The Zynga Comeback Is Just Getting Started

Zynga (ZNGA), a name that has probably fallen by the wayside for many investors, finds itself in the midst of a multiyear comeback. That comeback is now four years' strong and has shown no signs of slowing down. Zynga has a handful of franchises bringing in hundreds of millions per year in bookings and continues to iterate to find their next big hit.

Recent acquisitions have Zynga making moves into Asia where a more vibrant casual gaming market awaits. Is now the time for investors to buy back into Zynga? Let's take a look.

A Defined Focus

Zynga's return to glory has a very well-defined start date: March 1st, 2016. On that date, company founder and then CEO (for a second time) Mark Pincus stepped down from his role. Replacing him was board member Frank Gibeau. The change was much-needed as Zynga was down some 85% from its highs in 2012. Well, it turns out that Frank Gibeau was the right man for the job as these past four years have shown.

Now, here we are in 2020, and Zynga is a viable gaming company with a defined focus. This focus was reiterated on their most recent earnings call in the form of three pillars. First, growth in live services:

The first pillar of our strategy is to continue to grow our live services. As we enter 2020, we have strengthened momentum in our highly diversified life services portfolio. We expect to increase from 5 to 6 forever franchises, CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and our newest one, Merge Magic!.

Live services are games that are backed by network infrastructure, allowing users to make purchases and compete against friends. They are the primary revenue driver for the company. It's no wonder then that Zynga's second pillar is to build more games that meet these criteria:

The second pillar of our strategy is to create new forever franchises to layer on top of our live services foundation. We have a robust new product pipeline with several new games in various stages of development. Currently, Puzzle Combat and FarmVille 3 are progressing well in test markets. And our Harry Potter title is on track to enter soft launch later in Q1.

"Forever franchises" are, in Zynga's words, games "that can entertain players for more than five years and generate at least $100 million of annual bookings." Games that meet that criteria are few and far between. Still, Zynga's proven track record and continuous iteration build process mean that new "forever franchise" games could be on the horizon.

Finally, Zynga's third pillar is to invest in new platforms and geographies. Zynga has been experimenting with games in chat applications (such as iMessage), and games in apps like Snapchat (SNAP). The company also plans on investing more in marketing hit titles in Asian markets.

A Strong Pipeline in a Growing Market

Zynga's growth over the past couple of years has outpaced the mobile gaming market, a vast sector that continues to grow itself. Mobile games, in 2019, accounted for 60% of the global video game market. With the growth in that sector expected to continue at 2.9% annually, we're looking at Zynga's total addressable market being in the realm of $58B by 2025.

Zynga's development strategy and pipeline appear strong enough to begin taking a larger slice of that TAM over the next few years. Along with their expected six "forever franchises," the company also has licensing agreements to make games under the Harry Potter and Star Wars banners. A Harry Potter matching game, similar to the international hit Empires & Puzzles, will be released in Q1.

Those forever franchises are also not left to wilt. Ever wonder why there are so many variants of FarmVille? It's because Zynga continues to try test runs of spin-off games to see how players will react.

By focusing and iterating on what the customer wants, Zynga has an advantage over the likes of, say, Electronic Arts (EA) or Activision (ATVI), who can sometimes spend years working with small test groups to bring a failing triple-A game to market.

New Platforms, Markets, And Technology

Roughly a decade ago, Zynga was building its company on the backs of Facebook (FB). Their most popular games, such as FarmVille, were built into the Facebook application, and there was minimal crossover into the mobile world. Fast-forward a few years, and Zynga is now a full-fledged mobile game maker. They adapted well with those changing times, and, from a technology sense, they see the need to do it all over again.

Now, of course, Zynga still makes and runs games on Facebook. They'll also continue making mobile games for the foreseeable future, but it is those new ventures that are catching my eye. Ventures such as games inside of Apple's (AAPL) iMessage so that friends can more easily play together. Even Snapchat is getting in on the mix with Tiny Royale, a game built right into Snapchat's messaging platform.

These new platforms will not all be successful. Some will likely be wasted ventures. For Zynga's investors, though, it shows that the company is on top of the ever-changing tech scene. Should the macro casual gaming market change in the future, Zynga will be there to reap the rewards.

New platforms are not where growth prospects end for Zynga. The company is also focused on its expansion into Asian markets. Such differentiation is required, given that more than half of Zynga's revenue is currently generated in the United States.

Games such as Empires & Puzzles have proved to be big hits in Asian markets according to the company's 2019 Q2 conference call where CEO Frank Gibeau said:

Specifically in Q2, we self-published Empires & Puzzles in South Korea and Japan. We are encouraged by the game's early engagement results and expect to invest in digital marketing on this title in Asia over the coming quarters.

The holy grail of the mobile gaming market, China, was also brought up on the call. The country has more than half a billion mobile game players, so it's clear why analysts would have been interested. Zynga's response? That the company is hopeful about inroads into China, but that regulation in the country still stands in the way. With a focus on spreading Empires & Puzzles across Asia, I feel that this is simply a waiting game.

Zynga Vs. The Market

Zynga has competition in a variety of forms. On the larger side of things, there are companies like EA and Activision. These behemoths produce triple-A titles and release them almost everywhere. Casual games, while both companies partake, are not their bread and butter.

On a similar scale to Zynga, Glu Mobile (GLUU) is perhaps the most comparable company. Glu creates and distributes mobile games targeted at the casual market.

Finally, there's well, everyone else. You or I could create a hit game that draws attention away from the likes of Zynga. Just look at mega-hits like Flappy Bird. Flappy Bird was made in a weekend by a single person, Dong Nguyen, and was downloaded more than 50 million times before its creator removed it.

It's simply impossible to compare Zynga to those smaller Black Swan benefitting game-makers, so let's explore what we do know.

When comparing companies that are in a growth phase, I like to compare them to peers on an EV to Forward Revenues basis. Given that Zynga sits in the middle of the gaming world, I considered their closest competitors to be Glu Mobile, Activision, EA, and Take-Two (TTWO).

Data by YCharts

Glu Mobile aside, Zynga looks like a bargain when comparing on this ratio. If we're throwing Glu into the mix, I'd argue that the company does not have the prospects that Zynga has going forward. Glu is growing revenues at a much slower pace, while Zynga's recent resurgence is bringing a considerable growth in revenues along with it.

Data by YCharts

Zynga, in my opinion, also has a leg up on Glu with their pipeline. A Harry Potter game is right around the corner. Yes, it is a match game, but the franchise comes with a very engaged fanbase, and if you've played the likes of Empires & Puzzles, you'd know those games can be very addicting. Zynga also has a Star Wars license still in its back pocket.

I expect revenues to grow at ~20% per year over the next three years as Zynga expands into Asia and continues its work towards another "forever franchise." This would bring us to revenues of ~$3B in 2025.

Margin expansion will occur over that period as marketing investment dies down, synergies are found with acquired companies, and another "forever franchise" is discovered. A net margin of 15% as a very achievable base margin with a P/E ratio of 20 gives us a $9B valuation. 20% margins, which is much more in line with the video game market would make Zynga a $15B company, thus completing a turnaround back to its IPO levels.

If you'd have asked me to invest in Zynga four years ago when the turnaround was getting underway, I'd have thought you were mad. Today, however, I am much more bullish on the future of Zynga.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI, ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.