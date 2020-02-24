Microsoft Is Just Getting Started

I examine how much Azure is impacting Microsoft's financials and provide a present value for the business segment based on financials Microsoft has provided.

Microsoft's incredible growth has been largely on the back of its cloud offering, more specifically Azure.

Introduction

In today's article, we will explore Microsoft's (MSFT) valuation and ultimately determine whether purchasing the stock today would generate market-beating returns throughout the 2020s. The benchmark, against which we compete, is the 90-year annualized return of the S&P 500 (9.8%); therefore, we must determine whether Microsoft has a high likelihood of outstripping 9.8%.

From a long-term perspective, I am bullish on Microsoft; in the sense that, its share price is highly likely to continue to rise from where it currently rests. Such is the case due to the growth of the Intelligent Cloud, within which Azure has experienced explosive growth. Today, I illustrate to my readers what returns they should expect were they to buy the stock at $185.

Microsoft's entire financial narrative changed upon the appointment of Satya Nadella, after which the company pivoted its focus toward developing the Intelligent Cloud offering, a strategy which has paid off handsomely.

So, today, we will first explore the valuation of the Intelligent Cloud alone; then, we will explore the valuation of Microsoft as a whole to determine if it'd be worth buying the stock today.

Valuing The Intelligent Cloud

Microsoft does not specifically detail the financials of Azure in its quarterly and annual reports. Instead, it packages a series of cloud offerings together, where we find Azure as well. These cloud offerings include the following:

Server products and cloud services, including SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, GitHub, and Azure .

. Enterprise Services, including Premier Support Services and Microsoft Consulting Services.

As can be seen in the graph below, the Intelligent Cloud grew at 27% quarter over quarter in Microsoft's FY20 Q2. For the trailing twelve months preceding the end of FY19 Q2, Microsoft generated $43.76B worth of revenue from its Intelligent Cloud Offering, which can also be seen below.

Source: Investor Slideshow Q2 FY2020

Notably, during this trailing 12-month period, Azure grew at 62%, which has largely fueled the overall growth of the Intelligent Cloud segment.

So with these numbers in mind, let's create a present value for the Intelligent Cloud based on the trailing 12-month data provided to us by Microsoft.

Assumptions Values Project Average Cash Flow Growth Rate (10-yr) 20% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90-yr Annualized Return of SPY) 9.8% Initial Cash Flow Per Share $2.10 Fair Value $102.03

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

As can be seen above, the Intelligent Cloud accounts for the majority of Microsoft's present valuation. What's more, I used an extraordinarily conservative 20% annualized growth rate. In the last year, Azure grew at 62%. However, growth cannot occur at that clip in perpetuity, so I chose what I think will be the average growth rate over the next 10 years, with the latter half growing slower than the former half.

Valuing Microsoft As A Whole

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, we will arrive at a present value for Microsoft shares, a 10-year price target, and an expected CAGR that one should expect from buying at today's share price of ~$185.

For new readers, here's an outline of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10-year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

The entire model is predicated on one idea: stock returns are entirely dependent on free cash flow and the growth thereof. Nothing else matters, aside from business-threatening government regulation.

So let's apply the model.

Step 1

Microsoft's free cash flow per share has grown at an annualized rate of 9.97% over the last five years, which is less than stellar to be sure. However, along with this relatively slow growth, the company has grown its capex at 20.45%, as a result of its aggressive investment in data centers and expanding its Intelligent Cloud offering.

Therefore, once Microsoft's spending spree decelerates, I estimate that free cash flow could easily grow at 15% annualized, based on Microsoft's cash from operations margin of 41.7% and very generous share repurchase program.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10-yr) 15% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90-yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $5.26 Fair Value $177.26

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

In my previous article on Microsoft, I assumed that the company would grow its free cash flow per share at 20% annualized throughout the 2020s. I maintain that this is likely what will happen on balance; however, in the interest of being ultra-conservative, I will use 15% to arrive at the present value and target share price.

As an aside, using ultra-conservative numbers allows us to be very wrong and still be right.

Now, let's move on to step 2.

Step 2

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

Microsoft has been a prolific repurchaser of shares over the last 10 years, as can be seen below. And based on its recent 10-Q, it shows no sign of suspending its share repurchasing spree.

For those that are new to my articles, I incorporate the increases and decreases in shares outstanding in my model because they have a dramatic impact on the most important assumption one finds in a DCF model for stocks: free cash flow per share (or earnings per share for that matter) growth rate.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, Microsoft has repurchased a very healthy portion of its shares over the last decade. The model below incorporates this reduction in shares.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10-yr) 15% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90-yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $5.26 Fair Value $177.26 Fair Value (Including Effects of Share Count Reduction Via Buybacks) $191.30

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

The shares outstanding chart revealed to us that Microsoft bought back and retired 12.3% of its shares outstanding over the last decade. If Microsoft were to do the same over the next decade, it would result in a 16.52% growth rate in its free cash flow to share, instead of the original, assumed 15%.

As you can see in the above model, this would result in a higher present value for the stock of $191.30 today.

Therefore, Microsoft remains slightly undervalued as of today; however, this does not paint the entire picture. Let's move onto the last step so as to identify what we can expect in the way of returns over the next decade.

Quick Note Before Moving Forward

Below details the current share repurchase program, which provides the basis on which I can project another 12.3% reduction in shares outstanding over 10 years.

Source: Microsoft 10-Q

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10-yr

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $191.30 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 42.86x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10-yr End 7.88x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10-yr End 25x Fair Value At 10yr End $606.64

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Therefore, at a purchase price of $185, one should expect a CAGR of 12.61% over the next 10 years.

But we aren't done!

Let's illustrate what the returns would be if one were to buy and DRIP in, for example, a Roth IRA.

Microsoft has grown its dividend at approximately 14% over the last 10 years, and this growth has been consistent each year. So we will conservatively assume Microsoft will continue to grow its dividend at 10% annually for the next 10 years.

Source: HughCalc.org

DRIPing each year would result in a CAGR of 13.51%!

Risks

The greatest risks that Microsoft faces are related to execution, which are risks not to be taken lightly, as evidenced by the Steve Ballmer era, during which Microsoft languished under his guidance. The company has the capital to continue to grow its social media and cloud businesses, as well as its legacy businesses, but does it have the culture and discipline necessary to execute?

These are the questions left to be answered; however, Satya and his team are proving to investors each quarter that there's a new culture at Microsoft, one of innovation that has resulted in accelerating growth.

Concluding Remarks

Microsoft's Satya Nadella has revolutionized the trajectory of Microsoft. For shareholders who have held the stock for the last couple of decades, times were not always great, but with properties, such as the Intelligent Cloud and LinkedIn, there are much better times ahead!

Thank you for reading, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.