Bulls and bears slug it out - but you decide.

As opposed to Wall Street analysts and other sites, where BUY and SELL recommendations are tossed out willy nilly with no accountability, Seeking Alpha Premium has introduced a “novel concept” in the investing world: accountability. With Premium you can see the author’s track record on each stock recommendation/article:

Partial screenshot of what the article view looks like for a Premium member

You can also see each author’s track record over time for every stock they’ve rated, plotted on the stock price chart: The colored dots plotted on the stock’s price chart show the articles they’ve published on the stock and what their rating was at the time.

WHY IS SEEKING ALPHA PREMIUM SO CHEAP?

Premium costs just $20 per month for the annual plan, $30 for the monthly. That’s only a dollar a day for the monthly and 66 cents a day for the annual. So what’s the catch? How can the best, most valuable stock analysis service in the world also be the cheapest?

We subsidize our costs with advertising revenue. So when you read an article on the site we get paid by advertisers. With Premium there are fewer ads than in the free experience, and with Pro there are none at all. We’ve worked hard to make Premium the best investing site in the world and believe absolutely in its power to grow your net worth. Once you're inside we believe you’ll agree. And your long-term membership makes it worth our while. We launched the new upgraded Premium experience only a short time ago, and we’re growing like crazy. Hundreds of subscribers join every day, and very few people cancel because they are happy with the service. So far we have more than 30,000 subscribers and those numbers are growing fast. We want the service to be used by as many people as possible in order to leverage crowdsourcing - the debates between bulls and bears that investors find so helpful.

A TASTE OF WHAT OUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS HAVE BEEN SAYING RECENTLY:

Mary Edwards, February 8, 2020: “A plethora of information and ideas...ability to track authors and subsequent price actions allows for reliability to be identified!! Great resource!! Also love the ratings system of quant, sell side, and authors!!”

John Laurence, February 3, 2020: “Having multiple sets of valuation tools using analysis I can easily understand, but don't have time to do myself is invaluable.”

Gary Williams, January 28, 2020: “Very pleased with Premium. Easy to access, great articles specific to my stock holdings. Most informative and reliable of all competitive online sites I have visited or joined. Really appreciate the timely and informative emails tailored to my investments.”

Richard West, January 14, 2020: “"I am a huge fan as Premium helped me become financially independent. I can show you over $300,000 recent gain in my stock portfolio that would not have happened without Premium. Thank you!”

14-DAY NO RISK FREE TRIAL - 100% GUARANTEE

So by now maybe you’re thinking: “All of this sounds GREAT but what if I try it and then decide it’s not for me?” Well, there’s nothing to worry about:

As opposed to other sites, where they take your money and then you have to ask for a refund, we don’t charge you until the end of the 14-day trial period. So you have two whole weeks to try Premium with no risk and see if it’s a good fit for you. During those 14 days you are 100% protected by our guarantee: you can cancel anytime and we will not charge you. If you want to cancel investing services on other websites, they usually force you to call a number and wait an eternity on the line before aggressive salespeople try to talk you out of it. Without shame they even try to sell you additional services you don’t even want! But with Seeking Alpha Premium you can easily cancel your free trial by yourself. Just go to subscription settings in the upper-right corner and click “cancel subscription.” If you prefer, you can also call us at 646-568-7592 or email contactus@seekingalpha.com, and it’s done. For monthly subscriptions we charge you on a monthly basis, but you can cancel after the free trial in this same way and your card will not be charged for any additional months. Enjoy your Premium subscription until the end of the 30 days you’ve paid for.

NEW ADDED BONUS! INDUSTRY REPORTS

As an added bonus, we are now offering annual Premium subscribers two brand new reports we’ve just published, for FREE!

Gaming Industry Report 2020 Cannabis Industry Report 2020

SECURE YOUR FINANCIAL FUTURE

Investing for your financial future is extremely important. Perhaps you've already started, or you are planning to do so soon. All that matters now is that you're doing the right thing to secure your finances for the long term. Because this isn't just about money – it's about ensuring your future quality of life.

And whether that means retiring early, supporting your family, or simply having the safety net to pursue your dreams, Seeking Alpha Premium is here to help. It’s time to invest your money wisely and watch your net worth grow.

Avoid the frustration of knowing which are the top stocks to buy, and then watching it run up in price without being onboard.

So what do you have to lose just to TRY Premium? Nothing, so don’t delay.

CLICK HERE TO START MY FREE TRIAL